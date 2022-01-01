Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in Boise

Go
Boise restaurants
Toast

Boise restaurants that serve bread pudding

Certified Kitchen + Bakery image

 

Certified Kitchen + Bakery

1511 N. 13th street, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding$6.00
More about Certified Kitchen + Bakery
Item pic

 

Fork Restaurant

199 N. 8th street, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salted Caramel Bread Pudding$10.75
With local Cloverleaf vanilla ice cream…
enough said
More about Fork Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Boise

Tomato Soup

Cobb Salad

Asian Salad

Chicken Fajitas

Shrimp Enchiladas

Ceviche

Calamari

Stromboli

Map

More near Boise to explore

Meridian

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Ketchum

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Nampa

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Caldwell

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Hailey

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hailey

No reviews yet

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston