Chicken salad in Boise

Go
Boise restaurants
Toast

Boise restaurants that serve chicken salad

Certified Kitchen + Bakery image

 

Certified Kitchen + Bakery

1511 N. 13th street, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad$9.50
stoneground mustard/ arugula/ grapes/ pickled red onions/ dill
More about Certified Kitchen + Bakery
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

800 W. Main St #230, Boise

Avg 4.3 (587 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Apple Walnut Salad$14.95
Fresh Field Greens, Grapes, Celery, Red Onion, Blue Cheese, Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Chicken Arugula Basil Salad$14.95
Spring Mix, Pine Nuts, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Red Onion, Celery, Fontina, Honey-Balsamic Vinaigrett
More about Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
Northwest Crispy Chicken Salad (GFO) image

 

Fork Restaurant

199 N. 8th street, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Northwest Crispy Chicken Salad (GFO)$13.95
Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, red onion, dried sweet corn, roasted red bell pepper, Boise Fresca crisped tortilla strips, Ballard Family Farms white cheddar, chipotle BBQ sauce & ranch dressing
More about Fork Restaurant
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

3139 S Bown Way, Boise

Avg 4.5 (1217 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Apple Walnut Salad$14.95
Fresh Field Greens, Grapes, Celery, Red Onion, Blue Cheese, Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Chicken Arugula Basil Salad$14.95
Spring Mix, Pine Nuts, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Red Onion, Celery, Fontina, Honey-Balsamic Vinaigrett
More about Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Boise

Wedge Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Cake

Potstickers

Crispy Chicken

Flautas

Enchiladas

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Boise to explore

Meridian

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Ketchum

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Nampa

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Caldwell

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Hailey

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hailey

No reviews yet

Twin Falls

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston