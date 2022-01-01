Boise bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Boise

The Lively image

FRENCH FRIES

The Lively

505 West Bannock, Boise

Avg 4.6 (225 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 Roasted Chicken$25.00
Served with pommes purée, sherry vinegar reduction and topped with king trumpet mushrooms.
Snake River American Wagyu Coulotte$43.00
American wagyu culotte with an Celeriac Remoulade, Bordelaise, Parsley and Shallot.
Nonna Anna's Meatballs$13.00
Made with extra virgin olive oil, Pecorino Romano, and rosemary gremolata.
More about The Lively
Western Proper image

PIZZA • STEAKS

Western Proper

610 West Idaho Street, Boise

Avg 4.2 (33 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Western Chicken Sando$16.00
Fried chicken breast, spicy western sauce, umami aioli, pickles, toasted bun, choice of salad or fries dont forget you can add bacon to any sando for 3.00 you can sub soup cup as a side
The G.O.A.T. Salad$16.00
Made with fresh goat cheese, grilled chicken breast, golden beets, green apple slices, pickled red onions, hazelnuts, arugula and mixed greens, tossed in honey citrus vinaigrette
Cowboy Burger$18.00
Caramelized onions, green chiles, smoked gouda and swami aioli.
Served with fries topped with housemate Western sauce.
More about Western Proper
Jalapeño's Bar & Grill image

 

Jalapeño's Bar & Grill

1555 S Broadway Ave, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chimichanga$17.00
A flour tortilla filled with shredded beef or shredded chicken, then fried until crispy and covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, and garnish.
Chip & Dips Flight$5.00
Chips, salsa, cheese dip, and bean dip.
Mike's Enchiladas$17.00
Three (3) chicken enchiladas topped with red sauce and cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, and garnish.
More about Jalapeño's Bar & Grill
The Wylder image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Wylder

501 W Broad St, Boise

Avg 4.7 (926 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$7.00
balsamic/crushed hazelnuts/parsley *Contains Nuts
Honey Badger Pizza$19.00
parmesan cream sauce/mozzarella/ricotta/Italian sausage/caramelized onion/spicy honey/garlic oil/fennel pollen
Margherita Pizza$15.00
red sauce/mozzarella/basil/evoo
More about The Wylder
Jalapeños Bar & Grill image

 

Jalapeños Bar & Grill

8799 West Franklin Road, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chimichanga$17.00
A flour tortilla filled with shredded beef or shredded chicken, then fried until crispy and covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and garnish.
California Burrito$20.00
A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or pork carnitas & rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo. Topped with cheese sauce.
Flautas$19.00
Two flour tortillas filled with your choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef, then fried and topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and garnish.
More about Jalapeños Bar & Grill
Red Bench Pizza image

PIZZA

Red Bench Pizza

1204 S Vista Ave, Boise

Avg 4.4 (911 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad
Caesar Dressing / Romaine / Fried Capers / Kalamata Olives / Parmesan / Lemon Zest / Croutons
Bench Wings$13.00
Honey BBQ, Spicy BBQ or Spicy Habanero Sauce / Celery & Carrots / Parmesan-Garlic Dipping Sauce
Margherita$15.00
The Classic: Fresh Mozzarella / Olive Oil / Basil / Red Sauce
More about Red Bench Pizza
The Matador image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador

215 N 8th St., Boise

Avg 4.4 (1577 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burritos Ultimos$13.50
9 layer burrito with Mexican black beans, achiote-chile rice, Monterey jack & Cheddar cheese, serrano slaw, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, wrapped in a 12" tortilla.
Order it Cali-style and we'll add French fries, avocado and hot sauce.
Enchiladas Divorciadas$14.00
Corn tortillas filled with Monterey jack cheese & slow braised chicken thighs, smothered in two sauces: mild sweet & tangy salsa verde & medium smoky salsa roja. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans
Queso Con Chorizo$10.00
Three-cheese house blend, fresh Chorizo, creamy habanero sauce, topped with pico de gallo, cilantro, queso fresco (gf)
More about The Matador
Juniper image

SALADS

Juniper

211 8th street, Boise

Avg 4.2 (1265 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita$16.00
San Marzano Red Sauce/Fresh Mozzarella/Basil Puree/Olive Oil
Prosciutto and Burratta$21.00
Fresh Mozzarella/Pesto/Olives/Arugula/ Roasted Garlic/Balsamic Reduction
Spicy Calabrese$19.00
Red Sauce/Fresh Mozzarella/Calabrese Salami/Calabrian Peppers/Garlic/Pickled Fresno Peppers/Ricotta
More about Juniper
Bardenay image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bardenay

610 W Grove St, Boise

Avg 4.7 (1381 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Charbroiled Salmon Fillet$17.50
Fresh 8 oz. Atlantic salmon fillet topped with sun-dried tomato butter and served with a side Caesar salad.
Bardenay Beef Dip$15.00
Thin-sliced, locally raised, Certified Hereford Beef sirloin, provolone, spicy creamed horseradish on toasted caraway-rye focaccia with rosemary au jus. Served with an a la carte option.
Tuna & Cheddar$11.00
Albacore tuna salad with lemon zest and mayonnaise served cold with tomato and melted Tillamook cheddar on grilled sourdough.
More about Bardenay
Karaoke Kid image

 

Karaoke Kid

614 University Ave, MADISON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Alas Tumeric! (Cocktail Kit)$30.00
Tangy whiskey sour made with Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey, special tumeric and pineapple syrup, and lemon juice.
Nothing Else Matchas (Cocktail Kit)$25.00
A tart and sweet cocktail with the bright and earthy tastes of kiwi, pear, and matcha. Contains Bacardi Superior Rum, special housemade, and lime juice. Serves 3-4
Dragon Ball (Kit)$30.00
A KK classic, Bacardi Dragon Berry, Red Bull, and a cherry. Serves 8-9.
More about Karaoke Kid
Mad Swede Brewing image

 

Mad Swede Brewing

2772 S. Cole Rd. Ste 140, Boise

Avg 4 (57 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sunstone Hazy IPA 6-Pack$12.00
Everything you want in a hazy IPA: juicy, citrus-y, and a little piney, with just enough bite for good balance.
22oz First King of Kiev Russian Imperial Stout$9.00
A powerful brew. Notes of dark chocolate, cherry, date, and coffee.
Helm of Awe Robust Oatmeal Porter
A smooth porter, with all the classic dark roasted malt flavors, rounded out nicely by the earthy richness of oatmeal.
More about Mad Swede Brewing
Sid's Garage - Downtown Boise image

HAMBURGERS

Sid's Garage - Downtown Boise

1003 W Main st, Boise

Avg 4.6 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Hangover$12.75
Applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese, pretzel bun
Ultimate Mac & Cheese$11.00
Quad cheese sauce, toasted truffle bread crumbs, candied jalapeno bacon bits
Not So Whimpie$12.25
Candied jalapeno bacon, aged cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, burger sauce
More about Sid's Garage - Downtown Boise
Hyde Park Fine Wines image

 

Hyde Park Fine Wines

1304 W Alturas St, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Hyde Park Fine Wines

