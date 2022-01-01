Boise burger restaurants you'll love

Go
Boise restaurants
Toast

Must-try burger restaurants in Boise

Fanci Freez image

 

Fanci Freez

1402 W. State St, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Double Cheeseburger$7.09
Two fresh, never frozen patties on a brioche bun with American cheese, fry sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.
Cheeseburger$5.09
Fresh, never frozen patty with American cheese on a brioche bun with fry sauce, lettuce and pickles.
Chicken Sandwich$5.99
Crispy, grilled, or spicy chicken sandwich with mayo, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun
More about Fanci Freez
Fork Restaurant image

 

Fork Restaurant

199 N. 8th street, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rosemary-Parmesan Idaho French Fries (v)$5.00
Rosemary-Parmesan Idaho French Fries served with our housemade Fork Sauce
Crisped Brussel Sprouts (v)$10.50
Fried then glazed with spicy gochujang & tossed with scallions and cilantro
Cubano (GFO)$15.50
Rotisserie roasted pork loin, slow roasted pulled pork carnitas, Ballard Family Swiss cheese & pickles with Chef’s ‘mad mustard’ sauce hot pressed in a Gaston’s panini bread
More about Fork Restaurant
Bardenay image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bardenay

610 W Grove St, Boise

Avg 4.7 (1381 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Charbroiled Salmon Fillet$17.50
Fresh 8 oz. Atlantic salmon fillet topped with sun-dried tomato butter and served with a side Caesar salad.
Bardenay Beef Dip$15.00
Thin-sliced, locally raised, Certified Hereford Beef sirloin, provolone, spicy creamed horseradish on toasted caraway-rye focaccia with rosemary au jus. Served with an a la carte option.
Tuna & Cheddar$11.00
Albacore tuna salad with lemon zest and mayonnaise served cold with tomato and melted Tillamook cheddar on grilled sourdough.
More about Bardenay

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Boise

Burritos

Cake

Stromboli

Chicken Salad

Mac And Cheese

Salmon

Enchiladas

Quesadillas

Map

More near Boise to explore

Meridian

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Ketchum

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Nampa

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Caldwell

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Hailey

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hailey

No reviews yet

Twin Falls

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston