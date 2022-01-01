Chicken enchiladas in Boise
Boise restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
Jalapeños Bar & Grill - Boise
8799 West Franklin Road, Boise
|ALC Shredded Chicken Enchilada
|$4.50
The Matador - Boise
215 N 8th St., Boise
|Chicken Mole Enchiladas
|$15.00
Mole coloradito is a red mole that's a less complicated and brighter in flavor than its darker and more chocolaty counterpart, mole poblano. Our mole coloradito is paired with braised chicken thighs in three folded enchiladas and served with chile achiote rice, charred red bell pepper, guacamole, and hibiscus pickled onion, topped with garlic crema and toasted pumpkin seeds.