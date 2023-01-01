Boise restaurants you'll love
Must-try Boise restaurants
Willowcreek Grill and Raw Sushi
2273 S Vista Ave STE 150, Boise
|Popular items
|Big Island
|$18.00
|Payette Club
|$15.00
|N/ Sake
|$6.00
Madre - Boise
1034 S. La Pointe St., Boise
|Popular items
|Braised Carnitas
|$7.00
Spiced coleslaw & blue cheese and BBQ sauce. (flour tortilla)
|Pineapple Al Pastor
|$6.50
Rajas, avocado, blue cheese & mojo (vegetarian taco, flour tortilla).
|Idaho Spud & Chorizo
|$7.50
Mojo & jalapeno pesto
10 Barrel Brewing - Boise
826 West Bannock Street, Boise
|Popular items
|Brussel Sprouts
|$9.00
Crispy sprout, fried garlic, Baja lime sauce
|Warm Pretzels
|$11.00
Homemade soft pretzels with sea salt served with bacon jalapeño ancho pepper cheese sauce
|Bulgogi Bowl
|$16.50
Marinated grilled chicken thigh, farro, peanut butter yum yum, avocado, roasted red pepper, pickled carrot, cilantro, black sesame seed, green onion
Certified Kitchen + Bakery
1511 N. 13th street, Boise
|Popular items
|Tuna Sando
crisp apples/ greens/ tomato/ cucumber
|North End Club
turkey/ bacon/ avocado/ gruyeer/ tomato/ stoneground mustard/ mayo
|Chicken Salad
stoneground mustard/ arugula/ grapes/ pickled red onions/ dill
Mojo's Donuts & Ice Cream
4622 North Eagle Road, Boise
|Popular items
|Boston Cream
|Glazed OG
|Maple Bar
SUSHI • POKE
Lost Shack
3724 S Eckert Rd, Boise
|Popular items
|Heavy Metal
|$16.00
Our favorite best seller! Smoked salmon, avocado, and cucumber, topped with ahi, krunchy krab salad, tobiko, and 3 sauce
|Mango Dango
|$14.00
Avocado, cucumber, and bell pepper, topped with mango, ahi, mango rose aioli, sweet chili sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds.
|Sassy Sis
|$15.00
Shrimp, tempura, jalapeno, ahi, lemon, avocado, cilantro, fire sauce, eel sauce, and sesame seeds
Thai Bistro - 590 East Boise Avenue
590 East Boise Avenue, Boise
|Popular items
|Pho'
|$18.00
Noodle with beef meatballs in our house special signature broth
|Orange Chicken
|$15.00
Battered chicken stir-fried in sweet and tangy orange sauce
|Crispy Spring Roll
|$9.00
Glass vermicelli, cabbage, carrots, celery and mushrooms wrapped in a wheat flour wrapper and deep fried. Served with sweet chili plum sauce topped with crushed peanuts
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Mazzah Mediterranean Grill
1772 W State St, Boise
|Popular items
|Bowl
|$10.50
Your choice of protein served over a bed of rice with pita.
|Salad
|$9.50
Served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, garnished with Mediterranean pickles and served with pita.
|Baba Ghannooj
|$8.75
Aromatic eggplant dip garnished with parsley, paprika, and topped with olive oil upon request.
Zen Baja - Zen Baja - Boise
1120 Broadway Avenue, Boise
|Popular items
|Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
|$12.00
grilled chicken over white rice with steamed broccoli, sliced red bell pepper, and house made teriyaki sauce. topped with sesame seeds and green onions.
|Island Carnitas Bowl
|$12.00
citrus braised pulled pork over white rice with diced mango and house made teriyaki sauce. topped with pickled red onions, sesame seeds, and green onions.
|Miso Soup
|$4.00
miso soup with wakame, tofu, and green onions.
Fanci Freez - Boise
1402 W. State St, Boise
|Popular items
|Gems
|$0.00
Also known as Tater Tots - Created from Idaho potatoes
|Garden Burger
|$7.29
Garden patty with fry sauce, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes and onion all on a delicious corn dusted bun.
|Hot Dog
|$4.49
Double R Ranch dog plain, dress it how you like!
PIZZA • SALADS
The Wylder
501 W Broad St, Boise
|Popular items
|Buttermilk Market Vegetable
|$14.00
romaine/seasonal veg/white cheddar/house ranch/apple cider vin
|Kale Caesar
|$13.50
romaine/kale/crutons/parmesan/lemon tahini dressing
|The Wylder Chopped
|$14.50
romaine/iceburg/provolone/salami/crispy chickpeas/parmesan/oregano vin
Jalapeños Bar & Grill - Boise
8799 West Franklin Road, Boise
|Popular items
|California Burrito
|$20.00
A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or pork carnitas & rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo. Topped with cheese sauce.
|Taquito Bites
|$12.00
Crispy, rolled corn tortillas bites filled with shredded beef or chicken. Served with guacamole and a side of queso dip
|Chimichanga
|$17.00
A flour tortilla filled with shredded beef or shredded chicken, then fried until crispy and covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and garnish.
Maggie Thai Kitchen
8061 West Fairview Avenue, Boise
|Popular items
|38. Green Curry
|$14.89
Choice of protein, Eggplant, bamboo shoots, carrots, bell peppers, Thai Basil leaf.
|34. Pad Kha Pow
|$14.89
Choice of Protein, Stir-fried w/ spicy Thai chili, garlic, onion, green bean, & Thai basil
|Peanut Sauce (2 oz.)
|$2.00
Peanut Sauce
Meltz Extreme - Boise
6565 West Fairview Avenue, Boise
|Popular items
|Potsticker Meltz - Half
|$8.50
2014 National Grilled Cheese Invitaional Winner! Provolone, Pepper Jack, Pork, Pepper, Garlic, Ginger, Soy, Scallion, Sesame, Fried Wonton, Sriracha-Chilli Aioli with Potsticker Dipping Sauce.
|Oinker - Half
|$7.95
Sharp Cheddar, "Barbequed Pulled Port and Mac N Cheese Meet," Bacon, Buttermilk Fried Onions
|Oinker - Full
|$14.95
Sharp Cheddar, "Barbequed Pulled Port and Mac N Cheese Meet," Bacon, Buttermilk Fried Onions
PIZZA
Red Bench Pizza - Vista
1204 S Vista Ave, Boise
|Popular items
|House Simple Greens
|$4.00
Organic Greens / Parmesan / Croutons / Balsamic Vinaigrette
|Maui Wowi
|$19.00
Mozzarella / Chèvre / Pineapple Chutney /
Jalapeño / Prosciutto / Arugula /
Alfredo Sauce
|Bubba
|$17.00
Mozzarella / Smoked Gouda / Bacon /
Braised Chicken / Red Onion / Grilled Jalapeño / BBQ Sauce
Fork
199 N. 8th street, Boise
|Popular items
|Asparagus 'Fries' (v)
|$14.95
An addictive house favorite, with ranch dipper
|Fork's Signature Warm Butter Cake
|$11.95
Our age ol' recipe topped with local Cloverleaf vanilla ice cream, fresh fruit & Oregon berry coulis
|Artichoke & Ricotta Ravioli (V)
|$24.95
Boise's Ferranti Fresh ravioli pillows, chopped marinated artichoke hearts, lemon infused olive oil, toasted pepitas, fresh grated Parmesan cheese & fresh herb oil.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador - Boise
215 N 8th St., Boise
|Popular items
|Enchiladas Divorciadas
|$14.00
Corn tortillas filled with Monterey jack cheese & slow braised chicken thighs, smothered in two sauces: mild sweet & tangy salsa verde & medium smoky salsa roja. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans
|Matador Guacamole
|$11.00
Orange-habanero salsa Maya, tomatillo salsa, pico, queso fresco, cilantro gf/veg
|Matador Quesadilla
|$10.50
Large flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and choice of protein. Served with cilantro-lime sour cream and fresh guacamole.
Good Times Bagels
2422 West Main Street, Boise
|Popular items
|#9 Turkey Sando
|$11.50
Turkey, gouda cheese, tomato, butter lettuce, pepperoncini, zhug-mayo.
|#7 The Egg Sando
|$7.00
Scrambled egg, white cheddar, arugula, Aardvark habanero creme fraiche.
|Drip Coffee
|$0.00
FORM & FUNCTION " "
SUSHI
Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar
750 W Idaho St, Boise
|Popular items
|Pot Stickers
|$9.95
Chicken, cilantro, lemongrass, garlic, ginger.*NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE* *CONTAINS OYSTER SAUCE*
|Summer Roll
|$9.95
<GF : Optional> Grilled shrimp, organic tofu, herbs, rice noodles, vegetables, rolled in rice paper. served with hoisin and fish sauce vinaigrette
|Pad Se-ew
|$15.00
Fresh flat rice noodle, kailan, carrot, egg, oyster sauce.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery - Boise
610 W Grove St, Boise
|Popular items
|Meatloaf Sandwich
|$12.50
Ground lamb and beef meatloaf with caramelized onions,
cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato on grilled sourdough.
|Buddha Bowl
|$10.00
Spinach and quinoa tossed in lemon-poppyseed dressing, topped with edamame, carrots, roasted chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, sesame seeds, pickled cucumber, and onion and vegan sriracha aioli. ^Vegan
|Bardenay Club
|$12.00
Slow-roasted turkey breast, applewood smoked ham, thick peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato, and sun-dried tomato mayonnaise served cold on grilled sourdough.
BACON Boise!
121 N 9th St, Boise
|Popular items
|Benny Hill
|$18.00
Poached eggs, bacon, chipotle hollandaise, biscuit, breakfast potatoes, okra.
|El Paso Burrito
|$16.00
Cheesy egg scramble, bacon, breakfast potatoes, salsa, sour creme.
|Bacon Burger
|$16.00
(2/3 bacon, 1/3 steak). Smoked gouda, chipotle fried onions, lettuce, tomato & bacon jam on toasted potato bun w/ chipotle aioli, fries & puppies.
Wyld Child -
13 South Latah Street, Boise
|Popular items
|Wyld Style Burger
|$7.99
bacon jam, black garlic dijonnaise, gruyere
|Wyld Style Chicken
|$11.99
crispy chicken / house buffalo / lettuce / tomato / wylder ranch
|Griddle Burger
|$6.99
house sauce, sweet onions, american cheese, and pickles
ROAST @ Dawson Taylor Coffee Roasters
1035 S Lusk St, Boise
|Popular items
|Costa Rica La Candelaria
|$14.00
Caramel, chocolate and lemon. Smooth and balanced.
|Organic Ethiopia Chelchele
|$16.00
Lemon, dried blueberry, cocoa
Region: Gedeb
Growing Altitude: 1900 – 2200 masl
Process: Natural
This coffee is sourced from METAD Agricultural Development. METAD is a third generation family owned business with a rich history that began after World War II when the Ethiopian Emperor awarded Muluemebet Emiru, the first African female pilot and family matriarch, with land in the Guji and Sidama zones that has become the Hambela Coffee Estate. METAD is managed by Aman Adinew who returned to Ethiopia after many years working abroad at the executive level for multiple fortune 500 companies because he wanted to make a difference for his family and community. Through Aman’s leadership, METAD has strengthened the local community with employment opportunities including a workforce that is over seventy percent women, educational opportunities including university scholarships and sponsorship for an elementary school with more than 700 students, and healthcare for empl0yees.
|Organic Dawn Patrol Blend
|$15.00
Dawson Taylor loves the outdoors! For the months of June through November Dawn Patrol will now benefit The Southwest Idaho Mountain Biking Association (SWIMBA). For every pound sold we donate $0.50 to SWIMBA, a Mountain bike advocacy, volunteer organization dedicated to building and preserving a world-class, multi-use trail network in Southwest Idaho.
A bold and balanced organic blend of Peru and Sumatra. Dark chocolate, almond, and cashew. Best enjoyed in the predawn hours.
Han's Chimaek
1716 S Broadway Ave, Boise
|Popular items
|Yangnyum Wings
|$17.50
|Yangnyum Sauce
|$0.50
|Boneless Creamy Onion
|$22.50
Sockeye Alehouse
3823 North Garden Center Way, Boise
|Popular items
|Ciabatta BLT
|$14.00
Apple wood smoked bacon/ bibb lettuce/ tomato/ avocado.
|BELLY BURGER
|$16.00
Ground chuck and pork belly patty/ Porter BBQ sauce/ roasted onion/ arugula/ tomato/ apple wood smoked bacon/ aged cheddar/ Swiss.
|Kids Mini Corn Dogs
|$7.99
Fried mini corn dogs and House Fries.
SUSHI
Dharma Sushi & Thai
122 North 5th Street, Boise
|Popular items
|Money Bags
|$4.00
Fried Thai dumplings with sweet & spicy cream cheese filling, served with sweet chili sauce
(vegetarian)
|Nirvana
|$10.95
Stuffings: Tempura Shrimp, Avocado & Ahi Tuna.
Toppings: Unagi Sauce, Tobiko & Sesame Seeds
|Apocalypse
|$11.95
Stuffings: Tempura Shrimp, Premium Crab Mixture, Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese, Avocado & Kaiware.
Toppings: Spicy Mayo, Unagi Sauce, Panko, & Fried Onions
Dawson Taylor Downtown 8th Street
219 N 8th Street, Boise
|Popular items
|Iced Americano
|$3.25
|Iced Pumpkin Latte
|$6.25
Wild Root
276 N 8th St., Boise
|Popular items
|Power Bowl
|$18.00
Seasonal veg, roasted sweet potatoes, greens, radishes, ancient grains, citrus, almonds, golden balsamic vinaigrette
|Avocado Breakfast Toast
|$16.00
Two eggs or tofu scramble. Smashed avocado, radish, creamy vegan herb sauce, grilled ciabatta
Alchemist Overland - 10650 West Overland Road
10650 West Overland Road, Boise
|Popular items
|Caramel Macch
|$0.00
|Bagel w/ CC
|$4.01