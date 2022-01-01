Go
Toast

BOIL Seafood House

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

3340 Magazine St • $$

Avg 4 (108 reviews)

Popular Items

Snow Crab Legs$35.00
Crawfish$11.00
Shrimp Head On$16.00
Corn & Potatoes$3.75
The House$65.00
1 lb of Shrimp, 1 lb of Snow Crab Legs, 1 lb Crawfish, 1 Andouille Sausage, 2 Corn, and 2 Potatoes.
The Cajun Classic$31.00
1lb Shrimp, 1 lb Crawfish, 1 Andouille Sausage, Corn, and Potato.
Potatoes$3.75
Sausages$3.95
Corn$3.75
The Shack$56.00
1 lb of Shrimp, 1 lb of Snow Crab Legs, 1 Andouille Sausage, 2 Corn, and 2 Potatoes.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Restroom
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3340 Magazine St

New Orleans LA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Rum House Caribbean Taqueria

No reviews yet

The Rum House is a one-of-a-kind joint inspired by everything we love about the islands.

ATCHAFALAYA

No reviews yet

Atchafalaya Restaurant is set in a little creole cottage in the Irish Channel, a mostly residential neighborhood of New Orleans. All the components of a memory making meal are here in abundance– whether it’s our famous brunch or an evening’s stylish dinner you’ll find finely crafted cocktails, a smart wine list and most certainly stellar service. Come early, stay late or just drop in for quick cocktail in the bar.

Barú Bistro & Tapas

No reviews yet

Baru is nestled in the heart of Uptown New Orleans. At Baru, Chef Edgar Caro draws from his latin heritage to reimagine traditional dishes from Colombia and the Caribbean using local ingredients

Haydel's Bake Shop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston