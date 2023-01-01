Brisket in Boiling Springs
Rigsby's Smoked Burgers, Wings, and Grill - Boiling Springs
3070 Boiling Springs Road, Boiling Springs
|Brisket Fries
|$12.99
Twice-cooked fries, slow-smoked beef brisket, smoked brisket gravy, pickled red onions, fresh jalapeno, cilantro & Chipotle Ranch.
|Brisket Plate
|$16.99
Served with Texas toast, Cole Slaw, choice of sauce and fresh-cut French Fries or Crispy Onion Rings.
|Brisket Taco
|$3.99
Smoked beef brisket with shaved lettuce, Cheddar cheese, cilantro lime slaw, roasted corn & black bean salsa, pickled onions & Baja sauce in a warm 6 inch tortilla.