Boise sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Boise

Even Stevens Sandwiches - Boise image

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Even Stevens Sandwiches - Boise

815 W Bannock St, Boise

Avg 4.8 (4228 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Morrissey (Vegan)$9.75
Our delicious Vegan burrito is back! Loaded with tots, roasted red pepper & red onion mix, soyrizo, house vin and spinach. Served with a side of salsa morita.
Do Gouda$11.50
Shaved New York steak, smoked Gouda, sweet onion marmalade, red onion, greens, sourdough
Kids Mac & Cheese$4.95
Elbow macaroni, creamy cheddar cheese sauce
More about Even Stevens Sandwiches - Boise
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

800 W. Main St #230, Boise

Avg 4.3 (587 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sea Salt and Parmesan Flatbread$12.50
With 3 Dipping Sauces
Chicken Apple Walnut Salad$14.95
Fresh Field Greens, Grapes, Celery, Red Onion, Blue Cheese, Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Margherita
Fior di Latte, San Marzano Pomodoro, Fresh Basil
More about Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
Zeppole Bakery Cafe on Apple image

 

Zeppole Bakery Cafe on Apple

2345 S Apple St, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Your Choice of Sandwich Dressing$0.25
Pesto Mayo, Horseradish Mayo, Chipotle Mayo, Dijonaise, Mayonnaise and Dijon Mustard.
Classic$6.99
Classic grilled cheese. Cheddar cheese on our sourdough bread. Includes chips and a cup of soup.
Northender$6.99
Grilled Cheese with Pesto, Tomato, and fresh Mozzarella on Sourdough.
More about Zeppole Bakery Cafe on Apple
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

3139 S Bown Way, Boise

Avg 4.5 (1217 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sicilian Meatballs$12.50
Simmered in Our Housemade Marinara
Chicken Apple Walnut Salad$14.95
Fresh Field Greens, Grapes, Celery, Red Onion, Blue Cheese, Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Italian Wedge Salad$13.95
Baby Iceberg, Red Onion, Roma Tomatoes, Sweet & Spicy Bacon, Creamy Gorgonzola Dressing
More about Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
Hugo's Deli image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Hugo's Deli

10599 W Overland Rd, Boise

Avg 3.8 (79 reviews)
Takeout
More about Hugo's Deli
Zeppole Bakery image

 

Zeppole Bakery

641 W McGregor Dr, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Zeppole Bakery

