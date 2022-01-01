Boise sushi restaurants you'll love

Must-try sushi restaurants in Boise

Willowcreek Grill & Raw Sushi image

 

Willowcreek Grill & Raw Sushi

2273 S Vista Ave STE 150, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fish and Chips$15.00
California$9.00
Rattlesnake$18.00
Lost Shack image

SUSHI • POKE

Lost Shack

3724 S Eckert Rd, Boise

Avg 4.5 (139 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
S.S. Friendshrimp$16.00
Shrimp, jalapeno, cream cheese, salmon, avocado, krunchy krab, fire sauce, eel sauce, spicy aioli, sesame seeds
Mango Dango$14.00
Avocado, cucumber and bell pepper topped with mango and fresh tuna. Tastefully covered in rose aioli, sweet chili, green onion and sesame seeds.
Sassy Sis$15.00
Shrimp, tempura and jalapeno. Topped with tuna, lemon, avocado, garnished with cilantro, fire sauce, eel sauce and sesame seeds
Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar image

SUSHI

Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar

750 W Idaho St, Boise

Avg 4.2 (1046 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pot Stickers$9.50
Chicken, cilantro, lemongrass, garlic, ginger.*NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE* *CONTAINS OYSTER SAUCE*
Imperial Rolls$9.50
<VEGAN> Crispy fried vegetable spring roll served with sweet chili sauce.
*NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE*
Summer Roll$9.50
<GF : Optional> Grilled shrimp, organic tofu, herbs, rice noodles, vegetables, rolled in rice paper. served with hoisin and fish sauce vinaigrette
Dharma Sushi & Thai image

SUSHI

Dharma Sushi & Thai

624 West Idaho St, Boise

Avg 4.4 (2076 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lebowski$9.75
Stuffings: Premium Crab Mixture, Avocado & Cream Cheese.
Toppings: Spicy Mayo & Unagi Sauce + Panko
(Deep Fried)
Godzilla **NEW**$11.75
Stuffings: Spicy Salmon, Tempura Shrimp, Cream Cheese & Avocado.
Toppings: Spicy Mayo & Creamy Thai Sauce + Fried-Jalapenos + Tobiko
Savage Roll **NEW** Deep Fried$9.00
Stuffings: Tofu, & Avocado.
Toppings: Creamy Thai, Unagi, & Sesame Seeds (VEGAN)
