Boise brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Boise

10 Barrel Brewing image

 

10 Barrel Brewing

826 West Bannock Street, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Steak "Not Just" Nachos$14.00
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$9.00
10 Barrel Burger$13.50
More about 10 Barrel Brewing
Lost Shack image

SUSHI • POKE

Lost Shack

3724 S Eckert Rd, Boise

Avg 4.5 (139 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
S.S. Friendshrimp$16.00
Shrimp, jalapeno, cream cheese, salmon, avocado, krunchy krab, fire sauce, eel sauce, spicy aioli, sesame seeds
Mango Dango$14.00
Avocado, cucumber and bell pepper topped with mango and fresh tuna. Tastefully covered in rose aioli, sweet chili, green onion and sesame seeds.
Sassy Sis$15.00
Shrimp, tempura and jalapeno. Topped with tuna, lemon, avocado, garnished with cilantro, fire sauce, eel sauce and sesame seeds
More about Lost Shack
Sockeye Grill & Brewery image

 

Sockeye Grill & Brewery

12542 W Fairview Ave, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bronco Burger$13.00
6 oz. all natural chuck patty served on a brioche bun and smothered in our Power House Porter barbecue sauce, topped with cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, onion straws, lettuce, tomato and red onion.
Power House Dip$13.50
House roast beef piled on a pub roll with melted Swiss cheese and served with au jus.
Comfort Chicken Bowl$12.00
Woolybugger Wheat breaded, flash-fried crispy chicken breast strips served over garlic smashed potatoes, covered in country gravy with corn and baked with cheddar cheese.
More about Sockeye Grill & Brewery
Mad Swede Brewing image

 

Mad Swede Brewing

2772 S. Cole Rd. Ste 140, Boise

Avg 4 (57 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sunstone Hazy IPA 6-Pack$12.00
Everything you want in a hazy IPA: juicy, citrus-y, and a little piney, with just enough bite for good balance.
22oz First King of Kiev Russian Imperial Stout$9.00
A powerful brew. Notes of dark chocolate, cherry, date, and coffee.
Helm of Awe Robust Oatmeal Porter
A smooth porter, with all the classic dark roasted malt flavors, rounded out nicely by the earthy richness of oatmeal.
More about Mad Swede Brewing
Boise Brewing image

 

Boise Brewing

521 W Broad St., Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
7pm-7:30$25.00
Join the future chefs of Boise Brewing's kitchen Friday (1/7) for a dinner pairing with beer from yours truly. Pairing will be located in the taproom, 7pm-7:30. Please come at your pairing time with your party, our seating is limited.
Sip and Stretch Class
Need a resolution that doesn't involve cutting out beer? We have you covered!
Every Monday (1/3, 1/10, 1/17, 1/24, 1/31) at 6pm in the upstairs of Boise Brewing's Taproom will host a 30 minute class with Yoga-six Studios following free stretches with Stretch Labs till 7pm. Every class you attend will get you a pint and entered into a raffle to win free beer or yoga classes at the end of the session! If you don't own a yoga mat, Yoga Six will provide some!
Attend all 5 classes and get a gift card to Boise Brewing and discounted prices at Yoga Six Studios!
5pm-5:30pm$25.00
Join the future chefs of Boise Brewing's kitchen Friday (1/7) for a dinner pairing with beer from yours truly. Pairing will be located in the taproom, 5-5:30pm. Please come at your pairing time with your party, our seating is limited.
More about Boise Brewing

