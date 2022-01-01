Carne asada in Boise
Boise restaurants that serve carne asada
Jalapeño's Bar & Grill
1555 S Broadway Ave, Boise
|Carne Asada
|$24.00
Thinly sliced grilled steak seasoned with our house-made marinade. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, and garnish.
Jalapeños Bar & Grill
8799 West Franklin Road, Boise
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$18.00
Three flour or corn tortillas filled with steak. Served with pico de gallo, rice, beans, spicy tomatillo salsa, and lime.
|Carne Asada
|$24.00
Thinly sliced grilled steak seasoned with our house-made marinade. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, tortillas, and garnish.
The Matador
215 N 8th St., Boise
|Carne Asada Sandwich
|$14.50
Grilled marinated steak, caramalized onions, serrano slaw, roasted poblano, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo. Served with seasoned French fries.
|Skirt Steak- Carne Asada
|$21.00
Marinated Skirt steak cooked to order served with rice, beans, roasted corn, grilled peppers,cotija and cilantro
|Ribeye- Carne Asada
|$21.00
8oz of marinated skirt steak charbroiled to perfection. Served with chile achiote rice, Mexican black beans, charred red bell and jalapeno peppers and street style fire roasted corn topped with cotija cheese.