Go
Toast

Body Juice

We exist solely to end human trafficking! We donate 100% net profits to Movement 313, a 501(c)(3) profit with a mission to build safe homes, rehabilitate, and provide job training to survivors. All donations to Movement 313 are tax-deductible. Their 501(c)(3) number is 83-3844744. You can visit Movement313.com to learn more.

1500 Adams Ave Ste 101 • $

Avg 4.9 (36 reviews)

Popular Items

🔥Happy Bowl$11.00
This is your basic organic açaí bowl. We always make our acai bases from scratch, with no sugar or sweetener added.
Organic Acai, Blueberries, Strawberries, and Banana
Toppings: Strawberries, Banana, Blueberries, Coconut, Cocoa, Ground Chia Seeds, and Honey or Agave
🔥Clean Me Out *Has Ginger*
This juice will clean you out! It promotes anti-bacteria, lowers blood pressure, helps alleviate inflammation & promotes glowing skin. Rich in superfood. *Contains: Lemon+ginger+Kale+Apple+Mint (THIS JUICE IS SPICY!)
🔥The Cinnamon Roll Bowl$11.25
This is one of our top-selling bowls. It contains over 10 grams of protein. It also has ceylon cinnamon which prevents heart disease, reduces inflammation, lowers BP, and is loaded with antioxidants. The rest of the recipe is proprietary but we can tell you there are zero artificial ingredients. The only sweeteners we use are either honey or agave, depending on your preference. Note* You can choose to have no sweetener as well.
🏋🏽‍♀️Gym Rat Smoothie$8.25
This is for every gym rat. Contains over 20G Protein. Packed w/energy boosting foods, potassium. promote muscle building & recovery & relief from soreness. This is loaded with our all natural almond butter, vegan pea protein, organic cacao for energy, coconut and more! The rest of this recipe is proprietary, but we do not use any artificial ingredients!
The only sweeteners we use are either honey or agave, depending on your preference. Note* You can choose to have no sweetener as well.
Toppings: Coconut and Cocoa.
🔥Nutter Bowl$12.00
The Nutter Bowl is one of our very first bowls we offered when we opened in 2019. We always make our acai bases from scratch, with no sugar added or sweeteners added inside the base. Comes with your choice of nut butter. This is one of our favs!!!!
Organic Acai blended with Strawberries, Blueberries, and Banana.
Toppings: Strawberries, Banana, Blueberries, Coconut, Cocoa, Ground Chia Seeds, Peanut or Almond Butter, and Honey or Agave
🔥Oreo Protein Bowl$11.50
This protein bowl has over 20g of protein! It’s made with gluten-free, dairy-free, and egg-free Oreos & is loaded with almond butter, vegan pea protein and more! We don’t add any artificial ingredients! 👍🏼The recipe is proprietary, but there is a hint of soy in the base! The only sweeteners we use are either honey or agave, depending on your preference. Note* You can choose to have no sweetener as well.
Toppings: Strawberries, Banana, Oreo Crumbles, and Honey or Agave.
🍓Berry Almond Smoothie$8.25
This is our founder Jessica's favorite smoothie. It's LOADED with our all natural almond butter, strawberries, kale, blueberries, and banana to help you refuel, recover, and energize your body. It’s high in fiber, protein, and antioxidants. Get yours today! 💯There are no added sugar or sweeteners in this smoothie.
Toppings: Fresh Strawberries and Blueberries
🍓Berry Almond Bowl$11.75
This bowl is LOADED with our all natural almond butter, strawberries, kale, blueberries, and banana to help you refuel, recover, and energize your body. It’s high in fiber, protein, and antioxidants. There are no sweeteners or added sugar in this bowl. Get yours today! 💯
Comes with your choice of layers and the following toppings:
Toppings: Strawberries, Banana, Blueberries, Coconut, Cocoa, Ground Chia Seeds, and Honey or Agave.
🔥Gym Rat Bowl$11.25
This is for every gym rat. Contains over 20G Protein. Packed w/energy boosting foods, potassium. promote muscle building & recovery & relief from soreness. This is loaded with our all natural almond butter, vegan pea protein, organic cacao for energy, coconut and more! The rest of this recipe is proprietary, but we do not use any artificial ingredients!
The only sweeteners we use are either honey or agave, depending on your preference. Note* You can choose to have no sweetener as well.
Toppings: Strawberries, Banana, Blueberries, Coconut, Cocoa, Ground Chia Seeds, and Honey or Agave
🍍Hawaiian Dream Smoothie
This dreamy smoothie was inspired by our founder Jessica's love of piña coladas (minus the alcohol)! This smoothie is made with fresh pineapple, coconut and more goodness to give you those dreamy feels. We never add any extra sugar in this unique recipe (it's naturally already AMAZING).
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients

Location

1500 Adams Ave Ste 101

Costa Mesa CA

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 2:15 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:15 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:15 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:15 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:15 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Descanso Restaurant

No reviews yet

Descanso is a unique Mexican Restaurant where our cuisine inspiration comes from the Central West Region of Mexico.

Kenwood's Kitchen & Tap

No reviews yet

Welcome to your new favorite gathering place for lunch, dinner, late night food, and fun! !
Featuring made-to-order comfort food, a full-service bar serving handcrafted cocktails, and our chef-driven menus will incorporate seasonal fresh ingredients. 😋🍸

Robeks

No reviews yet

Robeks Costa Mesa

NNT Costa Mesa

No reviews yet

Thanks for your order! We are located inside the Broken Yolk Cafe. Please follow signage and call 949-375-9285 with any questions!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston