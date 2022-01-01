Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken enchiladas in Boise

Boise restaurants
Boise restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

Jalapeños Bar & Grill image

 

Jalapeños Bar & Grill - Boise

8799 West Franklin Road, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
ALC Shredded Chicken Enchilada$4.50
More about Jalapeños Bar & Grill - Boise
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador - Boise

215 N 8th St., Boise

Avg 4.4 (1577 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Mole Enchiladas$15.00
Mole coloradito is a red mole that's a less complicated and brighter in flavor than its darker and more chocolaty counterpart, mole poblano. Our mole coloradito is paired with braised chicken thighs in three folded enchiladas and served with chile achiote rice, charred red bell pepper, guacamole, and hibiscus pickled onion, topped with garlic crema and toasted pumpkin seeds.
More about The Matador - Boise

