Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken burritos in
Boise
/
Boise
/
Chicken Burritos
Boise restaurants that serve chicken burritos
Madre - Boise
1034 S. La Pointe St., Boise
No reviews yet
Chicken Tinga Burrito
$14.00
Beans, rice, onions, cheese, and guacamole
More about Madre - Boise
Jalapeños Bar & Grill - Boise
8799 West Franklin Road, Boise
No reviews yet
A La Carte Grilled Chicken Burrito
$12.00
More about Jalapeños Bar & Grill - Boise
Browse other tasty dishes in Boise
Chicken Satay
Calamari
Summer Rolls
Carne Asada
Spinach Salad
Pudding
Pad Thai
Chile Relleno
More near Boise to explore
Meridian
Avg 4.1
(42 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Ketchum
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Eagle
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Caldwell
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Twin Falls
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Nampa
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Burley
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Hailey
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Hailey
No reviews yet
Twin Falls
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Burley
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Blackfoot
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Idaho Falls
Avg 4.6
(27 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(274 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(454 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(358 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(873 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(347 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston