Boise American restaurants you'll love

Willowcreek Grill & Raw Sushi image

 

Willowcreek Grill & Raw Sushi

2273 S Vista Ave STE 150, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fish and Chips$15.00
California$9.00
Rattlesnake$18.00
More about Willowcreek Grill & Raw Sushi
The Lively image

FRENCH FRIES

The Lively

505 West Bannock, Boise

Avg 4.6 (225 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 Roasted Chicken$25.00
Served with pommes purée, sherry vinegar reduction and topped with king trumpet mushrooms.
Snake River American Wagyu Coulotte$43.00
American wagyu culotte with an Celeriac Remoulade, Bordelaise, Parsley and Shallot.
Nonna Anna's Meatballs$13.00
Made with extra virgin olive oil, Pecorino Romano, and rosemary gremolata.
More about The Lively
Kanak Kitchen 1111 image

 

Kanak Kitchen 1111

1111 W Jefferson St, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Immune Booster
Orange juice, carrots, tumeric, ginger, lemon, local honey, spinach and kale.
BBQ Kalua Pig
Topped with spicy asian slaw, pickled jalapenos, pickled onions and sriracha bbq.
Tofu Katsu
Comes with your choice of rice and stir fry veggies.
More about Kanak Kitchen 1111
Fork Restaurant image

 

Fork Restaurant

199 N. 8th street, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rosemary-Parmesan Idaho French Fries (v)$5.00
Rosemary-Parmesan Idaho French Fries served with our housemade Fork Sauce
Crisped Brussel Sprouts (v)$10.50
Fried then glazed with spicy gochujang & tossed with scallions and cilantro
Cubano (GFO)$15.50
Rotisserie roasted pork loin, slow roasted pulled pork carnitas, Ballard Family Swiss cheese & pickles with Chef’s ‘mad mustard’ sauce hot pressed in a Gaston’s panini bread
More about Fork Restaurant
Juniper image

SALADS

Juniper

211 8th street, Boise

Avg 4.2 (1265 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita$16.00
San Marzano Red Sauce/Fresh Mozzarella/Basil Puree/Olive Oil
Prosciutto and Burratta$21.00
Fresh Mozzarella/Pesto/Olives/Arugula/ Roasted Garlic/Balsamic Reduction
Spicy Calabrese$19.00
Red Sauce/Fresh Mozzarella/Calabrese Salami/Calabrian Peppers/Garlic/Pickled Fresno Peppers/Ricotta
More about Juniper
Bardenay image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bardenay

610 W Grove St, Boise

Avg 4.7 (1381 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Charbroiled Salmon Fillet$17.50
Fresh 8 oz. Atlantic salmon fillet topped with sun-dried tomato butter and served with a side Caesar salad.
Bardenay Beef Dip$15.00
Thin-sliced, locally raised, Certified Hereford Beef sirloin, provolone, spicy creamed horseradish on toasted caraway-rye focaccia with rosemary au jus. Served with an a la carte option.
Tuna & Cheddar$11.00
Albacore tuna salad with lemon zest and mayonnaise served cold with tomato and melted Tillamook cheddar on grilled sourdough.
More about Bardenay
Sockeye Grill & Brewery image

 

Sockeye Grill & Brewery

12542 W Fairview Ave, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bronco Burger$13.00
6 oz. all natural chuck patty served on a brioche bun and smothered in our Power House Porter barbecue sauce, topped with cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, onion straws, lettuce, tomato and red onion.
Power House Dip$13.50
House roast beef piled on a pub roll with melted Swiss cheese and served with au jus.
Comfort Chicken Bowl$12.00
Woolybugger Wheat breaded, flash-fried crispy chicken breast strips served over garlic smashed potatoes, covered in country gravy with corn and baked with cheddar cheese.
More about Sockeye Grill & Brewery
Sid's Garage - Downtown Boise image

HAMBURGERS

Sid's Garage - Downtown Boise

1003 W Main st, Boise

Avg 4.6 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Hangover$12.75
Applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese, pretzel bun
Ultimate Mac & Cheese$11.00
Quad cheese sauce, toasted truffle bread crumbs, candied jalapeno bacon bits
Not So Whimpie$12.25
Candied jalapeno bacon, aged cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, burger sauce
More about Sid's Garage - Downtown Boise

