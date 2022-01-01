Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken tenders in
Bohemia
/
Bohemia
/
Chicken Tenders
Bohemia restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Avocado's
1360 lakeland ave, Bohemia
No reviews yet
Chicken Fingers
$6.99
Comes with chips and a small nacho cheese.
More about Avocado's
Go Greek - Bohemia - 4611 Sunrise Highway
4611 Sunrise Highway, Bohemia
No reviews yet
Chicken Fingers
$9.95
More about Go Greek - Bohemia - 4611 Sunrise Highway
Browse other tasty dishes in Bohemia
French Fries
Quesadillas
Nachos
Tacos
More near Bohemia to explore
Patchogue
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Bay Shore
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Stony Brook
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Selden
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Ronkonkoma
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Sayville
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Brentwood
No reviews yet
Smithtown
No reviews yet
Ocean Beach
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1808 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(96 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(575 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(210 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(559 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(78 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston