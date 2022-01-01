Boise restaurants you'll love
Dawson Taylor - Downtown
219 N 8th Street, Boise
|Popular items
|Costa Rica Mariposa Fancy
|$13.50
Caramel, chocolate and lemon. Smooth and balanced.
|Latte
|$3.75
Local Reed's Dairy milk and espresso.
(8 oz 2 shots)
(12 oz 2 shots)
(16 oz 3 shots)
(20 oz 4 shots)
|Guatemala Huehuetenango Mam
|$13.50
Apple, toffee and milk chocolate with a medium, juicy body.
Willowcreek Grill & Raw Sushi
2273 S Vista Ave STE 150, Boise
|Popular items
|Payette Club
|$13.50
|Big Blue Wrap
|$14.00
|Rattlesnake
|$18.00
Flying Pie Pizzaria
10678 w overland road, Boise
|Popular items
|*14" Create Your Own--
|$15.75
Custom Pizzas come on our Original
Dough with our Famous Red Sauce
& Whole Milk Mozzarella unless you
specify other choices.
|12" 1. Contest Combo
|$20.50
The Combo is undeniably our most popular pizza; it gets reams of fan mail and makes the other pies jealous! This delectable combination has a brilliant blend of 6 meats and 4 veggies: pepperoni, sliced Ham, local Italian Sausage, Italian Salami, local Ground Beef, local Linguica, sliced Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Onions, and Olives.
|14" 5. Samoan
|$24.75
Looking for a “Hawaiian?” We’ve designed a delectable version that’s pure ecstasy for the Canadian bacon & pineapple pizza lover. Provolone, Smoked Gouda, and Sharp Cheddar cheeses blend perfectly with the Pineapple and real Canadian Bacon, and our famous Red Sauce lays a modest bass line for the irresistible
medley. Resistance is futile!
FRENCH FRIES
The Lively
505 West Bannock, Boise
|Popular items
|1/2 Roasted Chicken
|$25.00
Served with pommes purée, sherry vinegar reduction and topped with king trumpet mushrooms.
|Snake River American Wagyu Coulotte
|$43.00
American wagyu culotte with an Celeriac Remoulade, Bordelaise, Parsley and Shallot.
|Nonna Anna's Meatballs
|$13.00
Made with extra virgin olive oil, Pecorino Romano, and rosemary gremolata.
Flying Pie Pizzaria
4320 W State street, Boise
|Popular items
|*12" Create Your Own--
|$12.75
Custom Pizzas come on our Original
Dough with our Famous Red Sauce
& Whole Milk Mozzarella unless you
specify other choices.
|*14" Create Your Own--
|$15.75
Custom Pizzas come on our Original
Dough with our Famous Red Sauce
& Whole Milk Mozzarella unless you
specify other choices.
|14" 5. Samoan
|$24.75
Looking for a “Hawaiian?” We’ve designed a delectable version that’s pure ecstasy for the Canadian bacon & pineapple pizza lover. Provolone, Smoked Gouda, and Sharp Cheddar cheeses blend perfectly with the Pineapple and real Canadian Bacon, and our famous Red Sauce lays a modest bass line for the irresistible
medley. Resistance is futile!
10 Barrel Brewing
826 West Bannock Street, Boise
|Popular items
|Bulgogi Bowl
|$14.00
|Farro & Charred Kale
|$12.00
|Fish & Chips
|$14.00
PIZZA • STEAKS
Western Proper
610 West Idaho Street, Boise
|Popular items
|Smashburger
|$16.00
Cooked true to form for a smash burger medium well with two 3oz patties, secret sauce, American cheese, pickled onions, arugula, toasted bun with a choice of truffle fries or house side salad.
|Cowboy Burger
|$18.00
Caramelized onions, green chiles, smoked gouda and swami aioli.
Served with fries topped with housemate Western sauce.
|Western Chicken Sando
|$16.00
Fried chicken breast, spicy western sauce, umami aioli, pickles, toasted bun, choice of salad or fries dont forget you can add bacon to any sando for 3.00 you can sub soup cup as a side
Certified Kitchen + Bakery
1511 N. 13th street, Boise
|Popular items
|Huevos Ranchero Burrito
|$9.50
housemade ranchero/ eggs/ crispy potato/ pinto beans/ white cheddar
|Chicken Salad
|$9.50
stoneground mustard/ arugula/ grapes/ pickled red onions/ dill
|Certified Egg Sandwich
|$7.50
egg/ arugula/ white cheddar/ fresno creme fraiche/ housemade sourdough english muffin
SUSHI • POKE
Lost Shack
3724 S Eckert Rd, Boise
|Popular items
|Mango Dango
|$14.00
Avocado, cucumber and bell pepper topped with mango and fresh tuna. Tastefully covered in rose aioli, sweet chili, green onion and sesame seeds.
|Sassy Sis
|$15.00
Shrimp, tempura and jalapeno. Topped with tuna, lemon, avocado, garnished with cilantro, fire sauce, eel sauce and sesame seeds
|Heavy Metal
|$16.00
Smoked salmon, avocado and cucumber topped with Tuna and garnished with our krunch krab salad, tobiko and 3 sauces
Jalapeño's Bar & Grill
1555 S Broadway Ave, Boise
|Popular items
|Street Tacos
|$18.00
Four small tacos, two steak and two pork, covered with diced cilantro and onion. Served with rice, beans, spicy tomatillo salsa, and lime.
|Quesadilla
|$7.00
Served with sour cream.
|Flautas
|$19.00
Three flour tortillas filled with your choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef, then fried and topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, and garnish.
Kanak Kitchen 1111
1111 W Jefferson St, Boise
|Popular items
|Immune Booster
Orange juice, carrots, tumeric, ginger, lemon, local honey, spinach and kale.
|BBQ Kalua Pig
Topped with spicy asian slaw, pickled jalapenos, pickled onions and sriracha bbq.
|Tofu Katsu
Comes with your choice of rice and stir fry veggies.
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Mazzah Mediterranean Grill
1772 W State St, Boise
|Popular items
|Bowl
|$9.50
Your choice of protein served over a bed of rice with pita.
|Sandwich
|$7.00
Your choice of protein served traditionally wrapped in warm pita.
|Salad
|$9.00
Served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, garnished with Mediterranean pickles and served with pita.
Flying Pie Pizzaria
1326 Broadway Ave, Boise
|Popular items
|14" 1. Contest Combo
|$25.00
The Combo is undeniably our most popular pizza; it gets reams of fan mail and makes the other pies jealous! This delectable combination has a brilliant blend of 6 meats and 4 veggies: pepperoni, sliced Ham, local Italian Sausage, Italian Salami, local Ground Beef, local Linguica, sliced Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Onions, and Olives.
|14" 6. No Vegy Pieway
|$23.50
This is the best all-meat pizza you’ll ever devour. We wouldn’t even think of putting any veggies on it! Pepperoni, sliced Ham, Smoked Link Sausage, local Ground Beef, and local Italian Sausage sit proudly amid exquisite 100% whole milk Mozzarella, on our famous Red Sauce.
|12" 1. Contest Combo
|$20.50
The Combo is undeniably our most popular pizza; it gets reams of fan mail and makes the other pies jealous! This delectable combination has a brilliant blend of 6 meats and 4 veggies: pepperoni, sliced Ham, local Italian Sausage, Italian Salami, local Ground Beef, local Linguica, sliced Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Onions, and Olives.
SMOKED SALMON
Asiago’s
1002 W Main St, Boise
|Popular items
|Chicken Asiago
|$19.95
herb brined chicken tenderloin in crispy asiago-lemon zested crust finished with our slow simmered Tuscan ragu and served over fettuccine in asiago-garlic cream sauce
|Genoa
|$12.95
basil cream sauce with fresh tomato, toasted pine nuts, and a hint of garlic over spinach fettuccine
|Create Your Pasta
|$10.95
Create your own - choose your pasta, sauce & more.
BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Boise
815 W Bannock St, Boise
|Popular items
|Do Gouda
|$11.50
Shaved New York steak, smoked Gouda, sweet onion marmalade, red onion, greens, sourdough
|Saucy Tots
|$4.50
Seasoned tots served with sides of beer cheese, poppin cream cheese, and house sauce.
|Mihami Vice
|$10.75
Roasted pork, ham, creamy mustard, Swiss, pickle spears, baguette
Fanci Freez
1402 W. State St, Boise
|Popular items
|Corn Dog
|$2.99
Battered, crispy corn dog
|French Fries
Idaho potatoes with a pinch of salt
|Double Cheeseburger
|$7.09
Two fresh, never frozen patties on a brioche bun with American cheese, fry sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.
Chuck-A-Rama
7901 Overland Road, Boise
|Popular items
|White Rolls
6.99 a Dozen
|Mashed Potatoes (16 oz)
|$2.75
16 ounces
|Beef Gravy (8 0z)
|$1.00
8 ounces
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
800 W. Main St #230, Boise
|Popular items
|Chicken Arugula Basil Salad
|$14.95
Spring Mix, Pine Nuts, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Red Onion, Celery, Fontina, Honey-Balsamic Vinaigrett
|Pepperoni, Sausage and Portobello
All-Natural Italian Sausage,
Cupped Pepperoni, Herbed Portobello, Fior di Latte
|Classic Ceasar Salad
|$12.95
Chopped Romaine, Fresh Parmesan, Focaccia Croutons
(Add Wood-Roasted Chicken 3)
Flying Pie Pizzaria
6508 West Fairview Ave, Boise
|Popular items
|14" 6. No Vegy Pieway
|$23.50
This is the best all-meat pizza you’ll ever devour. We wouldn’t even think of putting any veggies on it! Pepperoni, sliced Ham, Smoked Link Sausage, local Ground Beef, and local Italian Sausage sit proudly amid exquisite 100% whole milk Mozzarella, on our famous Red Sauce.
|*10" Create Your Own--
|$8.25
Custom Pizzas come on our Original
Dough with our Famous Red Sauce
& Whole Milk Mozzarella unless you
specify other choices.
|*12" Create Your Own--
|$12.75
Custom Pizzas come on our Original
Dough with our Famous Red Sauce
& Whole Milk Mozzarella unless you
specify other choices.
PIZZA • SALADS
The Wylder
501 W Broad St, Boise
|Popular items
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts
|$7.00
balsamic/crushed hazelnuts/parsley *Contains Nuts
|Honey Badger Pizza
|$19.00
parmesan cream sauce/mozzarella/ricotta/Italian sausage/caramelized onion/spicy honey/garlic oil/fennel pollen
|Margherita Pizza
|$15.00
red sauce/mozzarella/basil/evoo
ALAVITA - An Italian Joint
199 N 8th St, Boise
|Popular items
|Tagliatelle(gfo)
|$22.00
Signature three meat bolognese, Grana Padano
|Pasta To Go
House made fresh pasta - Tagliatelle, or Pappardelle. $8 PER POUND.
Signature Sauce Choices…Traditional Red Sauce, Bolognese Meat Sauce, or Creamy Bechamel Sauce. $6 PER 8oz.
|Black Ravioli
|$25.00
Stuffed with butter poached shrimp & fennel pollen, lobster claw, lemonfennel-thyme infused Cloverleaf cream sauce
Jalapeños Bar & Grill
8799 West Franklin Road, Boise
|Popular items
|Burrito Colorado
|$18.00
Grilled steak simmered in spicy red sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with cheese & spicy red sauces.
|Pancho's Special
|$16.00
Grilled chicken and mushrooms over a bed of rice, topped with cheese sauce. Served with tortillas.
|California Burrito
|$20.00
A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or pork carnitas & rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo. Topped with cheese sauce.
PIZZA
Red Bench Pizza
1204 S Vista Ave, Boise
|Popular items
|Bench Wings
|$13.00
Honey BBQ, Spicy BBQ or Spicy Habanero Sauce / Celery & Carrots / Parmesan-Garlic Dipping Sauce
|Focaccia Cheese Bread
|$7.00
Focaccia Bread / Mozzarella / Parmesan / Herbs / Marinara Dipping Sauce
|Margherita
|$15.00
The Classic: Fresh Mozzarella / Olive Oil / Basil / Red Sauce
Fork Restaurant
199 N. 8th street, Boise
|Popular items
|Rosemary-Parmesan Idaho French Fries (v)
|$5.00
Rosemary-Parmesan Idaho French Fries served with our housemade Fork Sauce
|Crisped Brussel Sprouts (v)
|$10.50
Fried then glazed with spicy gochujang & tossed with scallions and cilantro
|Cubano (GFO)
|$15.50
Rotisserie roasted pork loin, slow roasted pulled pork carnitas, Ballard Family Swiss cheese & pickles with Chef’s ‘mad mustard’ sauce hot pressed in a Gaston’s panini bread
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador
215 N 8th St., Boise
|Popular items
|Burritos Ultimos
|$13.50
9 layer burrito with Mexican black beans, achiote-chile rice, Monterey jack & Cheddar cheese, serrano slaw, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, wrapped in a 12" tortilla.
Order it Cali-style and we'll add French fries, avocado and hot sauce.
|Enchiladas Divorciadas
|$14.00
Corn tortillas filled with Monterey jack cheese & slow braised chicken thighs, smothered in two sauces: mild sweet & tangy salsa verde & medium smoky salsa roja. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans
|Queso Con Chorizo
|$10.00
Three-cheese house blend, fresh Chorizo, creamy habanero sauce, topped with pico de gallo, cilantro, queso fresco (gf)
SALADS
Juniper
211 8th street, Boise
|Popular items
|Pesto Veggie
|$19.00
Mozzarella/Arugula/Artichoke/Cherry Tomato/Olives/Pine Nut/Leeks/Roasted Garlic/Red Pepper Coulis
|Margherita
|$16.00
San Marzano Red Sauce/Fresh Mozzarella/Basil Puree/Olive Oil
|Prosciutto and Burratta
|$21.00
Fresh Mozzarella/Pesto/Olives/Arugula/ Roasted Garlic/Balsamic Reduction
SUSHI
Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar
750 W Idaho St, Boise
|Popular items
|Pot Stickers
|$9.50
Chicken, cilantro, lemongrass, garlic, ginger.*NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE* *CONTAINS OYSTER SAUCE*
|Imperial Rolls
|$9.50
<VEGAN> Crispy fried vegetable spring roll served with sweet chili sauce.
*NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE*
|Summer Roll
|$9.50
<GF : Optional> Grilled shrimp, organic tofu, herbs, rice noodles, vegetables, rolled in rice paper. served with hoisin and fish sauce vinaigrette
Zeppole Bakery Cafe on Apple
2345 S Apple St, Boise
|Popular items
|Your Choice of Sandwich Dressing
|$0.25
Pesto Mayo, Horseradish Mayo, Chipotle Mayo, Dijonaise, Mayonnaise and Dijon Mustard.
|Classic
|$6.99
Classic grilled cheese. Cheddar cheese on our sourdough bread. Includes chips and a cup of soup.
|Northender
|$6.99
Grilled Cheese with Pesto, Tomato, and fresh Mozzarella on Sourdough.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bardenay
610 W Grove St, Boise
|Popular items
|Charbroiled Salmon Fillet
|$17.50
Fresh 8 oz. Atlantic salmon fillet topped with sun-dried tomato butter and served with a side Caesar salad.
|Bardenay Beef Dip
|$15.00
Thin-sliced, locally raised, Certified Hereford Beef sirloin, provolone, spicy creamed horseradish on toasted caraway-rye focaccia with rosemary au jus. Served with an a la carte option.
|Tuna & Cheddar
|$11.00
Albacore tuna salad with lemon zest and mayonnaise served cold with tomato and melted Tillamook cheddar on grilled sourdough.
Karaoke Kid
614 University Ave, MADISON
|Popular items
|Alas Tumeric! (Cocktail Kit)
|$30.00
Tangy whiskey sour made with Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey, special tumeric and pineapple syrup, and lemon juice.
|Nothing Else Matchas (Cocktail Kit)
|$25.00
A tart and sweet cocktail with the bright and earthy tastes of kiwi, pear, and matcha. Contains Bacardi Superior Rum, special housemade, and lime juice. Serves 3-4
|Dragon Ball (Kit)
|$30.00
A KK classic, Bacardi Dragon Berry, Red Bull, and a cherry. Serves 8-9.
