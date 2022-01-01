Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Boise

Boise restaurants
Boise restaurants that serve bruschetta

SMOKED SALMON

Asiago’s

1002 W Main St, Boise

Avg 4.4 (2419 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bruschetta$9.95
bread from the grill drizzled with olive oil and served with Mediterranean tomato-caper salsa
More about Asiago’s
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bardenay

610 W Grove St, Boise

Avg 4.7 (1381 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Panzanella Bruschetta Salad$9.50
Champagne vinaigrette tossed with mixed greens, feta cheese, fresh whole milk mozzarella, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, tomato, red onion, mint, basil, and garlic grilled rustic toast.
Bruschetta Pomodoro$12.00
Grilled sourdough French bread, roasted garlic, and aged dry jack cheese. Finished with marinated Roma tomatoes, sweet basil, and balsamic reduction.
More about Bardenay

