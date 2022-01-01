Boise salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in Boise
BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Boise
815 W Bannock St, Boise
|Popular items
|Morrissey (Vegan)
|$9.75
Our delicious Vegan burrito is back! Loaded with tots, roasted red pepper & red onion mix, soyrizo, house vin and spinach. Served with a side of salsa morita.
|Do Gouda
|$11.50
Shaved New York steak, smoked Gouda, sweet onion marmalade, red onion, greens, sourdough
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$4.95
Elbow macaroni, creamy cheddar cheese sauce
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
800 W. Main St #230, Boise
|Popular items
|Sea Salt and Parmesan Flatbread
|$12.50
With 3 Dipping Sauces
|Chicken Apple Walnut Salad
|$14.95
Fresh Field Greens, Grapes, Celery, Red Onion, Blue Cheese, Apple Cider Vinaigrette
|Margherita
Fior di Latte, San Marzano Pomodoro, Fresh Basil
PIZZA • SALADS
The Wylder
501 W Broad St, Boise
|Popular items
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts
|$7.00
balsamic/crushed hazelnuts/parsley *Contains Nuts
|Honey Badger Pizza
|$19.00
parmesan cream sauce/mozzarella/ricotta/Italian sausage/caramelized onion/spicy honey/garlic oil/fennel pollen
|Margherita Pizza
|$15.00
red sauce/mozzarella/basil/evoo
SALADS
Juniper
211 8th street, Boise
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$16.00
San Marzano Red Sauce/Fresh Mozzarella/Basil Puree/Olive Oil
|Prosciutto and Burratta
|$21.00
Fresh Mozzarella/Pesto/Olives/Arugula/ Roasted Garlic/Balsamic Reduction
|Spicy Calabrese
|$19.00
Red Sauce/Fresh Mozzarella/Calabrese Salami/Calabrian Peppers/Garlic/Pickled Fresno Peppers/Ricotta
Sockeye Grill & Brewery
12542 W Fairview Ave, Boise
|Popular items
|Bronco Burger
|$13.00
6 oz. all natural chuck patty served on a brioche bun and smothered in our Power House Porter barbecue sauce, topped with cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, onion straws, lettuce, tomato and red onion.
|Power House Dip
|$13.50
House roast beef piled on a pub roll with melted Swiss cheese and served with au jus.
|Comfort Chicken Bowl
|$12.00
Woolybugger Wheat breaded, flash-fried crispy chicken breast strips served over garlic smashed potatoes, covered in country gravy with corn and baked with cheddar cheese.