Boise sushi restaurants you'll love
Must-try sushi restaurants in Boise
More about Willowcreek Grill & Raw Sushi
Willowcreek Grill & Raw Sushi
2273 S Vista Ave STE 150, Boise
|Popular items
|Fish and Chips
|$15.00
|California
|$9.00
|Rattlesnake
|$18.00
More about Lost Shack
SUSHI • POKE
Lost Shack
3724 S Eckert Rd, Boise
|Popular items
|S.S. Friendshrimp
|$16.00
Shrimp, jalapeno, cream cheese, salmon, avocado, krunchy krab, fire sauce, eel sauce, spicy aioli, sesame seeds
|Mango Dango
|$14.00
Avocado, cucumber and bell pepper topped with mango and fresh tuna. Tastefully covered in rose aioli, sweet chili, green onion and sesame seeds.
|Sassy Sis
|$15.00
Shrimp, tempura and jalapeno. Topped with tuna, lemon, avocado, garnished with cilantro, fire sauce, eel sauce and sesame seeds
More about Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar
SUSHI
Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar
750 W Idaho St, Boise
|Popular items
|Pot Stickers
|$9.50
Chicken, cilantro, lemongrass, garlic, ginger.*NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE* *CONTAINS OYSTER SAUCE*
|Imperial Rolls
|$9.50
<VEGAN> Crispy fried vegetable spring roll served with sweet chili sauce.
*NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE*
|Summer Roll
|$9.50
<GF : Optional> Grilled shrimp, organic tofu, herbs, rice noodles, vegetables, rolled in rice paper. served with hoisin and fish sauce vinaigrette
More about Dharma Sushi & Thai
SUSHI
Dharma Sushi & Thai
624 West Idaho St, Boise
|Popular items
|Lebowski
|$9.75
Stuffings: Premium Crab Mixture, Avocado & Cream Cheese.
Toppings: Spicy Mayo & Unagi Sauce + Panko
(Deep Fried)
|Godzilla **NEW**
|$11.75
Stuffings: Spicy Salmon, Tempura Shrimp, Cream Cheese & Avocado.
Toppings: Spicy Mayo & Creamy Thai Sauce + Fried-Jalapenos + Tobiko
|Savage Roll **NEW** Deep Fried
|$9.00
Stuffings: Tofu, & Avocado.
Toppings: Creamy Thai, Unagi, & Sesame Seeds (VEGAN)