Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Boise

Go
Boise restaurants
Toast

Boise restaurants that serve chili

Certified Kitchen + Bakery image

 

Certified Kitchen + Bakery

1511 N. 13th street, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Pork Verde (1 lb *medium spice)$14.00
More about Certified Kitchen + Bakery
Lost Shack image

SUSHI • POKE

Lost Shack

3724 S Eckert Rd, Boise

Avg 4.5 (139 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Chili Edamame$5.50
edamame steamed and tossed in sweet chili sauce
More about Lost Shack
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON

Asiago’s

1002 W Main St, Boise

Avg 4.4 (2419 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Spice Honey Salmon$19.95
chili spiced salmon fillet with herbed honey glaze, served with chef's vegetables and your choice of starch
More about Asiago’s
The Wylder image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Wylder

501 W Broad St, Boise

Avg 4.7 (926 reviews)
Takeout
S/ Chili Oil
S/ Chili Flakes
More about The Wylder
Item pic

SUSHI

Dharma Sushi & Thai

122 North 5th Street, Boise

Avg 4.4 (2076 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Chili$0.25
More about Dharma Sushi & Thai

Browse other tasty dishes in Boise

Taco Salad

Cake

Hot Chocolate

Cucumber Salad

Pretzels

Turkey Bacon

Sashimi

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Boise to explore

Meridian

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Ketchum

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Nampa

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Caldwell

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Hailey

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hailey

No reviews yet

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston