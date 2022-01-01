Go
Toast

Bogside Pub

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1079 E 305th St • $

Avg 4.9 (206 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1079 E 305th St

Willowick OH

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Joey's Avenue Eatery

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Kates Bar and Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Gateway Diner

No reviews yet

Family owned and operated.
We serve full menu daily with the exception of ending pancakes at 11:00 except Sundays.
Looking forward to seeing everyone

Freshlys we love cooking

No reviews yet

Freshly`s prides it`s self on Big homemade sandwiches. Friendly service a clean store with fresh and fast service !!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston