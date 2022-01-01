Bruschetta in Boise
Boise restaurants that serve bruschetta
More about Asiago’s
SMOKED SALMON
Asiago’s
1002 W Main St, Boise
|Bruschetta
|$9.95
bread from the grill drizzled with olive oil and served with Mediterranean tomato-caper salsa
More about Bardenay
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bardenay
610 W Grove St, Boise
|Panzanella Bruschetta Salad
|$9.50
Champagne vinaigrette tossed with mixed greens, feta cheese, fresh whole milk mozzarella, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, tomato, red onion, mint, basil, and garlic grilled rustic toast.
|Bruschetta Pomodoro
|$12.00
Grilled sourdough French bread, roasted garlic, and aged dry jack cheese. Finished with marinated Roma tomatoes, sweet basil, and balsamic reduction.