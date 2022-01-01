Boise bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Boise
More about The Lively
FRENCH FRIES
The Lively
505 West Bannock, Boise
|Popular items
|1/2 Roasted Chicken
|$25.00
Served with pommes purée, sherry vinegar reduction and topped with king trumpet mushrooms.
|Snake River American Wagyu Coulotte
|$43.00
American wagyu culotte with an Celeriac Remoulade, Bordelaise, Parsley and Shallot.
|Nonna Anna's Meatballs
|$13.00
Made with extra virgin olive oil, Pecorino Romano, and rosemary gremolata.
More about Western Proper
PIZZA • STEAKS
Western Proper
610 West Idaho Street, Boise
|Popular items
|Western Chicken Sando
|$16.00
Fried chicken breast, spicy western sauce, umami aioli, pickles, toasted bun, choice of salad or fries dont forget you can add bacon to any sando for 3.00 you can sub soup cup as a side
|The G.O.A.T. Salad
|$16.00
Made with fresh goat cheese, grilled chicken breast, golden beets, green apple slices, pickled red onions, hazelnuts, arugula and mixed greens, tossed in honey citrus vinaigrette
|Cowboy Burger
|$18.00
Caramelized onions, green chiles, smoked gouda and swami aioli.
Served with fries topped with housemate Western sauce.
More about Jalapeño's Bar & Grill
Jalapeño's Bar & Grill
1555 S Broadway Ave, Boise
|Popular items
|Chimichanga
|$17.00
A flour tortilla filled with shredded beef or shredded chicken, then fried until crispy and covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, and garnish.
|Chip & Dips Flight
|$5.00
Chips, salsa, cheese dip, and bean dip.
|Mike's Enchiladas
|$17.00
Three (3) chicken enchiladas topped with red sauce and cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, and garnish.
More about The Wylder
PIZZA • SALADS
The Wylder
501 W Broad St, Boise
|Popular items
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts
|$7.00
balsamic/crushed hazelnuts/parsley *Contains Nuts
|Honey Badger Pizza
|$19.00
parmesan cream sauce/mozzarella/ricotta/Italian sausage/caramelized onion/spicy honey/garlic oil/fennel pollen
|Margherita Pizza
|$15.00
red sauce/mozzarella/basil/evoo
More about Jalapeños Bar & Grill
Jalapeños Bar & Grill
8799 West Franklin Road, Boise
|Popular items
|Chimichanga
|$17.00
A flour tortilla filled with shredded beef or shredded chicken, then fried until crispy and covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and garnish.
|California Burrito
|$20.00
A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or pork carnitas & rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo. Topped with cheese sauce.
|Flautas
|$19.00
Two flour tortillas filled with your choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef, then fried and topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and garnish.
More about Red Bench Pizza
PIZZA
Red Bench Pizza
1204 S Vista Ave, Boise
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
Caesar Dressing / Romaine / Fried Capers / Kalamata Olives / Parmesan / Lemon Zest / Croutons
|Bench Wings
|$13.00
Honey BBQ, Spicy BBQ or Spicy Habanero Sauce / Celery & Carrots / Parmesan-Garlic Dipping Sauce
|Margherita
|$15.00
The Classic: Fresh Mozzarella / Olive Oil / Basil / Red Sauce
More about The Matador
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador
215 N 8th St., Boise
|Popular items
|Burritos Ultimos
|$13.50
9 layer burrito with Mexican black beans, achiote-chile rice, Monterey jack & Cheddar cheese, serrano slaw, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, wrapped in a 12" tortilla.
Order it Cali-style and we'll add French fries, avocado and hot sauce.
|Enchiladas Divorciadas
|$14.00
Corn tortillas filled with Monterey jack cheese & slow braised chicken thighs, smothered in two sauces: mild sweet & tangy salsa verde & medium smoky salsa roja. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans
|Queso Con Chorizo
|$10.00
Three-cheese house blend, fresh Chorizo, creamy habanero sauce, topped with pico de gallo, cilantro, queso fresco (gf)
More about Juniper
SALADS
Juniper
211 8th street, Boise
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$16.00
San Marzano Red Sauce/Fresh Mozzarella/Basil Puree/Olive Oil
|Prosciutto and Burratta
|$21.00
Fresh Mozzarella/Pesto/Olives/Arugula/ Roasted Garlic/Balsamic Reduction
|Spicy Calabrese
|$19.00
Red Sauce/Fresh Mozzarella/Calabrese Salami/Calabrian Peppers/Garlic/Pickled Fresno Peppers/Ricotta
More about Bardenay
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bardenay
610 W Grove St, Boise
|Popular items
|Charbroiled Salmon Fillet
|$17.50
Fresh 8 oz. Atlantic salmon fillet topped with sun-dried tomato butter and served with a side Caesar salad.
|Bardenay Beef Dip
|$15.00
Thin-sliced, locally raised, Certified Hereford Beef sirloin, provolone, spicy creamed horseradish on toasted caraway-rye focaccia with rosemary au jus. Served with an a la carte option.
|Tuna & Cheddar
|$11.00
Albacore tuna salad with lemon zest and mayonnaise served cold with tomato and melted Tillamook cheddar on grilled sourdough.
More about Karaoke Kid
Karaoke Kid
614 University Ave, MADISON
|Popular items
|Alas Tumeric! (Cocktail Kit)
|$30.00
Tangy whiskey sour made with Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey, special tumeric and pineapple syrup, and lemon juice.
|Nothing Else Matchas (Cocktail Kit)
|$25.00
A tart and sweet cocktail with the bright and earthy tastes of kiwi, pear, and matcha. Contains Bacardi Superior Rum, special housemade, and lime juice. Serves 3-4
|Dragon Ball (Kit)
|$30.00
A KK classic, Bacardi Dragon Berry, Red Bull, and a cherry. Serves 8-9.
More about Mad Swede Brewing
Mad Swede Brewing
2772 S. Cole Rd. Ste 140, Boise
|Popular items
|Sunstone Hazy IPA 6-Pack
|$12.00
Everything you want in a hazy IPA: juicy, citrus-y, and a little piney, with just enough bite for good balance.
|22oz First King of Kiev Russian Imperial Stout
|$9.00
A powerful brew. Notes of dark chocolate, cherry, date, and coffee.
|Helm of Awe Robust Oatmeal Porter
A smooth porter, with all the classic dark roasted malt flavors, rounded out nicely by the earthy richness of oatmeal.
More about Sid's Garage - Downtown Boise
HAMBURGERS
Sid's Garage - Downtown Boise
1003 W Main st, Boise
|Popular items
|Hangover
|$12.75
Applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese, pretzel bun
|Ultimate Mac & Cheese
|$11.00
Quad cheese sauce, toasted truffle bread crumbs, candied jalapeno bacon bits
|Not So Whimpie
|$12.25
Candied jalapeno bacon, aged cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, burger sauce