Beef salad in Boise

Boise restaurants
Boise restaurants that serve beef salad

Thai Bistro - 590 East Boise Avenue

590 East Boise Avenue, Boise

No reviews yet
Nam Tok / Spicy Salad Grilled Beef (GF)$17.00
Sliced grilled beef with red onions, mint leaves, scallion, cilantro, and ground roasted rice tossed in a spicy lime dressing
More about Thai Bistro - 590 East Boise Avenue
SUSHI

Dharma Sushi & Thai

122 North 5th Street, Boise

Avg 4.4 (2076 reviews)
Crying Tiger Beef Salad$17.25
This is the Mothership of Salads. Starts with delicious marinated steak on a bed of butter lettuce. Topped with shredded cabbage, carrots, cucumber, mint, cilantro, cherry tomatoes, scallions, chopped peanuts, fried chow mien noodles, avocado, sesame seeds, coconut flakes, basil oil, and mango puree.
More about Dharma Sushi & Thai

