Go
Toast

Bohemian Biergarten

One-of-a-kind European gastro-pub in the heart of Boulder.

PRETZELS

2017 13th St • $$

Avg 3.9 (345 reviews)

Popular Items

Pork Schnitzel$16.00
Jager Schnitzel$19.00
Fish & Chips$19.00
Potato Pierogies$12.00
Sm Mushroom Gnocchi$12.00
Pretzel Sausage$10.00
Weisswurst Plate$13.00
Giant Pretzel$9.00
Cucumber Salad$4.00
Pork Pierogies$12.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Drive-Thru
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2017 13th St

Boulder CO

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ruthie's Boardwalk Social

No reviews yet

Gourmet grilled cheese, French fries and tomato soup.

CENTRO Mexican Kitchen

No reviews yet

Located in the heart of downtown Boulder, Centro is your home for soulful, authentic Mexican cuisine. Centro’s kitchen takes you on a coast-to-coast culinary tour across Mexico, showcasing specialties from Jalisco, Baja, Veracruz, Yucatán, and Oaxaca. Behind the bar, the team mixes up your favorite margaritas and palomas, while the year-round patio offers Pearl Street’s best people watching.

Corrida

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

My Neighbor Felix

No reviews yet

My Neighbor Felix Boulder

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston