Chile relleno in Boise
Boise restaurants that serve chile relleno
Jalapeño's Bar & Grill
1555 S Broadway Ave, Boise
|Chile Relleno Dinner
|$16.00
A battered poblano pepper, made in-house, stuffed with cheese. Served with rice and beans.
|1 Chile Relleno
|$12.00
Our Chile Rellenos are handmade in-house everyday. Stuffed with cheese and topped with red sauce.
|#6 Chile Relleno & Enchilada
|$19.00
Served with rice and beans.
Jalapeños Bar & Grill
8799 West Franklin Road, Boise
|Chile Relleno Dinner
|$16.00
|ALC Grilled Chicken Chile Relleno
|$14.00
|ALC Cheese Chile Rellenos
|$12.00
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador
215 N 8th St., Boise
|Roasted Chile Rellenos
|$14.00
Two poblano chiles stuffed with achiote-chile rice, cheese, cilantro, and onions, on a bed of black beans and poblano cream sauce, topped with pico de gallo, garlic crema, cheese, and tortilla strips. Choice of Relleno: Southwest Veggies (Sauteed onions, bell peppers, and corn), Braised Shredded Chicken Thighs, or Braised Carnitas