Boise brewpubs & breweries you'll love
Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Boise
More about 10 Barrel Brewing
10 Barrel Brewing
826 West Bannock Street, Boise
|Popular items
|Steak "Not Just" Nachos
|$14.00
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts
|$9.00
|10 Barrel Burger
|$13.50
More about Lost Shack
SUSHI • POKE
Lost Shack
3724 S Eckert Rd, Boise
|Popular items
|S.S. Friendshrimp
|$16.00
Shrimp, jalapeno, cream cheese, salmon, avocado, krunchy krab, fire sauce, eel sauce, spicy aioli, sesame seeds
|Mango Dango
|$14.00
Avocado, cucumber and bell pepper topped with mango and fresh tuna. Tastefully covered in rose aioli, sweet chili, green onion and sesame seeds.
|Sassy Sis
|$15.00
Shrimp, tempura and jalapeno. Topped with tuna, lemon, avocado, garnished with cilantro, fire sauce, eel sauce and sesame seeds
More about Sockeye Grill & Brewery
Sockeye Grill & Brewery
12542 W Fairview Ave, Boise
|Popular items
|Bronco Burger
|$13.00
6 oz. all natural chuck patty served on a brioche bun and smothered in our Power House Porter barbecue sauce, topped with cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, onion straws, lettuce, tomato and red onion.
|Power House Dip
|$13.50
House roast beef piled on a pub roll with melted Swiss cheese and served with au jus.
|Comfort Chicken Bowl
|$12.00
Woolybugger Wheat breaded, flash-fried crispy chicken breast strips served over garlic smashed potatoes, covered in country gravy with corn and baked with cheddar cheese.
More about Mad Swede Brewing
Mad Swede Brewing
2772 S. Cole Rd. Ste 140, Boise
|Popular items
|Sunstone Hazy IPA 6-Pack
|$12.00
Everything you want in a hazy IPA: juicy, citrus-y, and a little piney, with just enough bite for good balance.
|22oz First King of Kiev Russian Imperial Stout
|$9.00
A powerful brew. Notes of dark chocolate, cherry, date, and coffee.
|Helm of Awe Robust Oatmeal Porter
A smooth porter, with all the classic dark roasted malt flavors, rounded out nicely by the earthy richness of oatmeal.
More about Boise Brewing
Boise Brewing
521 W Broad St., Boise
|Popular items
|7pm-7:30
|$25.00
Join the future chefs of Boise Brewing's kitchen Friday (1/7) for a dinner pairing with beer from yours truly. Pairing will be located in the taproom, 7pm-7:30. Please come at your pairing time with your party, our seating is limited.
|Sip and Stretch Class
Need a resolution that doesn't involve cutting out beer? We have you covered!
Every Monday (1/3, 1/10, 1/17, 1/24, 1/31) at 6pm in the upstairs of Boise Brewing's Taproom will host a 30 minute class with Yoga-six Studios following free stretches with Stretch Labs till 7pm. Every class you attend will get you a pint and entered into a raffle to win free beer or yoga classes at the end of the session! If you don't own a yoga mat, Yoga Six will provide some!
Attend all 5 classes and get a gift card to Boise Brewing and discounted prices at Yoga Six Studios!
|5pm-5:30pm
|$25.00
Join the future chefs of Boise Brewing's kitchen Friday (1/7) for a dinner pairing with beer from yours truly. Pairing will be located in the taproom, 5-5:30pm. Please come at your pairing time with your party, our seating is limited.