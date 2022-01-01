Go
BOILERMAN BARBEQUE

Come in and enjoy!

9405 I-20

Popular Items

#21 Baked Potato$10.95
With 3 oz. of Brisket or Pulled Pork
Sour cream, Cheese, Butter
#3 St. Louis Ribs (3 ribs)$14.95
Smoked Ribs (4 ribs) with your choice of
2 Sides and Dinner roll
#1 BRISKET PLATTER$14.95
Sliced Smoked Brisket with your choice of
two Sides and Dinner Roll
Kids Meal (Chicken Strip)$5.95
Chciken strip or a small sandwich or small
portion of brisket or pulled pork with one
side and drink
Sides
Choice of:
any cold salads, dessert or any hot sides
#23 The Sandwich$8.45
3.25 oz Chopped meat over open bun served with
one side
#51 Brisket by the pound
Slow Smoked Brisket trimmed
LG. Iced Tea -32 oz$2.09
32 oz. of home brewed Iced Tea
Location

Merkel TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
