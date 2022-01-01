Go
Bodhi Federal Hill

SALADS • NOODLES

1444 Light St • $$

Avg 4.6 (433 reviews)

Popular Items

Chive Dumpling$9.00
Deep-fried chive, rice flour, fried red onion, served with sweet soy sauce (4)
Spring Rolls$7.00
**This item cannot be made Gluten-free**
Crispy deep-fried spring rolls stuffed with vermicelli noodle, cabbage, taro root, carrot, celery served with pineapple sauce (3)
Basil Fried Rice
Medium spicy - Mixed Thai herbs & chili garlic, Jasmine rice, onion, red bell pepper, onion, cucumber, fried basil leaves
Drunken
Medium spicy - Stir fried wide rice noodle with chili paste, red bell pepper, garlic, onion, basil, tomato
Summer Basil Rolls (Avocado)$9.00
Rice wrapper roll stuffed with cashew lettuce, carrot, cucumber, mint, basil, cilantro served with peanut sauce and homemade basil vinaigrette (2)
Kra Prow
Medium spicy - Stir fried red bell pepper, garlic, onion, basil, fresh chili sautéed with chili basil sauce
Green Curry
Medium spicy - Green curry, bamboo shoots, eggplants, red bell pepper, basil
Pad Thai
Stir fried thin rice noodle with egg, tofu, beansprout, scallion, peanut
See Ew
Stir fried wide rice noodle with egg, chinese broccoli, and Thai soy sauce
Thai Fried Rice
Jasmine rice, egg, carrot, Chinese broccoli, green peas, corn, scallion, onion, cucumber, lime
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
Formal
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1444 Light St

Baltimore MD

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
