Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Boise

Go
Boise restaurants
Toast

Boise restaurants that serve carne asada

Jalapeño's Bar & Grill image

 

Jalapeño's Bar & Grill

1555 S Broadway Ave, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada$24.00
Thinly sliced grilled steak seasoned with our house-made marinade. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, and garnish.
More about Jalapeño's Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Jalapeños Bar & Grill

8799 West Franklin Road, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Tacos$18.00
Three flour or corn tortillas filled with steak. Served with pico de gallo, rice, beans, spicy tomatillo salsa, and lime.
Carne Asada$24.00
Thinly sliced grilled steak seasoned with our house-made marinade. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, tortillas, and garnish.
More about Jalapeños Bar & Grill
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador

215 N 8th St., Boise

Avg 4.4 (1577 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada Sandwich$14.50
Grilled marinated steak, caramalized onions, serrano slaw, roasted poblano, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo. Served with seasoned French fries.
Skirt Steak- Carne Asada$21.00
Marinated Skirt steak cooked to order served with rice, beans, roasted corn, grilled peppers,cotija and cilantro
Ribeye- Carne Asada$21.00
8oz of marinated skirt steak charbroiled to perfection. Served with chile achiote rice, Mexican black beans, charred red bell and jalapeno peppers and street style fire roasted corn topped with cotija cheese.
More about The Matador

Browse other tasty dishes in Boise

Tamales

Caesar Salad

Chicken Wraps

Fish Tacos

Maki

Hummus

Hot Chocolate

Nachos

Map

More near Boise to explore

Meridian

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Ketchum

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Nampa

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Caldwell

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Hailey

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hailey

No reviews yet

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston