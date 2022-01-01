Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken satay in Boise

Boise restaurants
Boise restaurants that serve chicken satay

Thai Bistro - 590 East Boise Avenue

590 East Boise Avenue, Boise

No reviews yet
Chicken Satay$10.00
Marinated chicken skewers, grilled and served with home-made peanut sauce and fresh cucumber relish.
More about Thai Bistro - 590 East Boise Avenue
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery - Boise

610 W Grove St, Boise

Avg 4.7 (1381 reviews)
Ginger Chicken Satay$8.00
Two garlic, citrus-and-ginger marinated chicken satays served with ginger-soy dipping sauce.
Red Curry & Turmeric Chicken Satay$8.00
With hoisin-peanut dipping sauce.
More about Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery - Boise

