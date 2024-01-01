Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Bohemia

Go
Bohemia restaurants
Toast

Bohemia restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Consumer pic

 

Avocado's

1360 lakeland ave, Bohemia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Salsa With Chips$7.59
Small Salsa With Chips$3.99
More about Avocado's
Item pic

 

Chicos Tex Mex - Bohemia

1093 smithtown ave, Bohemia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salsa n Chips$3.99
More about Chicos Tex Mex - Bohemia

Browse other tasty dishes in Bohemia

Burritos

Tacos

Quesadillas

Chicken Tenders

French Fries

Philly Cheesesteaks

Nachos

Fajitas

Map

More near Bohemia to explore

Patchogue

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Bay Shore

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Sayville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Smithtown

No reviews yet

Stony Brook

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Ronkonkoma

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Selden

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Ocean Beach

No reviews yet

Brentwood

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2515 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (391 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (206 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (781 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (765 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston