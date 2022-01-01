Burritos in Boise
Boise restaurants that serve burritos
Certified Kitchen + Bakery
1511 N. 13th street, Boise
|Huevos Ranchero Burrito
|$9.50
housemade ranchero/ eggs/ crispy potato/ pinto beans/ white cheddar
Jalapeño's Bar & Grill
1555 S Broadway Ave, Boise
|California Burrito
|$20.00
A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or pork carnitas & rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo. Topped with cheese sauce.
BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Boise
815 W Bannock St, Boise
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.75
Two eggs scrambled or medium, choice of bacon, ham, sausage, avocado, with cheddar cheese, tots, house sauce, Sriracha. Grad– Add tomatoes, onions, spinach for $1.(Graduate Shown)
Jalapeños Bar & Grill
8799 West Franklin Road, Boise
|California Burrito
|$20.00
A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or pork carnitas & rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo. Topped with cheese sauce.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador
215 N 8th St., Boise
|Burritos Ultimos
|$13.50
9 layer burrito with Mexican black beans, achiote-chile rice, Monterey jack & Cheddar cheese, serrano slaw, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, wrapped in a 12" tortilla.
Order it Cali-style and we'll add French fries, avocado and hot sauce.