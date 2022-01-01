Brisket in Boise
Boise restaurants that serve brisket
Certified Kitchen + Bakery
1511 N. 13th street, Boise
|Brisket
pan gravy/ pickled red onions
Kanak Kitchen 1111
1111 W Jefferson St, Boise
|Korean Braised Brisket
Served on corn torillas topped with spicy asian slaw, sriracha & cotija cheese.
SUSHI
Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar
750 W Idaho St, Boise
|Pad Cha Beef Brisket
|$20.00
Wok tossed ramen noodle, garlic, cilantro, white pepper corns, Thai chilies, 12 hour roasted beef brisket. Served with Thai sriracha
***NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE ***
Sockeye Grill & Brewery
12542 W Fairview Ave, Boise
|Brisket Tacos
|$14.00
In-House smoked brisket, BBQ sauce, pickled jalapeno & Onion, topped with Cotija cheese.
|Smoked Brisket Grilled Cheese
|$13.50
Sliced smoked brisket topped with spinach, sautéed mushroom, Gouda, and cheddar cheese and our Woolybugger Wheat stone ground mustard aioli on grilled sourdough.