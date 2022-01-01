Chicken satay in Boise
Thai Bistro - 590 East Boise Avenue
590 East Boise Avenue, Boise
|Chicken Satay
|$10.00
Marinated chicken skewers, grilled and served with home-made peanut sauce and fresh cucumber relish.
More about Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery - Boise
Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery - Boise
610 W Grove St, Boise
|Ginger Chicken Satay
|$8.00
Two garlic, citrus-and-ginger marinated chicken satays served with ginger-soy dipping sauce.
|Red Curry & Turmeric Chicken Satay
|$8.00
With hoisin-peanut dipping sauce.