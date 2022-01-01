Boise pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Boise

Flying Pie Pizzaria image

 

Flying Pie Pizzaria

4320 W State street, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
*14" Create Your Own--$15.75
Custom Pizzas come on our Original
Dough with our Famous Red Sauce
& Whole Milk Mozzarella unless you
specify other choices.
12" 5. Samoan$20.25
Looking for a “Hawaiian?” We’ve designed a delectable version that’s pure ecstasy for the Canadian bacon & pineapple pizza lover. Provolone, Smoked Gouda, and Sharp Cheddar cheeses blend perfectly with the Pineapple and real Canadian Bacon, and our famous Red Sauce lays a modest bass line for the irresistible
medley. Resistance is futile!
14" 6. No Vegy Pieway$23.50
This is the best all-meat pizza you’ll ever devour. We wouldn’t even think of putting any veggies on it! Pepperoni, sliced Ham, Smoked Link Sausage, local Ground Beef, and local Italian Sausage sit proudly amid exquisite 100% whole milk Mozzarella, on our famous Red Sauce.
More about Flying Pie Pizzaria
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

800 W. Main St #230, Boise

Avg 4.3 (587 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sea Salt and Parmesan Flatbread$12.50
With 3 Dipping Sauces
Chicken Apple Walnut Salad$14.95
Fresh Field Greens, Grapes, Celery, Red Onion, Blue Cheese, Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Margherita
Fior di Latte, San Marzano Pomodoro, Fresh Basil
More about Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
The Wylder image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Wylder

501 W Broad St, Boise

Avg 4.7 (926 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$7.00
balsamic/crushed hazelnuts/parsley *Contains Nuts
Honey Badger Pizza$19.00
parmesan cream sauce/mozzarella/ricotta/Italian sausage/caramelized onion/spicy honey/garlic oil/fennel pollen
Margherita Pizza$15.00
red sauce/mozzarella/basil/evoo
More about The Wylder
Red Bench Pizza image

PIZZA

Red Bench Pizza

1204 S Vista Ave, Boise

Avg 4.4 (911 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad
Caesar Dressing / Romaine / Fried Capers / Kalamata Olives / Parmesan / Lemon Zest / Croutons
Bench Wings$13.00
Honey BBQ, Spicy BBQ or Spicy Habanero Sauce / Celery & Carrots / Parmesan-Garlic Dipping Sauce
Margherita$15.00
The Classic: Fresh Mozzarella / Olive Oil / Basil / Red Sauce
More about Red Bench Pizza
015 Pizza Pie Cafe image

 

015 Pizza Pie Cafe

2757 South Broadway Avenue, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 015 Pizza Pie Cafe

