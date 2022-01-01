Boise cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Boise
More about Dawson Taylor - Downtown
Dawson Taylor - Downtown
219 N 8th Street, Boise
|Popular items
|Guatemala Huehuetenango Mam
|$13.50
Apple, toffee and milk chocolate with a medium, juicy body.
|Costa Rica Mariposa Fancy
|$13.50
Caramel, chocolate and lemon. Smooth and balanced.
|Mexico Chiapas Bella Vista Mayan Harvest
|$13.00
Milk chocolate and caramel with hints of orange - medium body and syrupy mouthfeel
Region: Bella Vista, Chiapas, Mexico
Growing Altitude: 1700 masl
Mexico Chiapas Bella Vista Mayan Harvest is sourced from 38 family-owned farms located within the municipality of Bella Vista in the state of Chiapas, Mexico. Rosalba Cifuentes Tovia, who was raised in the Bella Vista coffee community, has dedicated herself to helping producers with small plots of land (averaging 5 acres) earn a better price for their coffee. Rosalba ensures traceability for her community coffee by personally exporting the coffee directly to the Bay Area. Rosalba also concerns herself with the small details like being sure to pull samples without piercing the producers bags, which has eliminated the cost for replacing damaged bags. These efforts allow producers to earn higher prices and reinvest in better agricultural practices and improve the livelihoods for their families.
More about Certified Kitchen + Bakery
Certified Kitchen + Bakery
1511 N. 13th street, Boise
|Popular items
|Huevos Ranchero Burrito
|$9.50
housemade ranchero/ eggs/ crispy potato/ pinto beans/ white cheddar
|Chicken Salad
|$9.50
stoneground mustard/ arugula/ grapes/ pickled red onions/ dill
|Certified Egg Sandwich
|$7.50
egg/ arugula/ white cheddar/ fresno creme fraiche/ housemade sourdough english muffin
More about ROAST @ Dawson Taylor
ROAST @ Dawson Taylor
1035 S Lusk St, Boise
|Popular items
|Espresso Primo Blend
|$13.50
Our signature Northern Italian espresso. A very smooth, rich blend, producing dark golden crema. Outstanding for both espresso and drip coffee.
|Swiss Water Decaf Colombia
|$14.00
Clean and bright with a medium-bodied with a well-rounded smoothness
The finest Swiss Water Decaf coffee Colombia has to offer.
|Latte
|$3.75
Local Reed's Dairy milk and espresso.
(8 oz 2 shots)
(12 oz 2 shots)
(16 oz 3 shots)
(20 oz 4 shots)
More about Caffeina Roasting Overland
Caffeina Roasting Overland
6575 W Overland Rd., Boise
|Popular items
|GF Graham cracker brownie
|$4.50
gluten free fudgy brownie, cream cheese blend and graham cracker cust
|Chai Smoothie
|$6.00
chai,banana, almond milk, yogurt, almond butter
|Mocha
|$4.50
Steamed milk, your choice of chocolate and espresso
More about Caffeina Coffee Roasting Company
Caffeina Coffee Roasting Company
4774 W State St, Boise
|Popular items
|Americano
|$2.75
Water with espresso
|Bacon Burrito
|$7.00
seasoned potatoes, eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese
|Vegan Breakfast Burrito
|$8.00
curry tofu, spiced black beans, seasoned potatoes, onions, peppers, cashew cheese