Chicken burritos in Boise

Boise restaurants
Boise restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Consumer pic

 

Madre - Boise

1034 S. La Pointe St., Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tinga Burrito$14.00
Beans, rice, onions, cheese, and guacamole
More about Madre - Boise
Jalapeños Bar & Grill image

 

Jalapeños Bar & Grill - Boise

8799 West Franklin Road, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
A La Carte Grilled Chicken Burrito$12.00
More about Jalapeños Bar & Grill - Boise

