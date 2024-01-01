Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chips and salsa in
Bohemia
/
Bohemia
/
Chips And Salsa
Bohemia restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Avocado's
1360 lakeland ave, Bohemia
No reviews yet
Large Salsa With Chips
$7.59
Small Salsa With Chips
$3.99
More about Avocado's
Chicos Tex Mex - Bohemia
1093 smithtown ave, Bohemia
No reviews yet
Salsa n Chips
$3.99
More about Chicos Tex Mex - Bohemia
Browse other tasty dishes in Bohemia
Burritos
Tacos
Quesadillas
Chicken Tenders
French Fries
Philly Cheesesteaks
Nachos
Fajitas
More near Bohemia to explore
Patchogue
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Bay Shore
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Sayville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Smithtown
No reviews yet
Stony Brook
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Ronkonkoma
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Selden
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Ocean Beach
No reviews yet
Brentwood
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2515 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(62 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(391 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(206 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(781 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(291 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(765 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(134 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston