Brisket in Boiling Springs

Boiling Springs restaurants
Boiling Springs restaurants that serve brisket

Rigsby's Smoked Burgers, Wings, and Grill - Boiling Springs

3070 Boiling Springs Road, Boiling Springs

TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket Fries$12.99
Twice-cooked fries, slow-smoked beef brisket, smoked brisket gravy, pickled red onions, fresh jalapeno, cilantro & Chipotle Ranch.
Brisket Plate$16.99
Served with Texas toast, Cole Slaw, choice of sauce and fresh-cut French Fries or Crispy Onion Rings.
Brisket Taco$3.99
Smoked beef brisket with shaved lettuce, Cheddar cheese, cilantro lime slaw, roasted corn & black bean salsa, pickled onions & Baja sauce in a warm 6 inch tortilla.
More about Rigsby's Smoked Burgers, Wings, and Grill - Boiling Springs
Willy Taco - WT Boiling Springs

1925 Boiling Springs Road, Boiling Springs

TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Egg Rolls$10.00
beer braised brisket, queso-mac, grilled peppers and onions, fire roasted chilies
More about Willy Taco - WT Boiling Springs

