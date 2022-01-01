Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Buffalo wings in
Boise
/
Boise
/
Buffalo Wings
Boise restaurants that serve buffalo wings
Flying Pie Pizzaria
1326 Broadway Ave, Boise
No reviews yet
*Buffalo Wings (Order of 8)
$10.49
More about Flying Pie Pizzaria
Queens Trailer
733 South Pioneer Street, Boise
No reviews yet
1# BUFFALO WING
$13.00
More about Queens Trailer
Browse other tasty dishes in Boise
Shrimp Enchiladas
Hummus
Spaghetti
Muffins
Flautas
Cobb Salad
Ceviche
Shrimp Salad
More near Boise to explore
Meridian
Avg 4.1
(30 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Eagle
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Ketchum
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Twin Falls
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Burley
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Nampa
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Caldwell
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Hailey
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Hailey
No reviews yet
Twin Falls
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Burley
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Blackfoot
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Idaho Falls
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(223 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(317 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(261 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(678 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(249 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston