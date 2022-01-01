Boise breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Boise
Certified Kitchen + Bakery
1511 N. 13th street, Boise
Popular items
Huevos Ranchero Burrito
$9.50
housemade ranchero/ eggs/ crispy potato/ pinto beans/ white cheddar
Chicken Salad
$9.50
stoneground mustard/ arugula/ grapes/ pickled red onions/ dill
Certified Egg Sandwich
$7.50
egg/ arugula/ white cheddar/ fresno creme fraiche/ housemade sourdough english muffin
BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Boise
815 W Bannock St, Boise
Popular items
Morrissey (Vegan)
$9.75
Our delicious Vegan burrito is back! Loaded with tots, roasted red pepper & red onion mix, soyrizo, house vin and spinach. Served with a side of salsa morita.
Do Gouda
$11.50
Shaved New York steak, smoked Gouda, sweet onion marmalade, red onion, greens, sourdough
Kids Mac & Cheese
$4.95
Elbow macaroni, creamy cheddar cheese sauce
Fork Restaurant
199 N. 8th street, Boise
Popular items
Rosemary-Parmesan Idaho French Fries (v)
$5.00
Rosemary-Parmesan Idaho French Fries served with our housemade Fork Sauce
Crisped Brussel Sprouts (v)
$10.50
Fried then glazed with spicy gochujang & tossed with scallions and cilantro
Cubano (GFO)
$15.50
Rotisserie roasted pork loin, slow roasted pulled pork carnitas, Ballard Family Swiss cheese & pickles with Chef’s ‘mad mustard’ sauce hot pressed in a Gaston’s panini bread