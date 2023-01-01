Boise restaurants you'll love

Lemon, dried blueberry, cocoa

Region: Gedeb

Growing Altitude: 1900 – 2200 masl

Process: Natural

This coffee is sourced from METAD Agricultural Development. METAD is a third generation family owned business with a rich history that began after World War II when the Ethiopian Emperor awarded Muluemebet Emiru, the first African female pilot and family matriarch, with land in the Guji and Sidama zones that has become the Hambela Coffee Estate. METAD is managed by Aman Adinew who returned to Ethiopia after many years working abroad at the executive level for multiple fortune 500 companies because he wanted to make a difference for his family and community. Through Aman’s leadership, METAD has strengthened the local community with employment opportunities including a workforce that is over seventy percent women, educational opportunities including university scholarships and sponsorship for an elementary school with more than 700 students, and healthcare for empl0yees.

