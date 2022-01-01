Boise American restaurants you'll love
Willowcreek Grill & Raw Sushi
2273 S Vista Ave STE 150, Boise
|Popular items
|Fish and Chips
|$15.00
|California
|$9.00
|Rattlesnake
|$18.00
The Lively
505 West Bannock, Boise
|Popular items
|1/2 Roasted Chicken
|$25.00
Served with pommes purée, sherry vinegar reduction and topped with king trumpet mushrooms.
|Snake River American Wagyu Coulotte
|$43.00
American wagyu culotte with an Celeriac Remoulade, Bordelaise, Parsley and Shallot.
|Nonna Anna's Meatballs
|$13.00
Made with extra virgin olive oil, Pecorino Romano, and rosemary gremolata.
Kanak Kitchen 1111
1111 W Jefferson St, Boise
|Popular items
|Immune Booster
Orange juice, carrots, tumeric, ginger, lemon, local honey, spinach and kale.
|BBQ Kalua Pig
Topped with spicy asian slaw, pickled jalapenos, pickled onions and sriracha bbq.
|Tofu Katsu
Comes with your choice of rice and stir fry veggies.
Fork Restaurant
199 N. 8th street, Boise
|Popular items
|Rosemary-Parmesan Idaho French Fries (v)
|$5.00
Rosemary-Parmesan Idaho French Fries served with our housemade Fork Sauce
|Crisped Brussel Sprouts (v)
|$10.50
Fried then glazed with spicy gochujang & tossed with scallions and cilantro
|Cubano (GFO)
|$15.50
Rotisserie roasted pork loin, slow roasted pulled pork carnitas, Ballard Family Swiss cheese & pickles with Chef’s ‘mad mustard’ sauce hot pressed in a Gaston’s panini bread
Juniper
211 8th street, Boise
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$16.00
San Marzano Red Sauce/Fresh Mozzarella/Basil Puree/Olive Oil
|Prosciutto and Burratta
|$21.00
Fresh Mozzarella/Pesto/Olives/Arugula/ Roasted Garlic/Balsamic Reduction
|Spicy Calabrese
|$19.00
Red Sauce/Fresh Mozzarella/Calabrese Salami/Calabrian Peppers/Garlic/Pickled Fresno Peppers/Ricotta
Bardenay
610 W Grove St, Boise
|Popular items
|Charbroiled Salmon Fillet
|$17.50
Fresh 8 oz. Atlantic salmon fillet topped with sun-dried tomato butter and served with a side Caesar salad.
|Bardenay Beef Dip
|$15.00
Thin-sliced, locally raised, Certified Hereford Beef sirloin, provolone, spicy creamed horseradish on toasted caraway-rye focaccia with rosemary au jus. Served with an a la carte option.
|Tuna & Cheddar
|$11.00
Albacore tuna salad with lemon zest and mayonnaise served cold with tomato and melted Tillamook cheddar on grilled sourdough.
Sockeye Grill & Brewery
12542 W Fairview Ave, Boise
|Popular items
|Bronco Burger
|$13.00
6 oz. all natural chuck patty served on a brioche bun and smothered in our Power House Porter barbecue sauce, topped with cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, onion straws, lettuce, tomato and red onion.
|Power House Dip
|$13.50
House roast beef piled on a pub roll with melted Swiss cheese and served with au jus.
|Comfort Chicken Bowl
|$12.00
Woolybugger Wheat breaded, flash-fried crispy chicken breast strips served over garlic smashed potatoes, covered in country gravy with corn and baked with cheddar cheese.
Sid's Garage - Downtown Boise
1003 W Main st, Boise
|Popular items
|Hangover
|$12.75
Applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese, pretzel bun
|Ultimate Mac & Cheese
|$11.00
Quad cheese sauce, toasted truffle bread crumbs, candied jalapeno bacon bits
|Not So Whimpie
|$12.25
Candied jalapeno bacon, aged cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, burger sauce