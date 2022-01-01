Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Boise

Boise restaurants
Boise restaurants that serve chile relleno

Jalapeño's Bar & Grill image

 

Jalapeño's Bar & Grill

1555 S Broadway Ave, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chile Relleno Dinner$16.00
A battered poblano pepper, made in-house, stuffed with cheese. Served with rice and beans.
1 Chile Relleno$12.00
Our Chile Rellenos are handmade in-house everyday. Stuffed with cheese and topped with red sauce.
#6 Chile Relleno & Enchilada$19.00
Served with rice and beans.
More about Jalapeño's Bar & Grill
Jalapeños Bar & Grill image

 

Jalapeños Bar & Grill

8799 West Franklin Road, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chile Relleno Dinner$16.00
A battered poblano pepper, made in-house, stuffed with cheese. Served with rice and beans.
ALC Grilled Chicken Chile Relleno$14.00
ALC Cheese Chile Rellenos$12.00
More about Jalapeños Bar & Grill
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador

215 N 8th St., Boise

Avg 4.4 (1577 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Roasted Chile Rellenos$14.00
Two poblano chiles stuffed with achiote-chile rice, cheese, cilantro, and onions, on a bed of black beans and poblano cream sauce, topped with pico de gallo, garlic crema, cheese, and tortilla strips. Choice of Relleno: Southwest Veggies (Sauteed onions, bell peppers, and corn), Braised Shredded Chicken Thighs, or Braised Carnitas
More about The Matador

