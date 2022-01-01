Go
Bohemian Bull

Bohemian Bull is a place where family and friends can come and relax in a lively, open atmosphere, enjoy hearty, craveable food, and a delicious selection of craft beers and cocktails. We hope that you will come enjoy a burger and a beer with us soon!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

1531 Folly Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (927 reviews)

Popular Items

Pretzel$8.00
A giant soft pretzel served with beer cheese.
Fried Green Tomato App$9.50
Topped with pepper jack pimento cheese, chipotle BBQ sauce over mixed greens.
Kids Shrimp
Kids Grilled Cheese
Basket of Fries$5.00
Hot, crispy fries.
Side Sweet fries$4.00
Big Texas$14.00
Pico de gallo, guacamole, American cheese, chipotle ranch & jalapenos.
Side Mac bites$4.00
Nachos$12.00
Tortilla chips smothered in beer cheese, jalapenos, black beans, roasted garlic crema, pico de gallo, & guacamole.
Fried Mac & Cheese$10.00
Lightly fried & served with truffle mayo.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1531 Folly Rd

Charleston SC

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
