BOH Pasta & Pizza

Handmade fresh pasta and Roman style Pizza al Taglio.

PIZZA • PASTA • ICE CREAM

409 Travis St. • $$

Avg 4.3 (103 reviews)

Popular Items

Fennel Sausage$6.00
tomato + mozzarella + ricotta + piquillo pepper + arbol chili
Margherita - whole$26.00
Fior di latte mozzarella + basil + local olive oil + tomato
Margherita$5.00
Fior di latte mozzarella + basil + local olive oil + tomato
Double Pepperoni$6.00
tomato + mozzarella + Sicilian oregano + Grana Padano
Quatro Salumi$6.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, 4 meats, hot honey
Double Pepperoni - whole$28.00
tomato + mozzarella + Sicilian oregano + Grana Padano
Pappardelle with Bolognese sauce$16.00
Fresh ribbon shaped pasta with a traditional meat ragu of beef, pork, tomato, milk and nutmeg. Finished with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese
Sausage Radiotre$14.00
Fennel Sausage, Piquillo Peppers, Arbol Chili, Ricotta
Funghi$6.50
organic mushroom + truffle cream + Grana Padano + chive
Spaghetti, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Basil, Grana Padana, Morita Chili$15.00
Egg yolk spaghetti with a fresh tomato sauce, morita chili, basil and Parmigiano Reggiano
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

409 Travis St.

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
