Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boise restaurants you'll love

Go
Boise restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Boise

Boise's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
American
Italian
Italian
Coffee & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & brunch
Breakfast & Brunch
Mexican & Tex-mex
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Brewpubs & breweries
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burgers
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Bakeries
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi & Japanese
Sushi & Japanese
Mediterranean
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Thai
Thai
Steakhouses
Steakhouses
Juice & smoothies
Juice & Smoothies
Greek
Greek
Bagels
Bagels
Scroll right

Must-try Boise restaurants

Dawson Taylor - Downtown image

 

Dawson Taylor Downtown 8th Street

219 N 8th Street, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Latte$4.25
Local Reed's Dairy milk and espresso.
(8 oz 2 shots)
(12 oz 2 shots)
(16 oz 3 shots)
(20 oz 4 shots)
V60 Pour Over$4.50
10 oz handcrafted pour over
Iced Latte$4.50
More about Dawson Taylor Downtown 8th Street
Willowcreek Grill & Raw Sushi image

 

Willowcreek Grill and Raw Sushi

2273 S Vista Ave STE 150, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Payette Club$15.00
Rattlesnake$21.00
N/ Sake$6.00
More about Willowcreek Grill and Raw Sushi
Consumer pic

 

Clucks Nashville Hot

345 South 8th Street, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
4 Cluckles (12oz)$15.95
Clucks Nashville hot all-white meat chicken strips breaded in our secret spices and fried to a perfect golden brown. Cluckles are topped with sauce of your choice and pickles, on a slice of Texas Toast and a side of homemade coleslaw.
Choose from a qty of 2 (6oz), 4 (12oz), or 6 (18oz)
Wrapped James$9.99
This glorious wrap is a team member creation gone wild! Deep fried Nashville chicken, Heritage greens, Cucumbers, Pickles, Pico de Gallo, Shredded cheese, Avocado, Cluck sauce.
Cluckles Potato Bowl$11.95
Two 3oz all natural chicken tenders deep fried to a golden brown, Creamy mashed red potato with Clucks's signature cajon gravy, Topped with fire roasted corn.
More about Clucks Nashville Hot
Flying Pie Pizzaria image

 

flying pie

4320 W State street, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
14" 1. Contest Combo$26.99
The Combo is undeniably our most popular pizza; it gets reams of fan mail and makes the other pies jealous! This delectable combination has a brilliant blend of 6 meats and 4 veggies: pepperoni, sliced Ham, local Italian Sausage, Italian Salami, local Ground Beef, local Linguica, sliced Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Onions, and Olives.
12" 1. Contest Combo$22.99
The Combo is undeniably our most popular pizza; it gets reams of fan mail and makes the other pies jealous! This delectable combination has a brilliant blend of 6 meats and 4 veggies: pepperoni, sliced Ham, local Italian Sausage, Italian Salami, local Ground Beef, local Linguica, sliced Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Onions, and Olives.
*10" Create Your Own--$9.99
Custom Pizzas come on our Original
Dough with our Famous Red Sauce
& Whole Milk Mozzarella unless you
specify other choices.
More about flying pie
Consumer pic

 

Madre - Boise

1034 S. La Pointe St., Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Blackened Baja White Shrimp$8.00
Cabbage, hot sauce, crema and pico. (corn tortilla).
Pineapple Al Pastor$6.50
Rajas, avocado, blue cheese & mojo (vegetarian taco, flour tortilla).
Idaho Spud & Chorizo$7.50
Mojo & jalapeno pesto
More about Madre - Boise
10 Barrel Brewing image

 

10 Barrel Brewing - Boise

826 West Bannock Street, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Warm Pretzels$11.00
Homemade soft pretzels with sea salt served with bacon jalapeño ancho pepper cheese sauce
Brussel Sprouts$9.00
Crispy sprout, fried garlic, Baja lime sauce
Bulgogi Bowl$16.50
Marinated grilled chicken thigh, farro, peanut butter yum yum, avocado, roasted red pepper, pickled carrot, cilantro, black sesame seed, green onion
More about 10 Barrel Brewing - Boise
Banner pic

 

Wild Root

276 N 8th St., Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caprese Melt$18.00
Heirloom tomatoes, herbed mozzarella, balsamic reduction, garlic olive oil, arugula, on toasted local sourdough. Choice of chips or salad.
Power Bowl$18.00
Seasonal veg, roasted sweet potatoes, greens, radishes, ancient grains, citrus, almonds, golden balsamic vinaigrette
Little Devil$16.00
Toasted local sourdough bread, deviled egg aioli, 2 egg scramble, shaved red onion, avocado
More about Wild Root
Certified Kitchen + Bakery image

 

Certified Kitchen + Bakery

1511 N. 13th street, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
North End Club
turkey/ bacon/ avocado/ gruyeer/ tomato/ stoneground mustard/ mayo
Tuna Sando
crisp apples/ greens/ tomato/ cucumber
Chicken Salad
stoneground mustard/ arugula/ grapes/ pickled red onions/ dill
More about Certified Kitchen + Bakery
Consumer pic

 

Mojo's Donuts & Ice Cream

4622 North Eagle Road, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Boston Cream
Glazed OG
Maple Bar
More about Mojo's Donuts & Ice Cream
Lost Shack image

SUSHI • POKE

Lost Shack

3724 S Eckert Rd, Boise

Avg 4.5 (139 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Heavy Metal$16.00
Our favorite best seller! Smoked salmon, avocado, and cucumber, topped with ahi, krunchy krab salad, tobiko, and 3 sauce
Mango Dango$14.00
Avocado, cucumber, and bell pepper, topped with mango, ahi, mango rose aioli, sweet chili sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds.
Sassy Sis$15.00
Shrimp, tempura, jalapeno, ahi, lemon, avocado, cilantro, fire sauce, eel sauce, and sesame seeds
More about Lost Shack
Consumer pic

 

Thai Bistro - 590 East Boise Avenue

590 East Boise Avenue, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Spring Roll$9.00
Glass vermicelli, cabbage, carrots, celery and mushrooms wrapped in a wheat flour wrapper and deep fried. Served with sweet chili plum sauce topped with crushed peanuts
Red Curry (spicy GF)$16.00
Your choice of protein simmered in coconut milk, red curry paste, green beans, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, Kaffir lime leaves, and basil leaves
Choice of Protein: Chicken, Beef, Pork or Tofu
Orange Chicken$15.00
Battered chicken stir-fried in sweet and tangy orange sauce
More about Thai Bistro - 590 East Boise Avenue
Mazzah Mediterranean Grill image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Mazzah Mediterranean Grill

1772 W State St, Boise

Avg 4.3 (792 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Baba Ghannooj$8.75
Aromatic eggplant dip garnished with parsley, paprika, and topped with olive oil upon request.
Salad$9.50
Served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, garnished with Mediterranean pickles and served with pita.
Bowl$10.50
Your choice of protein served over a bed of rice with pita.
More about Mazzah Mediterranean Grill
Consumer pic

 

Fanci Freez - Boise

1402 W. State St, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Gems$0.00
Also known as Tater Tots - Created from Idaho potatoes
Garden Burger$7.29
Garden patty with fry sauce, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes and onion all on a delicious corn dusted bun.
Hot Dog$4.49
Double R Ranch dog plain, dress it how you like!
More about Fanci Freez - Boise
Chuck-A-Rama image

 

Chuck-A-Rama Boise

7901 Overland Road, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Family Meal (16 pc)$62.50
Chicken Family Meal
16 pieces of chicken, your choice of 3 sides, 1 dozen rolls, includes dessert. Approx. 8 servings.
Chicken Personal Meal (2pc)$8.99
Choice of 2 sides (4oz), 1 Roll, 1 Cookie
Chicken Family Meal (10pc)$38.00
Chicken Family Meal
10 pieces of chicken, your choice of 2 sides, 6 rolls, includes dessert. Approx. 6 servings
More about Chuck-A-Rama Boise
Consumer pic

 

Cafe Shakespeare by City of Good

5657 East Warm Springs Avenue, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Caprese$15.00
Mozzarella, basil pistachio pesto, fresh tomatoes, spinach, and microgreens on ACME baguette.
Chips$3.50
Roots Chips come from a farm in Aberdeen Idaho. Delicious and local.
Curried Chicken Salad$16.00
McIntyre Pastures and Little Cow Mountain chicken with dried tart cherries from Emmett and pistachios from City Peanut served on Acme baguette will make this curry salad your next favorite sandwich.
More about Cafe Shakespeare by City of Good
Main pic

 

Alchemist Plant Pub

620 W Idaho St STE 300, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cauliflower Wings$13.00
lemon pepper sesame, honey sriracha, classic buffalo, veggies
Plantpub Pretzel$12.00
black hawaiian salt, queso
Nachos$17.00
black beans, spiced vegan ground beef, cashew queso, tomato, avocado, cilantro
More about Alchemist Plant Pub
Consumer pic

 

Base Camp Pong + Axe

815 W Ann Morrison Park Dr., Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mushroom and Swiss Burger$16.00
Beef Patty with Sauteed Mushrooms, Sauteed Onions, Swiss, and Mayo.
Caesar Salad$13.00
Romaine Lettuce tossed with Caesar Dressing, and topped with Parmesan and House Made Croutons.
House Mac and Cheese (Build Your Own)$10.00
Pasta shells smothered in a made from scratch cheese sauce.
More about Base Camp Pong + Axe
The Wylder image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Wylder

501 W Broad St, Boise

Avg 4.7 (926 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kale Caesar$13.50
romaine/kale/crutons/parmesan/lemon tahini dressing
Buttermilk Market Vegetable$14.00
romaine/seasonal veg/white cheddar/house ranch/apple cider vin
The Wylder Chopped$14.50
romaine/iceburg/provolone/salami/crispy chickpeas/parmesan/oregano vin
More about The Wylder
ALAVITA - An Italian Joint image

 

ÀLAVITA

199 N 8th St, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meatballs$12.00
Pork-beef blend, San Marzano tomato sauce, parmesan & Gaston's grilled
bread
House Salad(gf)(v)$10.00
Arcadian mix & house-pickled vegetables, Grana Padano & herb dressing
Black Ravioli$26.00
Stuffed with butter poached shrimp & fennel pollen, lobster claw, lemonfennel-thyme infused Cloverleaf cream sauce
More about ÀLAVITA
Jalapeños Bar & Grill image

 

Jalapeños Bar & Grill - Boise

8799 West Franklin Road, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
California Burrito$20.00
A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or pork carnitas & rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo. Topped with cheese sauce.
Taquito Bites (Daily Special)$10.00
Crispy, rolled corn tortillas bites filled with shredded beef or chicken. Served with guacamole and a side of queso dip
Chimichanga$17.00
A flour tortilla filled with shredded beef or shredded chicken, then fried until crispy and covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and garnish.
More about Jalapeños Bar & Grill - Boise
Consumer pic

 

Meltz Extreme - Boise

6565 West Fairview Avenue, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wingz Twist - Full$14.95
Provolone, Pepper Jack, Blue Cheese, Fried Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch-Celery "Slaw"
Chipz - Small$3.95
Side order of Idaho Russet Potato chips, fried daily. Sprinkled with our "EXTREME" seasoning blend.
Pepperosa Pizza - Full$13.95
Mozzarella, Provolone, Fontina, Parmesan, Pepperoni, Creamy Tomato, Spicy Roasted Garlic, & Basil Sauce
More about Meltz Extreme - Boise
Red Bench Pizza image

PIZZA

Red Bench Pizza - Vista

1204 S Vista Ave, Boise

Avg 4.4 (911 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House Simple Greens$4.00
Organic Greens / Parmesan / Croutons / Balsamic Vinaigrette
Maui Wowi$18.00
Mozzarella / Chèvre / Pineapple Chutney /
Jalapeño / Prosciutto / Arugula /
Alfredo Sauce
Bubba$18.00
Mozzarella / Smoked Gouda / Bacon /
Braised Chicken / Red Onion / Grilled Jalapeño / BBQ Sauce
More about Red Bench Pizza - Vista
The Matador image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador - Boise

215 N 8th St., Boise

Avg 4.4 (1577 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burritos Ultimos$17.50
9 layer burrito with Mexican black beans, achiote-chile rice, Monterey jack & Cheddar cheese, serrano slaw, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, wrapped in a 12" tortilla.
Order it Cali-style and we'll add French fries, avocado and hot sauce.
Matador Bowl$16.00
Achiote-chile rice, black beans, cheese blend, serrano slaw, crema, pico de gallo, guacamole, radish, tortilla strips, with your choice of sauce and protein.
Matador Guacamole$11.00
Orange-habanero salsa Maya, tomatillo salsa, pico, queso fresco, cilantro gf/veg
More about The Matador - Boise
Consumer pic

 

Good Times Bagels

2422 West Main Street, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
1/2 Dozen Bagels$11.00
6 assorted bagels
#5 GT.BLT$9.50
Applewood smoked bacon, mixed greens, tomato, roasted poblano cream cheese
Build Your Own Bagel$2.00
Build your own and choose either open faced or closed sandwich option
More about Good Times Bagels
Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar image

SUSHI

Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar

750 W Idaho St, Boise

Avg 4.2 (1046 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pot Stickers$9.95
Chicken, cilantro, lemongrass, garlic, ginger.*NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE* *CONTAINS OYSTER SAUCE*
Summer Roll$9.95
<GF : Optional> Grilled shrimp, organic tofu, herbs, rice noodles, vegetables, rolled in rice paper. served with hoisin and fish sauce vinaigrette
Pad Se-ew$15.00
Fresh flat rice noodle, kailan, carrot, egg, oyster sauce.
More about Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar
Bardenay image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery - Boise

610 W Grove St, Boise

Avg 4.7 (1381 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Meatloaf Sandwich$12.50
Ground lamb and beef meatloaf with caramelized onions,
cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato on grilled sourdough.
Buddha Bowl$10.00
Spinach and quinoa tossed in lemon-poppyseed dressing, topped with edamame, carrots, roasted chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, sesame seeds, pickled cucumber, and onion and vegan sriracha aioli. ^Vegan
Bardenay Club$12.00
Slow-roasted turkey breast, applewood smoked ham, thick peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato, and sun-dried tomato mayonnaise served cold on grilled sourdough.
More about Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery - Boise
Consumer pic

 

BACON Boise!

121 N 9th St, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Benny Hill$18.00
Poached eggs, bacon, chipotle hollandaise, biscuit, breakfast potatoes, okra.
El Paso Burrito$16.00
Cheesy egg scramble, bacon, breakfast potatoes, salsa, sour creme.
Bacon Burger$16.00
(2/3 bacon, 1/3 steak). Smoked gouda, chipotle fried onions, lettuce, tomato & bacon jam on toasted potato bun w/ chipotle aioli, fries & puppies.
More about BACON Boise!
Consumer pic

 

Wyld Child -

13 South Latah Street, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Wyld Style Burger$7.99
bacon jam, black garlic dijonnaise, gruyere
Wyld Style Chicken$11.99
crispy chicken / house buffalo / lettuce / tomato / wylder ranch
Griddle Burger$6.99
house sauce, sweet onions, american cheese, and pickles
More about Wyld Child -
ROAST @ Dawson Taylor image

 

ROAST @ Dawson Taylor Coffee Roasters

1035 S Lusk St, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Organic Ethiopia Chelchele$16.00
Lemon, dried blueberry, cocoa
Region: Gedeb
Growing Altitude: 1900 – 2200 masl
Process: Natural
This coffee is sourced from METAD Agricultural Development. METAD is a third generation family owned business with a rich history that began after World War II when the Ethiopian Emperor awarded Muluemebet Emiru, the first African female pilot and family matriarch, with land in the Guji and Sidama zones that has become the Hambela Coffee Estate. METAD is managed by Aman Adinew who returned to Ethiopia after many years working abroad at the executive level for multiple fortune 500 companies because he wanted to make a difference for his family and community. Through Aman’s leadership, METAD has strengthened the local community with employment opportunities including a workforce that is over seventy percent women, educational opportunities including university scholarships and sponsorship for an elementary school with more than 700 students, and healthcare for empl0yees.
Organic Dawn Patrol Blend$15.00
Dawson Taylor loves the outdoors! For the months of June through November Dawn Patrol will now benefit The Southwest Idaho Mountain Biking Association (SWIMBA). For every pound sold we donate $0.50 to SWIMBA, a Mountain bike advocacy, volunteer organization dedicated to building and preserving a world-class, multi-use trail network in Southwest Idaho.
A bold and balanced organic blend of Peru and Sumatra. Dark chocolate, almond, and cashew. Best enjoyed in the predawn hours.
Costa Rica La Candelaria$14.00
Caramel, chocolate and lemon. Smooth and balanced.
More about ROAST @ Dawson Taylor Coffee Roasters
Alyonka Russian Cuisine image

 

Alyonka Russian Cuisine

2870 W State St, Boise

Avg 5 (72 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beef Stroganoff$27.95
With choice of seasoned rice, egg noodles or buckwheat
Vegetarian Borscht$7.95
Traditional Russian soup made of beets and garden vegetables served with sour cream and toast
Shuba$16.95
Layered salad with smoked salmon, shredded potatoes, carrots, beets and with a touch of mayo. Served with pita.
More about Alyonka Russian Cuisine

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Boise

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Salad

Cake

Salmon

Cookies

Pies

Tacos

Chili

Map

More near Boise to explore

Meridian

Avg 4.1 (43 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Ketchum

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Caldwell

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Nampa

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Hailey

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hailey

No reviews yet

Twin Falls

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (490 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (84 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (371 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (914 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (360 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston