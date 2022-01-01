Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Carrot cake in
Boise
/
Boise
/
Carrot Cake
Boise restaurants that serve carrot cake
Certified Kitchen + Bakery
1511 N. 13th street, Boise
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake Slice
$6.00
Criminal Carrot Cake 6"
More about Certified Kitchen + Bakery
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bardenay
610 W Grove St, Boise
Avg 4.7
(1381 reviews)
Carrot Cake
$7.00
With cream cheese frosting, pecans and Bardenay Ginger Rum raisins.
More about Bardenay
Browse other tasty dishes in Boise
French Fries
Fried Chicken Salad
Salmon Rolls
Edamame
California Rolls
Flautas
Shrimp Salad
Cobb Salad
More near Boise to explore
Meridian
Avg 4.1
(30 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Eagle
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Ketchum
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Twin Falls
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Burley
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Nampa
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Caldwell
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Hailey
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Hailey
No reviews yet
Twin Falls
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Burley
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Blackfoot
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Idaho Falls
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(223 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(317 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(261 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(678 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(249 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston