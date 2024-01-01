Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp quesadillas in
Bohemia
/
Bohemia
/
Shrimp Quesadillas
Bohemia restaurants that serve shrimp quesadillas
Avocado's
1360 lakeland ave, Bohemia
No reviews yet
Shrimp Quesadilla
$14.79
Shrimp. Cheese, Jalapeno, Scallions
More about Avocado's
Chicos Tex Mex - Bohemia
1093 smithtown ave, Bohemia
No reviews yet
Steak And Shrimp Quesadilla
$13.99
Shrimp Quesadilla
$12.99
More about Chicos Tex Mex - Bohemia
