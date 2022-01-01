Boise restaurants you'll love

Boise restaurants
Toast
  • Boise

Boise's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Cocktail
Seafood
Beer
Burger
Sandwich
BBQ
Cake
Asian fusion
Sushi
Hummus
Salad
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Juice & Smoothies
Greek
Bagels
Must-try Boise restaurants

Dawson Taylor - Downtown image

 

Dawson Taylor - Downtown

219 N 8th Street, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Costa Rica Mariposa Fancy$13.50
Caramel, chocolate and lemon. Smooth and balanced.
Latte$3.75
Local Reed's Dairy milk and espresso.
(8 oz 2 shots)
(12 oz 2 shots)
(16 oz 3 shots)
(20 oz 4 shots)
Guatemala Huehuetenango Mam$13.50
Apple, toffee and milk chocolate with a medium, juicy body.
More about Dawson Taylor - Downtown
Willowcreek Grill & Raw Sushi image

 

Willowcreek Grill & Raw Sushi

2273 S Vista Ave STE 150, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Payette Club$13.50
Big Blue Wrap$14.00
Rattlesnake$18.00
More about Willowcreek Grill & Raw Sushi
Flying Pie Pizzaria image

 

Flying Pie Pizzaria

10678 w overland road, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
*14" Create Your Own--$15.75
Custom Pizzas come on our Original
Dough with our Famous Red Sauce
& Whole Milk Mozzarella unless you
specify other choices.
12" 1. Contest Combo$20.50
The Combo is undeniably our most popular pizza; it gets reams of fan mail and makes the other pies jealous! This delectable combination has a brilliant blend of 6 meats and 4 veggies: pepperoni, sliced Ham, local Italian Sausage, Italian Salami, local Ground Beef, local Linguica, sliced Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Onions, and Olives.
14" 5. Samoan$24.75
Looking for a “Hawaiian?” We’ve designed a delectable version that’s pure ecstasy for the Canadian bacon & pineapple pizza lover. Provolone, Smoked Gouda, and Sharp Cheddar cheeses blend perfectly with the Pineapple and real Canadian Bacon, and our famous Red Sauce lays a modest bass line for the irresistible
medley. Resistance is futile!
More about Flying Pie Pizzaria
The Lively image

FRENCH FRIES

The Lively

505 West Bannock, Boise

Avg 4.6 (225 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 Roasted Chicken$25.00
Served with pommes purée, sherry vinegar reduction and topped with king trumpet mushrooms.
Snake River American Wagyu Coulotte$43.00
American wagyu culotte with an Celeriac Remoulade, Bordelaise, Parsley and Shallot.
Nonna Anna's Meatballs$13.00
Made with extra virgin olive oil, Pecorino Romano, and rosemary gremolata.
More about The Lively
Flying Pie Pizzaria image

 

Flying Pie Pizzaria

4320 W State street, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
*12" Create Your Own--$12.75
Custom Pizzas come on our Original
Dough with our Famous Red Sauce
& Whole Milk Mozzarella unless you
specify other choices.
*14" Create Your Own--$15.75
Custom Pizzas come on our Original
Dough with our Famous Red Sauce
& Whole Milk Mozzarella unless you
specify other choices.
14" 5. Samoan$24.75
Looking for a “Hawaiian?” We’ve designed a delectable version that’s pure ecstasy for the Canadian bacon & pineapple pizza lover. Provolone, Smoked Gouda, and Sharp Cheddar cheeses blend perfectly with the Pineapple and real Canadian Bacon, and our famous Red Sauce lays a modest bass line for the irresistible
medley. Resistance is futile!
More about Flying Pie Pizzaria
10 Barrel Brewing image

 

10 Barrel Brewing

826 West Bannock Street, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bulgogi Bowl$14.00
Farro & Charred Kale$12.00
Fish & Chips$14.00
More about 10 Barrel Brewing
Western Proper image

PIZZA • STEAKS

Western Proper

610 West Idaho Street, Boise

Avg 4.2 (33 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Smashburger$16.00
Cooked true to form for a smash burger medium well with two 3oz patties, secret sauce, American cheese, pickled onions, arugula, toasted bun with a choice of truffle fries or house side salad.
Cowboy Burger$18.00
Caramelized onions, green chiles, smoked gouda and swami aioli.
Served with fries topped with housemate Western sauce.
Western Chicken Sando$16.00
Fried chicken breast, spicy western sauce, umami aioli, pickles, toasted bun, choice of salad or fries dont forget you can add bacon to any sando for 3.00 you can sub soup cup as a side
More about Western Proper
Certified Kitchen + Bakery image

 

Certified Kitchen + Bakery

1511 N. 13th street, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Huevos Ranchero Burrito$9.50
housemade ranchero/ eggs/ crispy potato/ pinto beans/ white cheddar
Chicken Salad$9.50
stoneground mustard/ arugula/ grapes/ pickled red onions/ dill
Certified Egg Sandwich$7.50
egg/ arugula/ white cheddar/ fresno creme fraiche/ housemade sourdough english muffin
More about Certified Kitchen + Bakery
Lost Shack image

SUSHI • POKE

Lost Shack

3724 S Eckert Rd, Boise

Avg 4.5 (139 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mango Dango$14.00
Avocado, cucumber and bell pepper topped with mango and fresh tuna. Tastefully covered in rose aioli, sweet chili, green onion and sesame seeds.
Sassy Sis$15.00
Shrimp, tempura and jalapeno. Topped with tuna, lemon, avocado, garnished with cilantro, fire sauce, eel sauce and sesame seeds
Heavy Metal$16.00
Smoked salmon, avocado and cucumber topped with Tuna and garnished with our krunch krab salad, tobiko and 3 sauces
More about Lost Shack
Jalapeño's Bar & Grill image

 

Jalapeño's Bar & Grill

1555 S Broadway Ave, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Street Tacos$18.00
Four small tacos, two steak and two pork, covered with diced cilantro and onion. Served with rice, beans, spicy tomatillo salsa, and lime.
Quesadilla$7.00
Served with sour cream.
Flautas$19.00
Three flour tortillas filled with your choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef, then fried and topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, and garnish.
More about Jalapeño's Bar & Grill
Kanak Kitchen 1111 image

 

Kanak Kitchen 1111

1111 W Jefferson St, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Immune Booster
Orange juice, carrots, tumeric, ginger, lemon, local honey, spinach and kale.
BBQ Kalua Pig
Topped with spicy asian slaw, pickled jalapenos, pickled onions and sriracha bbq.
Tofu Katsu
Comes with your choice of rice and stir fry veggies.
More about Kanak Kitchen 1111
Mazzah Mediterranean Grill image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Mazzah Mediterranean Grill

1772 W State St, Boise

Avg 4.3 (792 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bowl$9.50
Your choice of protein served over a bed of rice with pita.
Sandwich$7.00
Your choice of protein served traditionally wrapped in warm pita.
Salad$9.00
Served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, garnished with Mediterranean pickles and served with pita.
More about Mazzah Mediterranean Grill
Flying Pie Pizzaria image

 

Flying Pie Pizzaria

1326 Broadway Ave, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
14" 1. Contest Combo$25.00
The Combo is undeniably our most popular pizza; it gets reams of fan mail and makes the other pies jealous! This delectable combination has a brilliant blend of 6 meats and 4 veggies: pepperoni, sliced Ham, local Italian Sausage, Italian Salami, local Ground Beef, local Linguica, sliced Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Onions, and Olives.
14" 6. No Vegy Pieway$23.50
This is the best all-meat pizza you’ll ever devour. We wouldn’t even think of putting any veggies on it! Pepperoni, sliced Ham, Smoked Link Sausage, local Ground Beef, and local Italian Sausage sit proudly amid exquisite 100% whole milk Mozzarella, on our famous Red Sauce.
12" 1. Contest Combo$20.50
The Combo is undeniably our most popular pizza; it gets reams of fan mail and makes the other pies jealous! This delectable combination has a brilliant blend of 6 meats and 4 veggies: pepperoni, sliced Ham, local Italian Sausage, Italian Salami, local Ground Beef, local Linguica, sliced Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Onions, and Olives.
More about Flying Pie Pizzaria
Asiago’s image

SMOKED SALMON

Asiago’s

1002 W Main St, Boise

Avg 4.4 (2419 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Asiago$19.95
herb brined chicken tenderloin in crispy asiago-lemon zested crust finished with our slow simmered Tuscan ragu and served over fettuccine in asiago-garlic cream sauce
Genoa$12.95
basil cream sauce with fresh tomato, toasted pine nuts, and a hint of garlic over spinach fettuccine
Create Your Pasta$10.95
Create your own - choose your pasta, sauce & more.
More about Asiago’s
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Boise image

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Even Stevens Sandwiches - Boise

815 W Bannock St, Boise

Avg 4.8 (4228 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Do Gouda$11.50
Shaved New York steak, smoked Gouda, sweet onion marmalade, red onion, greens, sourdough
Saucy Tots$4.50
Seasoned tots served with sides of beer cheese, poppin cream cheese, and house sauce.
Mihami Vice$10.75
Roasted pork, ham, creamy mustard, Swiss, pickle spears, baguette
More about Even Stevens Sandwiches - Boise
Fanci Freez image

 

Fanci Freez

1402 W. State St, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Corn Dog$2.99
Battered, crispy corn dog
French Fries
Idaho potatoes with a pinch of salt
Double Cheeseburger$7.09
Two fresh, never frozen patties on a brioche bun with American cheese, fry sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.
More about Fanci Freez
Chuck-A-Rama image

 

Chuck-A-Rama

7901 Overland Road, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
White Rolls
6.99 a Dozen
Mashed Potatoes (16 oz)$2.75
16 ounces
Beef Gravy (8 0z)$1.00
8 ounces
More about Chuck-A-Rama
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

800 W. Main St #230, Boise

Avg 4.3 (587 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Arugula Basil Salad$14.95
Spring Mix, Pine Nuts, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Red Onion, Celery, Fontina, Honey-Balsamic Vinaigrett
Pepperoni, Sausage and Portobello
All-Natural Italian Sausage,
Cupped Pepperoni, Herbed Portobello, Fior di Latte
Classic Ceasar Salad$12.95
Chopped Romaine, Fresh Parmesan, Focaccia Croutons
(Add Wood-Roasted Chicken 3)
More about Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
Flying Pie Pizzaria image

 

Flying Pie Pizzaria

6508 West Fairview Ave, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
14" 6. No Vegy Pieway$23.50
This is the best all-meat pizza you’ll ever devour. We wouldn’t even think of putting any veggies on it! Pepperoni, sliced Ham, Smoked Link Sausage, local Ground Beef, and local Italian Sausage sit proudly amid exquisite 100% whole milk Mozzarella, on our famous Red Sauce.
*10" Create Your Own--$8.25
Custom Pizzas come on our Original
Dough with our Famous Red Sauce
& Whole Milk Mozzarella unless you
specify other choices.
*12" Create Your Own--$12.75
Custom Pizzas come on our Original
Dough with our Famous Red Sauce
& Whole Milk Mozzarella unless you
specify other choices.
More about Flying Pie Pizzaria
The Wylder image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Wylder

501 W Broad St, Boise

Avg 4.7 (926 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$7.00
balsamic/crushed hazelnuts/parsley *Contains Nuts
Honey Badger Pizza$19.00
parmesan cream sauce/mozzarella/ricotta/Italian sausage/caramelized onion/spicy honey/garlic oil/fennel pollen
Margherita Pizza$15.00
red sauce/mozzarella/basil/evoo
More about The Wylder
ALAVITA - An Italian Joint image

 

ALAVITA - An Italian Joint

199 N 8th St, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tagliatelle(gfo)$22.00
Signature three meat bolognese, Grana Padano
Pasta To Go
House made fresh pasta - Tagliatelle, or Pappardelle. $8 PER POUND.
Signature Sauce Choices…Traditional Red Sauce, Bolognese Meat Sauce, or Creamy Bechamel Sauce. $6 PER 8oz.
Black Ravioli$25.00
Stuffed with butter poached shrimp & fennel pollen, lobster claw, lemonfennel-thyme infused Cloverleaf cream sauce
More about ALAVITA - An Italian Joint
Jalapeños Bar & Grill image

 

Jalapeños Bar & Grill

8799 West Franklin Road, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Burrito Colorado$18.00
Grilled steak simmered in spicy red sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with cheese & spicy red sauces.
Pancho's Special$16.00
Grilled chicken and mushrooms over a bed of rice, topped with cheese sauce. Served with tortillas.
California Burrito$20.00
A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or pork carnitas & rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo. Topped with cheese sauce.
More about Jalapeños Bar & Grill
Red Bench Pizza image

PIZZA

Red Bench Pizza

1204 S Vista Ave, Boise

Avg 4.4 (911 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bench Wings$13.00
Honey BBQ, Spicy BBQ or Spicy Habanero Sauce / Celery & Carrots / Parmesan-Garlic Dipping Sauce
Focaccia Cheese Bread$7.00
Focaccia Bread / Mozzarella / Parmesan / Herbs / Marinara Dipping Sauce
Margherita$15.00
The Classic: Fresh Mozzarella / Olive Oil / Basil / Red Sauce
More about Red Bench Pizza
Fork Restaurant image

 

Fork Restaurant

199 N. 8th street, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rosemary-Parmesan Idaho French Fries (v)$5.00
Rosemary-Parmesan Idaho French Fries served with our housemade Fork Sauce
Crisped Brussel Sprouts (v)$10.50
Fried then glazed with spicy gochujang & tossed with scallions and cilantro
Cubano (GFO)$15.50
Rotisserie roasted pork loin, slow roasted pulled pork carnitas, Ballard Family Swiss cheese & pickles with Chef’s ‘mad mustard’ sauce hot pressed in a Gaston’s panini bread
More about Fork Restaurant
The Matador image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador

215 N 8th St., Boise

Avg 4.4 (1577 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burritos Ultimos$13.50
9 layer burrito with Mexican black beans, achiote-chile rice, Monterey jack & Cheddar cheese, serrano slaw, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, wrapped in a 12" tortilla.
Order it Cali-style and we'll add French fries, avocado and hot sauce.
Enchiladas Divorciadas$14.00
Corn tortillas filled with Monterey jack cheese & slow braised chicken thighs, smothered in two sauces: mild sweet & tangy salsa verde & medium smoky salsa roja. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans
Queso Con Chorizo$10.00
Three-cheese house blend, fresh Chorizo, creamy habanero sauce, topped with pico de gallo, cilantro, queso fresco (gf)
More about The Matador
Juniper image

SALADS

Juniper

211 8th street, Boise

Avg 4.2 (1265 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pesto Veggie$19.00
Mozzarella/Arugula/Artichoke/Cherry Tomato/Olives/Pine Nut/Leeks/Roasted Garlic/Red Pepper Coulis
Margherita$16.00
San Marzano Red Sauce/Fresh Mozzarella/Basil Puree/Olive Oil
Prosciutto and Burratta$21.00
Fresh Mozzarella/Pesto/Olives/Arugula/ Roasted Garlic/Balsamic Reduction
More about Juniper
Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar image

SUSHI

Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar

750 W Idaho St, Boise

Avg 4.2 (1046 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pot Stickers$9.50
Chicken, cilantro, lemongrass, garlic, ginger.*NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE* *CONTAINS OYSTER SAUCE*
Imperial Rolls$9.50
<VEGAN> Crispy fried vegetable spring roll served with sweet chili sauce.
*NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE*
Summer Roll$9.50
<GF : Optional> Grilled shrimp, organic tofu, herbs, rice noodles, vegetables, rolled in rice paper. served with hoisin and fish sauce vinaigrette
More about Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar
Zeppole Bakery Cafe on Apple image

 

Zeppole Bakery Cafe on Apple

2345 S Apple St, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Your Choice of Sandwich Dressing$0.25
Pesto Mayo, Horseradish Mayo, Chipotle Mayo, Dijonaise, Mayonnaise and Dijon Mustard.
Classic$6.99
Classic grilled cheese. Cheddar cheese on our sourdough bread. Includes chips and a cup of soup.
Northender$6.99
Grilled Cheese with Pesto, Tomato, and fresh Mozzarella on Sourdough.
More about Zeppole Bakery Cafe on Apple
Bardenay image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bardenay

610 W Grove St, Boise

Avg 4.7 (1381 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Charbroiled Salmon Fillet$17.50
Fresh 8 oz. Atlantic salmon fillet topped with sun-dried tomato butter and served with a side Caesar salad.
Bardenay Beef Dip$15.00
Thin-sliced, locally raised, Certified Hereford Beef sirloin, provolone, spicy creamed horseradish on toasted caraway-rye focaccia with rosemary au jus. Served with an a la carte option.
Tuna & Cheddar$11.00
Albacore tuna salad with lemon zest and mayonnaise served cold with tomato and melted Tillamook cheddar on grilled sourdough.
More about Bardenay
Karaoke Kid image

 

Karaoke Kid

614 University Ave, MADISON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Alas Tumeric! (Cocktail Kit)$30.00
Tangy whiskey sour made with Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey, special tumeric and pineapple syrup, and lemon juice.
Nothing Else Matchas (Cocktail Kit)$25.00
A tart and sweet cocktail with the bright and earthy tastes of kiwi, pear, and matcha. Contains Bacardi Superior Rum, special housemade, and lime juice. Serves 3-4
Dragon Ball (Kit)$30.00
A KK classic, Bacardi Dragon Berry, Red Bull, and a cherry. Serves 8-9.
More about Karaoke Kid

