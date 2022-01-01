Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bohemia restaurants you'll love

Bohemia restaurants
Bohemia's top cuisines

Greek
Greek
Must-try Bohemia restaurants

Go Greek - Bohemia image

 

Go Greek - Bohemia - 4611 Sunrise Highway

4611 Sunrise Highway, Bohemia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spinach Pie$7.65
Sautéed fresh spinach, leeks, fresh herbs, feta cheese in a Fillo pastry crust
Pita Sandwich (Gyro)$10.00
Served with tomato, onion, tzatziki, topped with fresh fries in place of lettuce
Rice Bowl$11.00
Served with tomato, onion,and tzatziki
More about Go Greek - Bohemia - 4611 Sunrise Highway
Main pic

 

Cenote Modern Mexican - 45 Foster Ave.

45 Foster Ave., Sayville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Cenote Modern Mexican - 45 Foster Ave.
American Legion Post 1146 image

 

American Legion Post 1146 - 826 Hubal St Bohemia NY 11716

826 Hubal Street, Bohemia

No reviews yet
More about American Legion Post 1146 - 826 Hubal St Bohemia NY 11716
