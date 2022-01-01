Boise brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Need a resolution that doesn't involve cutting out beer? We have you covered!

Every Monday (1/3, 1/10, 1/17, 1/24, 1/31) at 6pm in the upstairs of Boise Brewing's Taproom will host a 30 minute class with Yoga-six Studios following free stretches with Stretch Labs till 7pm. Every class you attend will get you a pint and entered into a raffle to win free beer or yoga classes at the end of the session! If you don't own a yoga mat, Yoga Six will provide some!

Attend all 5 classes and get a gift card to Boise Brewing and discounted prices at Yoga Six Studios!

