Boise salad spots you'll love

Go
Boise restaurants
Toast

Must-try salad spots in Boise

Even Stevens Sandwiches - Boise image

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Even Stevens Sandwiches - Boise

815 W Bannock St, Boise

Avg 4.8 (4228 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Morrissey (Vegan)$9.75
Our delicious Vegan burrito is back! Loaded with tots, roasted red pepper & red onion mix, soyrizo, house vin and spinach. Served with a side of salsa morita.
Do Gouda$11.50
Shaved New York steak, smoked Gouda, sweet onion marmalade, red onion, greens, sourdough
Kids Mac & Cheese$4.95
Elbow macaroni, creamy cheddar cheese sauce
More about Even Stevens Sandwiches - Boise
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

800 W. Main St #230, Boise

Avg 4.3 (587 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sea Salt and Parmesan Flatbread$12.50
With 3 Dipping Sauces
Chicken Apple Walnut Salad$14.95
Fresh Field Greens, Grapes, Celery, Red Onion, Blue Cheese, Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Margherita
Fior di Latte, San Marzano Pomodoro, Fresh Basil
More about Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
The Wylder image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Wylder

501 W Broad St, Boise

Avg 4.7 (926 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$7.00
balsamic/crushed hazelnuts/parsley *Contains Nuts
Honey Badger Pizza$19.00
parmesan cream sauce/mozzarella/ricotta/Italian sausage/caramelized onion/spicy honey/garlic oil/fennel pollen
Margherita Pizza$15.00
red sauce/mozzarella/basil/evoo
More about The Wylder
Juniper image

SALADS

Juniper

211 8th street, Boise

Avg 4.2 (1265 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita$16.00
San Marzano Red Sauce/Fresh Mozzarella/Basil Puree/Olive Oil
Prosciutto and Burratta$21.00
Fresh Mozzarella/Pesto/Olives/Arugula/ Roasted Garlic/Balsamic Reduction
Spicy Calabrese$19.00
Red Sauce/Fresh Mozzarella/Calabrese Salami/Calabrian Peppers/Garlic/Pickled Fresno Peppers/Ricotta
More about Juniper
Sockeye Grill & Brewery image

 

Sockeye Grill & Brewery

12542 W Fairview Ave, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bronco Burger$13.00
6 oz. all natural chuck patty served on a brioche bun and smothered in our Power House Porter barbecue sauce, topped with cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, onion straws, lettuce, tomato and red onion.
Power House Dip$13.50
House roast beef piled on a pub roll with melted Swiss cheese and served with au jus.
Comfort Chicken Bowl$12.00
Woolybugger Wheat breaded, flash-fried crispy chicken breast strips served over garlic smashed potatoes, covered in country gravy with corn and baked with cheddar cheese.
More about Sockeye Grill & Brewery

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Boise

Burritos

Cake

Stromboli

Chicken Salad

Mac And Cheese

Salmon

Enchiladas

Quesadillas

Map

More near Boise to explore

Meridian

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Ketchum

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Nampa

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Caldwell

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Hailey

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hailey

No reviews yet

Twin Falls

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston