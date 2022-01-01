Boise cafés you'll love

Boise restaurants
Toast
  • Boise
  • Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Must-try cafés in Boise

Dawson Taylor - Downtown image

 

Dawson Taylor - Downtown

219 N 8th Street, Boise

Takeout
Popular items
Guatemala Huehuetenango Mam$13.50
Apple, toffee and milk chocolate with a medium, juicy body.
Costa Rica Mariposa Fancy$13.50
Caramel, chocolate and lemon. Smooth and balanced.
Mexico Chiapas Bella Vista Mayan Harvest$13.00
Milk chocolate and caramel with hints of orange - medium body and syrupy mouthfeel
Region: Bella Vista, Chiapas, Mexico
Growing Altitude: 1700 masl
Mexico Chiapas Bella Vista Mayan Harvest is sourced from 38 family-owned farms located within the municipality of Bella Vista in the state of Chiapas, Mexico. Rosalba Cifuentes Tovia, who was raised in the Bella Vista coffee community, has dedicated herself to helping producers with small plots of land (averaging 5 acres) earn a better price for their coffee. Rosalba ensures traceability for her community coffee by personally exporting the coffee directly to the Bay Area. Rosalba also concerns herself with the small details like being sure to pull samples without piercing the producers bags, which has eliminated the cost for replacing damaged bags. These efforts allow producers to earn higher prices and reinvest in better agricultural practices and improve the livelihoods for their families.
Certified Kitchen + Bakery image

 

Certified Kitchen + Bakery

1511 N. 13th street, Boise

Takeout
Popular items
Huevos Ranchero Burrito$9.50
housemade ranchero/ eggs/ crispy potato/ pinto beans/ white cheddar
Chicken Salad$9.50
stoneground mustard/ arugula/ grapes/ pickled red onions/ dill
Certified Egg Sandwich$7.50
egg/ arugula/ white cheddar/ fresno creme fraiche/ housemade sourdough english muffin
ROAST @ Dawson Taylor image

 

ROAST @ Dawson Taylor

1035 S Lusk St, Boise

Takeout
Popular items
Espresso Primo Blend$13.50
Our signature Northern Italian espresso. A very smooth, rich blend, producing dark golden crema. Outstanding for both espresso and drip coffee.
Swiss Water Decaf Colombia$14.00
Clean and bright with a medium-bodied with a well-rounded smoothness
The finest Swiss Water Decaf coffee Colombia has to offer.
Latte$3.75
Local Reed's Dairy milk and espresso.
(8 oz 2 shots)
(12 oz 2 shots)
(16 oz 3 shots)
(20 oz 4 shots)
Caffeina Roasting Overland

6575 W Overland Rd., Boise

Takeout
Popular items
GF Graham cracker brownie$4.50
gluten free fudgy brownie, cream cheese blend and graham cracker cust
Chai Smoothie$6.00
chai,banana, almond milk, yogurt, almond butter
Mocha$4.50
Steamed milk, your choice of chocolate and espresso
Caffeina Coffee Roasting Company

4774 W State St, Boise

Takeout
Popular items
Americano$2.75
Water with espresso
Bacon Burrito$7.00
seasoned potatoes, eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese
Vegan Breakfast Burrito$8.00
curry tofu, spiced black beans, seasoned potatoes, onions, peppers, cashew cheese
