Boise burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Boise
More about Fanci Freez
Fanci Freez
1402 W. State St, Boise
|Popular items
|Double Cheeseburger
|$7.09
Two fresh, never frozen patties on a brioche bun with American cheese, fry sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.
|Cheeseburger
|$5.09
Fresh, never frozen patty with American cheese on a brioche bun with fry sauce, lettuce and pickles.
|Chicken Sandwich
|$5.99
Crispy, grilled, or spicy chicken sandwich with mayo, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun
More about Fork Restaurant
Fork Restaurant
199 N. 8th street, Boise
|Popular items
|Rosemary-Parmesan Idaho French Fries (v)
|$5.00
Rosemary-Parmesan Idaho French Fries served with our housemade Fork Sauce
|Crisped Brussel Sprouts (v)
|$10.50
Fried then glazed with spicy gochujang & tossed with scallions and cilantro
|Cubano (GFO)
|$15.50
Rotisserie roasted pork loin, slow roasted pulled pork carnitas, Ballard Family Swiss cheese & pickles with Chef’s ‘mad mustard’ sauce hot pressed in a Gaston’s panini bread
More about Bardenay
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bardenay
610 W Grove St, Boise
|Popular items
|Charbroiled Salmon Fillet
|$17.50
Fresh 8 oz. Atlantic salmon fillet topped with sun-dried tomato butter and served with a side Caesar salad.
|Bardenay Beef Dip
|$15.00
Thin-sliced, locally raised, Certified Hereford Beef sirloin, provolone, spicy creamed horseradish on toasted caraway-rye focaccia with rosemary au jus. Served with an a la carte option.
|Tuna & Cheddar
|$11.00
Albacore tuna salad with lemon zest and mayonnaise served cold with tomato and melted Tillamook cheddar on grilled sourdough.