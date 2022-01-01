Go
Boeufhaus

Enjoy yourself. Be Carnivorous.

STEAKS

1012 N Western • $$$

Avg 4.6 (955 reviews)

Popular Items

Boeuf On Weck$16.99
slow roasted boeuf, horseradish, caraway, sea salt, jus, with haus-made chips and a pickle
Dry Aged Ribeye - Pick Up Only$54.99
22 oz 60 day dry aged Prime
Shortrib Beignet$11.99
shortrib filled beignets and haus jus
Reuben Sandwich$16.99
corned boeuf, sauerkraut, gruyere, 1000 dressing, potato loaf with haus-made chips and a pickle
Cheesesteak$16.99
shaved ribeye, white american cheese, charred onion, d'amato's roll, with haus-made chips and a pickle
Pastrami Sandwich$16.99
haus smoked brisket, mustard, tel aviv rye with haus-made chips and a pickle
Fried Halibut Sandwich$17.99
panko breaded halibut, sauce gribiche, american cheese. served with haus made chips and a pickle
Boeufhaus Burger$16.99
double patty, american cheese, pickle, haus sauce
Haus Burger Patties - Pick Up Only$9.99
2 burgers per pack
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

1012 N Western

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
