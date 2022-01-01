Go
Toast

Bogart's Coffee House

“Bogart’s offers something that no other Seal Beach coffee house can claim: Organic coffee and tea, views of the Pacific and Catalina Island, from sunrise to sunset. The ocean breeze and the roar of the surf will waft in as you relax on the couch or leopard-print easy chairs. Here you will find a comfortable place to sip a latte and conduct business or read, and simply enjoy the view.”

905 Ocean Ave • $

Avg 4.3 (665 reviews)

Popular Items

Chai Latte$3.75
Iced Flavored Latte$4.20
Flavored Latte$4.20
Iced Americano$2.65
Acai Bowl$7.25
Iced Latte
Blended Drink
Caffe Latte
Bagel$2.00
Bagels baked fresh each morning!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

905 Ocean Ave

Seal Beach CA

Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Javatinis Espresso - SB

No reviews yet

Order and pickup for extra fast service. Or Come in and enjoy!

Seal Beach Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hangout Restaurant - Seal Beach

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Crema Cafe & Artisan Bakery

No reviews yet

European style, seaside cafe and artisan bakery that serves the local community of Seal Beach, Long Beach and north Orange County

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston