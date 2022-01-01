Go
Toast

BODHI

Enjoy Thai food with craft cocktails, craft beer and an excellent wine list in an inviting atmosphere. Open for dine-in and take-out. Walk-ins only.

922 Massachusetts Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Drunken Noodles$17.00
GUAYTIEW PAD KEE MAO | wide rice or spaghetti noodles | Thai basil | edamame
egg | spring greens | red bell pepper (vegan available upon request)
BODHI Fried Rice$15.00
KHAO PAD | jasmine rice | egg | tomatoes | onions | edamame | carrots (vegan available upon request)
Pad Thai$16.00
rice noodles | spring onions | tamarind sauce |egg | peanuts | bean sprouts (contains nuts/gluten-free/vegan available upon request) (not gluten-free if vegan)
Spring Rolls$9.00
POR PIA TOD | crunchy vegetables | mushroom | glass noodles | sweet plum sauce
Chili & Basil Stir-Fry$16.00
PAD KRA PROW | Thai basil | onion | edamame | red bell pepper | jasmine rice
Stir-Fried Flat Noodles$16.00
PAD SEE EWE | wide rice noodles | egg | spring greens | soy sauce (vegan available upon request)
Green Curry$18.00
GAENG KEOW WAN | Thai eggplant | bamboo shoots | baby corn | sweet basil | red bell pepper | jasmine rice (gluten-free/contains shellfish)
Cashew Stir-Fry$17.00
PAD MED MAMUANG | cashew nuts | spring onions | water chestnuts |
mushrooms | bell pepper | roasted chili | jasmine rice (vegan available upon request)
Crab Puffs$12.00
GYO CHEESE | crispy fried wontons | imitation crab meat | cream cheese | onions | sweet chili sauce (contains dairy)
Panang Curry$18.00
GAENG PANANG | red bell peppers | lime leaves | jasmine rice (gluten-free/contains shellfish)
See full menu

Location

922 Massachusetts Avenue

Indianapolis IN

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sidedoor Bagel

No reviews yet

hand rolled & kettle boiled sourdough bagels

Leviathan Bakehouse

No reviews yet

Steeped in tradition, contemporary revision.

Hard Truth BottleWorks

No reviews yet

Dorman Street Saloon

No reviews yet

Dorman Street Saloon

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston