Boise sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Boise
BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Boise
815 W Bannock St, Boise
|Popular items
|Morrissey (Vegan)
|$9.75
Our delicious Vegan burrito is back! Loaded with tots, roasted red pepper & red onion mix, soyrizo, house vin and spinach. Served with a side of salsa morita.
|Do Gouda
|$11.50
Shaved New York steak, smoked Gouda, sweet onion marmalade, red onion, greens, sourdough
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$4.95
Elbow macaroni, creamy cheddar cheese sauce
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
800 W. Main St #230, Boise
|Popular items
|Sea Salt and Parmesan Flatbread
|$12.50
With 3 Dipping Sauces
|Chicken Apple Walnut Salad
|$14.95
Fresh Field Greens, Grapes, Celery, Red Onion, Blue Cheese, Apple Cider Vinaigrette
|Margherita
Fior di Latte, San Marzano Pomodoro, Fresh Basil
Zeppole Bakery Cafe on Apple
2345 S Apple St, Boise
|Popular items
|Your Choice of Sandwich Dressing
|$0.25
Pesto Mayo, Horseradish Mayo, Chipotle Mayo, Dijonaise, Mayonnaise and Dijon Mustard.
|Classic
|$6.99
Classic grilled cheese. Cheddar cheese on our sourdough bread. Includes chips and a cup of soup.
|Northender
|$6.99
Grilled Cheese with Pesto, Tomato, and fresh Mozzarella on Sourdough.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
3139 S Bown Way, Boise
|Popular items
|Sicilian Meatballs
|$12.50
Simmered in Our Housemade Marinara
|Chicken Apple Walnut Salad
|$14.95
Fresh Field Greens, Grapes, Celery, Red Onion, Blue Cheese, Apple Cider Vinaigrette
|Italian Wedge Salad
|$13.95
Baby Iceberg, Red Onion, Roma Tomatoes, Sweet & Spicy Bacon, Creamy Gorgonzola Dressing