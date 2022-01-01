Boise pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Boise
Flying Pie Pizzaria
4320 W State street, Boise
|*14" Create Your Own--
|$15.75
Custom Pizzas come on our Original
Dough with our Famous Red Sauce
& Whole Milk Mozzarella unless you
specify other choices.
|12" 5. Samoan
|$20.25
Looking for a “Hawaiian?” We’ve designed a delectable version that’s pure ecstasy for the Canadian bacon & pineapple pizza lover. Provolone, Smoked Gouda, and Sharp Cheddar cheeses blend perfectly with the Pineapple and real Canadian Bacon, and our famous Red Sauce lays a modest bass line for the irresistible
medley. Resistance is futile!
|14" 6. No Vegy Pieway
|$23.50
This is the best all-meat pizza you’ll ever devour. We wouldn’t even think of putting any veggies on it! Pepperoni, sliced Ham, Smoked Link Sausage, local Ground Beef, and local Italian Sausage sit proudly amid exquisite 100% whole milk Mozzarella, on our famous Red Sauce.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
800 W. Main St #230, Boise
|Sea Salt and Parmesan Flatbread
|$12.50
With 3 Dipping Sauces
|Chicken Apple Walnut Salad
|$14.95
Fresh Field Greens, Grapes, Celery, Red Onion, Blue Cheese, Apple Cider Vinaigrette
|Margherita
Fior di Latte, San Marzano Pomodoro, Fresh Basil
PIZZA • SALADS
The Wylder
501 W Broad St, Boise
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts
|$7.00
balsamic/crushed hazelnuts/parsley *Contains Nuts
|Honey Badger Pizza
|$19.00
parmesan cream sauce/mozzarella/ricotta/Italian sausage/caramelized onion/spicy honey/garlic oil/fennel pollen
|Margherita Pizza
|$15.00
red sauce/mozzarella/basil/evoo
PIZZA
Red Bench Pizza
1204 S Vista Ave, Boise
|Caesar Salad
Caesar Dressing / Romaine / Fried Capers / Kalamata Olives / Parmesan / Lemon Zest / Croutons
|Bench Wings
|$13.00
Honey BBQ, Spicy BBQ or Spicy Habanero Sauce / Celery & Carrots / Parmesan-Garlic Dipping Sauce
|Margherita
|$15.00
The Classic: Fresh Mozzarella / Olive Oil / Basil / Red Sauce
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
3139 S Bown Way, Boise
|Sicilian Meatballs
|$12.50
Simmered in Our Housemade Marinara
|Chicken Apple Walnut Salad
|$14.95
Fresh Field Greens, Grapes, Celery, Red Onion, Blue Cheese, Apple Cider Vinaigrette
|Italian Wedge Salad
|$13.95
Baby Iceberg, Red Onion, Roma Tomatoes, Sweet & Spicy Bacon, Creamy Gorgonzola Dressing