Baja fish tacos in Boise

Lucky Fins
801 N Main St, Boise
|Baja Fish Tacos -Cod
|$14.00
battered and fried arctic cod, chipotle crema, cabbage, pico de gallo, cotija
Jalapeño's Bar & Grill
1555 S Broadway Ave, Boise
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$19.00
Three tortillas filled with breaded fish. Topped with red cabbage & a creamy chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, spicy tomatillo salsa, and lime.
Naked Fins
1120 Broadway Avenue, Boise
|Baja Fish Taco
|$3.50
grilled rock fish, cabbage, pico, cotija, cilantro, Fins’ Baja sauce