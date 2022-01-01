Chicken salad in Boise
Boise restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Certified Kitchen + Bakery
Certified Kitchen + Bakery
1511 N. 13th street, Boise
|Chicken Salad
|$9.50
stoneground mustard/ arugula/ grapes/ pickled red onions/ dill
More about Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
800 W. Main St #230, Boise
|Chicken Apple Walnut Salad
|$14.95
Fresh Field Greens, Grapes, Celery, Red Onion, Blue Cheese, Apple Cider Vinaigrette
|Chicken Arugula Basil Salad
|$14.95
Spring Mix, Pine Nuts, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Red Onion, Celery, Fontina, Honey-Balsamic Vinaigrett
More about Fork Restaurant
Fork Restaurant
199 N. 8th street, Boise
|Northwest Crispy Chicken Salad (GFO)
|$13.95
Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, red onion, dried sweet corn, roasted red bell pepper, Boise Fresca crisped tortilla strips, Ballard Family Farms white cheddar, chipotle BBQ sauce & ranch dressing
More about Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
3139 S Bown Way, Boise
|Chicken Apple Walnut Salad
|$14.95
Fresh Field Greens, Grapes, Celery, Red Onion, Blue Cheese, Apple Cider Vinaigrette
|Chicken Arugula Basil Salad
|$14.95
Spring Mix, Pine Nuts, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Red Onion, Celery, Fontina, Honey-Balsamic Vinaigrett