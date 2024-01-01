Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Bohemia

Bohemia restaurants
Toast

Bohemia restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Avocado's

1360 lakeland ave, Bohemia

Takeout
Shrimp or Fish Taco Salad$13.99
Lettuce, Beans, Cheese, Pico, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Chips, Cilantro Lime Dressing on the side
More about Avocado's
Chicos Tex Mex - Bohemia

1093 smithtown ave, Bohemia

TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Salad$13.99
More about Chicos Tex Mex - Bohemia

