Carrot cake in Boise

Boise restaurants
Boise restaurants that serve carrot cake

Certified Kitchen + Bakery

1511 N. 13th street, Boise

TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake Slice$6.00
Criminal Carrot Cake 6"
More about Certified Kitchen + Bakery
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bardenay

610 W Grove St, Boise

Avg 4.7 (1381 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Carrot Cake$7.00
With cream cheese frosting, pecans and Bardenay Ginger Rum raisins.
More about Bardenay

