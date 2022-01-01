Bohemia restaurants you'll love
Bohemia's top cuisines
Must-try Bohemia restaurants
More about Go Greek - Bohemia - 4611 Sunrise Highway
Go Greek - Bohemia - 4611 Sunrise Highway
4611 Sunrise Highway, Bohemia
|Popular items
|Spinach Pie
|$7.65
Sautéed fresh spinach, leeks, fresh herbs, feta cheese in a Fillo pastry crust
|Pita Sandwich (Gyro)
|$10.00
Served with tomato, onion, tzatziki, topped with fresh fries in place of lettuce
|Rice Bowl
|$11.00
Served with tomato, onion,and tzatziki
More about Cenote Modern Mexican - 45 Foster Ave.
Cenote Modern Mexican - 45 Foster Ave.
45 Foster Ave., Sayville
More about American Legion Post 1146 - 826 Hubal St Bohemia NY 11716
American Legion Post 1146 - 826 Hubal St Bohemia NY 11716
826 Hubal Street, Bohemia