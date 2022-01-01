Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Boiling Springs

Rigsby's Smoked Burgers, Wings, and Grill image

 

Rigsby's Smoked Burgers, Wings, and Grill

3070 Boiling Springs Road, Boiling Springs

Shrimp Taco$3.99
Blackened shrimp with shaved lettuce, cilantro lime slaw, roasted corn & black bean salsa, pickled onions & Baja sauce in a warm 6 inch tortilla.
Brisket Taco$3.99
Smoked beef brisket with shaved lettuce, Cheddar cheese, cilantro lime slaw, roasted corn & black bean salsa, pickled onions & Baja sauce in a warm 6 inch tortilla.
Taco 101 Chicken image

 

Willy Taco

1925 Boiling Springs Road, Boiling Springs

Taco Box with 3 Proteins$18.00
Taco 101 Chicken$4.00
Seasoned chicken, shaved lettuce, jack cheese, Willy's house crema, pico
Willy's Taco Salad$10.00
Crisp mixed greens, pico, fire roasted chiles, grilled corn, black beans, Willy's house crema, guacamole, queso fresco, crispy tortilla strips
