Brisket in Boise

Boise restaurants
Toast

Boise restaurants that serve brisket

Certified Kitchen + Bakery image

 

Certified Kitchen + Bakery

1511 N. 13th street, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket
pan gravy/ pickled red onions
More about Certified Kitchen + Bakery
Item pic

 

Kanak Kitchen 1111

1111 W Jefferson St, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Korean Braised Brisket
Served on corn torillas topped with spicy asian slaw, sriracha & cotija cheese.
More about Kanak Kitchen 1111
Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar image

SUSHI

Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar

750 W Idaho St, Boise

Avg 4.2 (1046 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pad Cha Beef Brisket$20.00
Wok tossed ramen noodle, garlic, cilantro, white pepper corns, Thai chilies, 12 hour roasted beef brisket. Served with Thai sriracha
***NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE ***
More about Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar
Sockeye Grill & Brewery image

 

Sockeye Grill & Brewery

12542 W Fairview Ave, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Tacos$14.00
In-House smoked brisket, BBQ sauce, pickled jalapeno & Onion, topped with Cotija cheese.
Smoked Brisket Grilled Cheese$13.50
Sliced smoked brisket topped with spinach, sautéed mushroom, Gouda, and cheddar cheese and our Woolybugger Wheat stone ground mustard aioli on grilled sourdough.
More about Sockeye Grill & Brewery
Item pic

 

Fork Restaurant

199 N. 8th street, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Brisket Mac & Cheese$18.95
Topped with chopped smoked peanuts
More about Fork Restaurant

