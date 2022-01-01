Go
Bogart's

Established in 1975, Bogart’s is a destination restaurant for locals and out of town guests alike. At Bogart’s we combine a fun staff, unique atmosphere, seriously good Mexican food, and legendary margaritas to provide guests with an unforgettable dining experience in Red Lodge.

11 South Broadway

Popular Items

Fajitas$17.99
Marinated beef, chicken or shrimp tossed with grilled green peppers and onions. Served with a choice of tortillas, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico, refried beans, rice, sour cream and guacamole.
Queso$8.49
White cheddar, chilies & spices served with chips for dipping.
Quesadilla$14.49
Flour tortillas with melted cheddar-jack cheese and your choice of filling. Served with refried beans and rice.
Original Taco Plate (3)$12.99
Three tacos, hard or soft shell, filled with lettuce, tomato, cheddar-jack cheese and your choice of meat. Served with refried beans and rice.
Burrito$14.99
Flour tortilla filled with refried beans and your choice of meat, then smothered in a choice of sauce. Served with rice.
Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas$16.99
Two corn tortillas with shredded chicken inside and covered in sour cream sauce. Served with refried beans and rice.
Chimichanga$15.49
A flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, deep fried and covered in a choice of sauce. Served with refried and rice.
Large Pizza$17.99
Our sixteen inch pizza made with house-made dough & sauce...choose a Bogart's specialty or build-your-own.
Enchiladas$16.49
Two corn tortillas filled with a choice of meat and topped with a choice of sauce. Served with refried beans and rice.
Burger Basket$11.99
A third pound Gallagher's beef patty on a Montana made bun with your choice of cheese & a side.
Location

Sunday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 3:00 am
