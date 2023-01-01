Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken fajitas in
Bohemia
/
Bohemia
/
Chicken Fajitas
Bohemia restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
Avocado's
1360 lakeland ave, Bohemia
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Fajita
$12.49
Chicken, Sauteed Peppers & Onions
More about Avocado's
Cenote Modern Mexican - 45 Foster Ave.
45 Foster Ave., Sayville
No reviews yet
CHICKEN FAJITA BOWL
$22.00
More about Cenote Modern Mexican - 45 Foster Ave.
