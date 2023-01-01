Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Bohemia

Go
Bohemia restaurants
Toast

Bohemia restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Consumer pic

 

Avocado's

1360 lakeland ave, Bohemia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Fajita$12.49
Chicken, Sauteed Peppers & Onions
More about Avocado's
Main pic

 

Cenote Modern Mexican - 45 Foster Ave.

45 Foster Ave., Sayville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN FAJITA BOWL$22.00
More about Cenote Modern Mexican - 45 Foster Ave.

Browse other tasty dishes in Bohemia

Enchiladas

Steak Fajitas

Chicken Tenders

Fish Tacos

Tacos

French Fries

Fajitas

Quesadillas

Map

More near Bohemia to explore

Patchogue

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Bay Shore

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Stony Brook

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Smithtown

No reviews yet

Ronkonkoma

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Sayville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Brentwood

No reviews yet

Selden

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Ocean Beach

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1921 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (122 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (588 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (225 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (570 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston