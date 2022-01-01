Tacos in Boiling Springs
Boiling Springs restaurants that serve tacos
More about Rigsby's Smoked Burgers, Wings, and Grill
Rigsby's Smoked Burgers, Wings, and Grill
3070 Boiling Springs Road, Boiling Springs
|Shrimp Taco
|$3.99
Blackened shrimp with shaved lettuce, cilantro lime slaw, roasted corn & black bean salsa, pickled onions & Baja sauce in a warm 6 inch tortilla.
|Brisket Taco
|$3.99
Smoked beef brisket with shaved lettuce, Cheddar cheese, cilantro lime slaw, roasted corn & black bean salsa, pickled onions & Baja sauce in a warm 6 inch tortilla.
More about Willy Taco
Willy Taco
1925 Boiling Springs Road, Boiling Springs
|Taco Box with 3 Proteins
|$18.00
|Taco 101 Chicken
|$4.00
Seasoned chicken, shaved lettuce, jack cheese, Willy's house crema, pico
|Willy's Taco Salad
|$10.00
Crisp mixed greens, pico, fire roasted chiles, grilled corn, black beans, Willy's house crema, guacamole, queso fresco, crispy tortilla strips