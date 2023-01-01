Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Bogota

Go
Bogota restaurants
Toast

Bogota restaurants that serve bruschetta

Luka's Italian Cuisine image

 

Luka's Italian Cuisine - 10 River Rd

10 River Rd, Bogota

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bruschetta$10.95
Toasted bread topped with tomato, basil, red onion, oil & vinegar
More about Luka's Italian Cuisine - 10 River Rd
Item pic

 

Bogota Press Cafe

1000 West Fort Lee Rd, Bogota

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bruschetta$6.50
More about Bogota Press Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Bogota

Crepes

Goat Cheese Salad

Map

More near Bogota to explore

Moonachie

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Teaneck

Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Fort Lee

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Hackensack

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Cliffside Park

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Lodi

No reviews yet

Carlstadt

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Garfield

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1953 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (378 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (346 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (693 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston