Boise restaurants you'll love

Dawson Taylor Downtown 8th Street
219 N 8th Street, Boise
|Popular items
|Latte
|$4.25
Local Reed's Dairy milk and espresso.
(8 oz 2 shots)
(12 oz 2 shots)
(16 oz 3 shots)
(20 oz 4 shots)
|V60 Pour Over
|$4.50
10 oz handcrafted pour over
|Iced Latte
|$4.50
Willowcreek Grill and Raw Sushi
2273 S Vista Ave STE 150, Boise
|Popular items
|Payette Club
|$15.00
|Rattlesnake
|$21.00
|N/ Sake
|$6.00
Clucks Nashville Hot
345 South 8th Street, Boise
|Popular items
|4 Cluckles (12oz)
|$15.95
Clucks Nashville hot all-white meat chicken strips breaded in our secret spices and fried to a perfect golden brown. Cluckles are topped with sauce of your choice and pickles, on a slice of Texas Toast and a side of homemade coleslaw.
Choose from a qty of 2 (6oz), 4 (12oz), or 6 (18oz)
|Wrapped James
|$9.99
This glorious wrap is a team member creation gone wild! Deep fried Nashville chicken, Heritage greens, Cucumbers, Pickles, Pico de Gallo, Shredded cheese, Avocado, Cluck sauce.
|Cluckles Potato Bowl
|$11.95
Two 3oz all natural chicken tenders deep fried to a golden brown, Creamy mashed red potato with Clucks's signature cajon gravy, Topped with fire roasted corn.
flying pie
4320 W State street, Boise
|Popular items
|14" 1. Contest Combo
|$26.99
The Combo is undeniably our most popular pizza; it gets reams of fan mail and makes the other pies jealous! This delectable combination has a brilliant blend of 6 meats and 4 veggies: pepperoni, sliced Ham, local Italian Sausage, Italian Salami, local Ground Beef, local Linguica, sliced Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Onions, and Olives.
|12" 1. Contest Combo
|$22.99
The Combo is undeniably our most popular pizza; it gets reams of fan mail and makes the other pies jealous! This delectable combination has a brilliant blend of 6 meats and 4 veggies: pepperoni, sliced Ham, local Italian Sausage, Italian Salami, local Ground Beef, local Linguica, sliced Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Onions, and Olives.
|*10" Create Your Own--
|$9.99
Custom Pizzas come on our Original
Dough with our Famous Red Sauce
& Whole Milk Mozzarella unless you
specify other choices.
Madre - Boise
1034 S. La Pointe St., Boise
|Popular items
|Blackened Baja White Shrimp
|$8.00
Cabbage, hot sauce, crema and pico. (corn tortilla).
|Pineapple Al Pastor
|$6.50
Rajas, avocado, blue cheese & mojo (vegetarian taco, flour tortilla).
|Idaho Spud & Chorizo
|$7.50
Mojo & jalapeno pesto
10 Barrel Brewing - Boise
826 West Bannock Street, Boise
|Popular items
|Warm Pretzels
|$11.00
Homemade soft pretzels with sea salt served with bacon jalapeño ancho pepper cheese sauce
|Brussel Sprouts
|$9.00
Crispy sprout, fried garlic, Baja lime sauce
|Bulgogi Bowl
|$16.50
Marinated grilled chicken thigh, farro, peanut butter yum yum, avocado, roasted red pepper, pickled carrot, cilantro, black sesame seed, green onion
Wild Root
276 N 8th St., Boise
|Popular items
|Caprese Melt
|$18.00
Heirloom tomatoes, herbed mozzarella, balsamic reduction, garlic olive oil, arugula, on toasted local sourdough. Choice of chips or salad.
|Power Bowl
|$18.00
Seasonal veg, roasted sweet potatoes, greens, radishes, ancient grains, citrus, almonds, golden balsamic vinaigrette
|Little Devil
|$16.00
Toasted local sourdough bread, deviled egg aioli, 2 egg scramble, shaved red onion, avocado
Certified Kitchen + Bakery
1511 N. 13th street, Boise
|Popular items
|North End Club
turkey/ bacon/ avocado/ gruyeer/ tomato/ stoneground mustard/ mayo
|Tuna Sando
crisp apples/ greens/ tomato/ cucumber
|Chicken Salad
stoneground mustard/ arugula/ grapes/ pickled red onions/ dill
Mojo's Donuts & Ice Cream
4622 North Eagle Road, Boise
|Popular items
|Boston Cream
|Glazed OG
|Maple Bar
SUSHI • POKE
Lost Shack
3724 S Eckert Rd, Boise
|Popular items
|Heavy Metal
|$16.00
Our favorite best seller! Smoked salmon, avocado, and cucumber, topped with ahi, krunchy krab salad, tobiko, and 3 sauce
|Mango Dango
|$14.00
Avocado, cucumber, and bell pepper, topped with mango, ahi, mango rose aioli, sweet chili sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds.
|Sassy Sis
|$15.00
Shrimp, tempura, jalapeno, ahi, lemon, avocado, cilantro, fire sauce, eel sauce, and sesame seeds
Thai Bistro - 590 East Boise Avenue
590 East Boise Avenue, Boise
|Popular items
|Crispy Spring Roll
|$9.00
Glass vermicelli, cabbage, carrots, celery and mushrooms wrapped in a wheat flour wrapper and deep fried. Served with sweet chili plum sauce topped with crushed peanuts
|Red Curry (spicy GF)
|$16.00
Your choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, red curry paste, green beans, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, Kaffir lime leaves, and basil leaves
Choice of Protein: Chicken, Beef, Pork or Tofu
|Orange Chicken
|$15.00
Battered chicken stir-fried in sweet and tangy orange sauce
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Mazzah Mediterranean Grill
1772 W State St, Boise
|Popular items
|Baba Ghannooj
|$8.75
Aromatic eggplant dip garnished with parsley, paprika, and topped with olive oil upon request.
|Salad
|$9.50
Served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, garnished with Mediterranean pickles and served with pita.
|Bowl
|$10.50
Your choice of protein served over a bed of rice with pita.
Fanci Freez - Boise
1402 W. State St, Boise
|Popular items
|Gems
|$0.00
Also known as Tater Tots - Created from Idaho potatoes
|Garden Burger
|$7.29
Garden patty with fry sauce, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes and onion all on a delicious corn dusted bun.
|Hot Dog
|$4.49
Double R Ranch dog plain, dress it how you like!
Chuck-A-Rama Boise
7901 Overland Road, Boise
|Popular items
|Chicken Family Meal (16 pc)
|$62.50
Chicken Family Meal
16 pieces of chicken, your choice of 3 sides, 1 dozen rolls, includes dessert. Approx. 8 servings.
|Chicken Personal Meal (2pc)
|$8.99
Choice of 2 sides (4oz), 1 Roll, 1 Cookie
|Chicken Family Meal (10pc)
|$38.00
Chicken Family Meal
10 pieces of chicken, your choice of 2 sides, 6 rolls, includes dessert. Approx. 6 servings
Cafe Shakespeare by City of Good
5657 East Warm Springs Avenue, Boise
|Popular items
|Caprese
|$15.00
Mozzarella, basil pistachio pesto, fresh tomatoes, spinach, and microgreens on ACME baguette.
|Chips
|$3.50
Roots Chips come from a farm in Aberdeen Idaho. Delicious and local.
|Curried Chicken Salad
|$16.00
McIntyre Pastures and Little Cow Mountain chicken with dried tart cherries from Emmett and pistachios from City Peanut served on Acme baguette will make this curry salad your next favorite sandwich.
Alchemist Plant Pub
620 W Idaho St STE 300, Boise
|Popular items
|Cauliflower Wings
|$13.00
lemon pepper sesame, honey sriracha, classic buffalo, veggies
|Plantpub Pretzel
|$12.00
black hawaiian salt, queso
|Nachos
|$17.00
black beans, spiced vegan ground beef, cashew queso, tomato, avocado, cilantro
Base Camp Pong + Axe
815 W Ann Morrison Park Dr., Boise
|Popular items
|Mushroom and Swiss Burger
|$16.00
Beef Patty with Sauteed Mushrooms, Sauteed Onions, Swiss, and Mayo.
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
Romaine Lettuce tossed with Caesar Dressing, and topped with Parmesan and House Made Croutons.
|House Mac and Cheese (Build Your Own)
|$10.00
Pasta shells smothered in a made from scratch cheese sauce.
PIZZA • SALADS
The Wylder
501 W Broad St, Boise
|Popular items
|Kale Caesar
|$13.50
romaine/kale/crutons/parmesan/lemon tahini dressing
|Buttermilk Market Vegetable
|$14.00
romaine/seasonal veg/white cheddar/house ranch/apple cider vin
|The Wylder Chopped
|$14.50
romaine/iceburg/provolone/salami/crispy chickpeas/parmesan/oregano vin
ÀLAVITA
199 N 8th St, Boise
|Popular items
|Meatballs
|$12.00
Pork-beef blend, San Marzano tomato sauce, parmesan & Gaston's grilled
bread
|House Salad(gf)(v)
|$10.00
Arcadian mix & house-pickled vegetables, Grana Padano & herb dressing
|Black Ravioli
|$26.00
Stuffed with butter poached shrimp & fennel pollen, lobster claw, lemonfennel-thyme infused Cloverleaf cream sauce
Jalapeños Bar & Grill - Boise
8799 West Franklin Road, Boise
|Popular items
|California Burrito
|$20.00
A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or pork carnitas & rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo. Topped with cheese sauce.
|Taquito Bites (Daily Special)
|$10.00
Crispy, rolled corn tortillas bites filled with shredded beef or chicken. Served with guacamole and a side of queso dip
|Chimichanga
|$17.00
A flour tortilla filled with shredded beef or shredded chicken, then fried until crispy and covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and garnish.
Meltz Extreme - Boise
6565 West Fairview Avenue, Boise
|Popular items
|Wingz Twist - Full
|$14.95
Provolone, Pepper Jack, Blue Cheese, Fried Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch-Celery "Slaw"
|Chipz - Small
|$3.95
Side order of Idaho Russet Potato chips, fried daily. Sprinkled with our "EXTREME" seasoning blend.
|Pepperosa Pizza - Full
|$13.95
Mozzarella, Provolone, Fontina, Parmesan, Pepperoni, Creamy Tomato, Spicy Roasted Garlic, & Basil Sauce
PIZZA
Red Bench Pizza - Vista
1204 S Vista Ave, Boise
|Popular items
|House Simple Greens
|$4.00
Organic Greens / Parmesan / Croutons / Balsamic Vinaigrette
|Maui Wowi
|$18.00
Mozzarella / Chèvre / Pineapple Chutney /
Jalapeño / Prosciutto / Arugula /
Alfredo Sauce
|Bubba
|$18.00
Mozzarella / Smoked Gouda / Bacon /
Braised Chicken / Red Onion / Grilled Jalapeño / BBQ Sauce
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador - Boise
215 N 8th St., Boise
|Popular items
|Burritos Ultimos
|$17.50
9 layer burrito with Mexican black beans, achiote-chile rice, Monterey jack & Cheddar cheese, serrano slaw, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, wrapped in a 12" tortilla.
Order it Cali-style and we'll add French fries, avocado and hot sauce.
|Matador Bowl
|$16.00
Achiote-chile rice, black beans, cheese blend, serrano slaw, crema, pico de gallo, guacamole, radish, tortilla strips, with your choice of sauce and protein.
|Matador Guacamole
|$11.00
Orange-habanero salsa Maya, tomatillo salsa, pico, queso fresco, cilantro gf/veg
Good Times Bagels
2422 West Main Street, Boise
|Popular items
|1/2 Dozen Bagels
|$11.00
6 assorted bagels
|#5 GT.BLT
|$9.50
Applewood smoked bacon, mixed greens, tomato, roasted poblano cream cheese
|Build Your Own Bagel
|$2.00
Build your own and choose either open faced or closed sandwich option
SUSHI
Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar
750 W Idaho St, Boise
|Popular items
|Pot Stickers
|$9.95
Chicken, cilantro, lemongrass, garlic, ginger.*NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE* *CONTAINS OYSTER SAUCE*
|Summer Roll
|$9.95
<GF : Optional> Grilled shrimp, organic tofu, herbs, rice noodles, vegetables, rolled in rice paper. served with hoisin and fish sauce vinaigrette
|Pad Se-ew
|$15.00
Fresh flat rice noodle, kailan, carrot, egg, oyster sauce.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery - Boise
610 W Grove St, Boise
|Popular items
|Meatloaf Sandwich
|$12.50
Ground lamb and beef meatloaf with caramelized onions,
cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato on grilled sourdough.
|Buddha Bowl
|$10.00
Spinach and quinoa tossed in lemon-poppyseed dressing, topped with edamame, carrots, roasted chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, sesame seeds, pickled cucumber, and onion and vegan sriracha aioli. ^Vegan
|Bardenay Club
|$12.00
Slow-roasted turkey breast, applewood smoked ham, thick peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato, and sun-dried tomato mayonnaise served cold on grilled sourdough.
BACON Boise!
121 N 9th St, Boise
|Popular items
|Benny Hill
|$18.00
Poached eggs, bacon, chipotle hollandaise, biscuit, breakfast potatoes, okra.
|El Paso Burrito
|$16.00
Cheesy egg scramble, bacon, breakfast potatoes, salsa, sour creme.
|Bacon Burger
|$16.00
(2/3 bacon, 1/3 steak). Smoked gouda, chipotle fried onions, lettuce, tomato & bacon jam on toasted potato bun w/ chipotle aioli, fries & puppies.
Wyld Child -
13 South Latah Street, Boise
|Popular items
|Wyld Style Burger
|$7.99
bacon jam, black garlic dijonnaise, gruyere
|Wyld Style Chicken
|$11.99
crispy chicken / house buffalo / lettuce / tomato / wylder ranch
|Griddle Burger
|$6.99
house sauce, sweet onions, american cheese, and pickles
ROAST @ Dawson Taylor Coffee Roasters
1035 S Lusk St, Boise
|Popular items
|Organic Ethiopia Chelchele
|$16.00
Lemon, dried blueberry, cocoa
Region: Gedeb
Growing Altitude: 1900 – 2200 masl
Process: Natural
This coffee is sourced from METAD Agricultural Development. METAD is a third generation family owned business with a rich history that began after World War II when the Ethiopian Emperor awarded Muluemebet Emiru, the first African female pilot and family matriarch, with land in the Guji and Sidama zones that has become the Hambela Coffee Estate. METAD is managed by Aman Adinew who returned to Ethiopia after many years working abroad at the executive level for multiple fortune 500 companies because he wanted to make a difference for his family and community. Through Aman’s leadership, METAD has strengthened the local community with employment opportunities including a workforce that is over seventy percent women, educational opportunities including university scholarships and sponsorship for an elementary school with more than 700 students, and healthcare for empl0yees.
|Organic Dawn Patrol Blend
|$15.00
Dawson Taylor loves the outdoors! For the months of June through November Dawn Patrol will now benefit The Southwest Idaho Mountain Biking Association (SWIMBA). For every pound sold we donate $0.50 to SWIMBA, a Mountain bike advocacy, volunteer organization dedicated to building and preserving a world-class, multi-use trail network in Southwest Idaho.
A bold and balanced organic blend of Peru and Sumatra. Dark chocolate, almond, and cashew. Best enjoyed in the predawn hours.
|Costa Rica La Candelaria
|$14.00
Caramel, chocolate and lemon. Smooth and balanced.
Alyonka Russian Cuisine
2870 W State St, Boise
|Popular items
|Beef Stroganoff
|$27.95
With choice of seasoned rice, egg noodles or buckwheat
|Vegetarian Borscht
|$7.95
Traditional Russian soup made of beets and garden vegetables served with sour cream and toast
|Shuba
|$16.95
Layered salad with smoked salmon, shredded potatoes, carrots, beets and with a touch of mayo. Served with pita.