Baja fish tacos in Boise

Boise restaurants
Toast

Boise restaurants that serve baja fish tacos

Item pic

 

Lucky Fins

801 N Main St, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baja Fish Tacos -Cod$14.00
battered and fried arctic cod, chipotle crema, cabbage, pico de gallo, cotija
More about Lucky Fins
Item pic

 

Jalapeño's Bar & Grill

1555 S Broadway Ave, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baja Fish Tacos$19.00
Three tortillas filled with breaded fish. Topped with red cabbage & a creamy chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, spicy tomatillo salsa, and lime.
More about Jalapeño's Bar & Grill
Banner pic

 

Naked Fins

1120 Broadway Avenue, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baja Fish Taco$3.50
grilled rock fish, cabbage, pico, cotija, cilantro, Fins’ Baja sauce
More about Naked Fins
Item pic

 

Jalapeños Bar & Grill

8799 West Franklin Road, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baja Fish Tacos$19.00
Three tortillas filled with breaded fish. Topped with red cabbage & a creamy chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, spicy tomatillo salsa, and lime.
More about Jalapeños Bar & Grill

Map

Map

