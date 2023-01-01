Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boise restaurants you'll love

Boise restaurants
  • Boise

Must-try Boise restaurants

Willowcreek Grill & Raw Sushi image

 

Willowcreek Grill and Raw Sushi

2273 S Vista Ave STE 150, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Big Island$18.00
Payette Club$15.00
N/ Sake$6.00
More about Willowcreek Grill and Raw Sushi
Consumer pic

 

Madre - Boise

1034 S. La Pointe St., Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Braised Carnitas$7.00
Spiced coleslaw & blue cheese and BBQ sauce. (flour tortilla)
Pineapple Al Pastor$6.50
Rajas, avocado, blue cheese & mojo (vegetarian taco, flour tortilla).
Idaho Spud & Chorizo$7.50
Mojo & jalapeno pesto
More about Madre - Boise
10 Barrel Brewing image

 

10 Barrel Brewing - Boise

826 West Bannock Street, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brussel Sprouts$9.00
Crispy sprout, fried garlic, Baja lime sauce
Warm Pretzels$11.00
Homemade soft pretzels with sea salt served with bacon jalapeño ancho pepper cheese sauce
Bulgogi Bowl$16.50
Marinated grilled chicken thigh, farro, peanut butter yum yum, avocado, roasted red pepper, pickled carrot, cilantro, black sesame seed, green onion
More about 10 Barrel Brewing - Boise
Certified Kitchen + Bakery image

 

Certified Kitchen + Bakery

1511 N. 13th street, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tuna Sando
crisp apples/ greens/ tomato/ cucumber
North End Club
turkey/ bacon/ avocado/ gruyeer/ tomato/ stoneground mustard/ mayo
Chicken Salad
stoneground mustard/ arugula/ grapes/ pickled red onions/ dill
More about Certified Kitchen + Bakery
Consumer pic

 

Mojo's Donuts & Ice Cream

4622 North Eagle Road, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Boston Cream
Glazed OG
Maple Bar
More about Mojo's Donuts & Ice Cream
Lost Shack image

SUSHI • POKE

Lost Shack

3724 S Eckert Rd, Boise

Avg 4.5 (139 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Heavy Metal$16.00
Our favorite best seller! Smoked salmon, avocado, and cucumber, topped with ahi, krunchy krab salad, tobiko, and 3 sauce
Mango Dango$14.00
Avocado, cucumber, and bell pepper, topped with mango, ahi, mango rose aioli, sweet chili sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds.
Sassy Sis$15.00
Shrimp, tempura, jalapeno, ahi, lemon, avocado, cilantro, fire sauce, eel sauce, and sesame seeds
More about Lost Shack
Consumer pic

 

Thai Bistro - 590 East Boise Avenue

590 East Boise Avenue, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pho'$18.00
Noodle with beef meatballs in our house special signature broth
Orange Chicken$15.00
Battered chicken stir-fried in sweet and tangy orange sauce
Crispy Spring Roll$9.00
Glass vermicelli, cabbage, carrots, celery and mushrooms wrapped in a wheat flour wrapper and deep fried. Served with sweet chili plum sauce topped with crushed peanuts
More about Thai Bistro - 590 East Boise Avenue
Mazzah Mediterranean Grill image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Mazzah Mediterranean Grill

1772 W State St, Boise

Avg 4.3 (792 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bowl$10.50
Your choice of protein served over a bed of rice with pita.
Salad$9.50
Served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, garnished with Mediterranean pickles and served with pita.
Baba Ghannooj$8.75
Aromatic eggplant dip garnished with parsley, paprika, and topped with olive oil upon request.
More about Mazzah Mediterranean Grill
Banner pic

 

Zen Baja - Zen Baja - Boise

1120 Broadway Avenue, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$12.00
grilled chicken over white rice with steamed broccoli, sliced red bell pepper, and house made teriyaki sauce. topped with sesame seeds and green onions.
Island Carnitas Bowl$12.00
citrus braised pulled pork over white rice with diced mango and house made teriyaki sauce. topped with pickled red onions, sesame seeds, and green onions.
Miso Soup$4.00
miso soup with wakame, tofu, and green onions.
More about Zen Baja - Zen Baja - Boise
Consumer pic

 

Fanci Freez - Boise

1402 W. State St, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Gems$0.00
Also known as Tater Tots - Created from Idaho potatoes
Garden Burger$7.29
Garden patty with fry sauce, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes and onion all on a delicious corn dusted bun.
Hot Dog$4.49
Double R Ranch dog plain, dress it how you like!
More about Fanci Freez - Boise
The Wylder image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Wylder

501 W Broad St, Boise

Avg 4.7 (926 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buttermilk Market Vegetable$14.00
romaine/seasonal veg/white cheddar/house ranch/apple cider vin
Kale Caesar$13.50
romaine/kale/crutons/parmesan/lemon tahini dressing
The Wylder Chopped$14.50
romaine/iceburg/provolone/salami/crispy chickpeas/parmesan/oregano vin
More about The Wylder
Jalapeños Bar & Grill image

 

Jalapeños Bar & Grill - Boise

8799 West Franklin Road, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
California Burrito$20.00
A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or pork carnitas & rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo. Topped with cheese sauce.
Taquito Bites$12.00
Crispy, rolled corn tortillas bites filled with shredded beef or chicken. Served with guacamole and a side of queso dip
Chimichanga$17.00
A flour tortilla filled with shredded beef or shredded chicken, then fried until crispy and covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and garnish.
More about Jalapeños Bar & Grill - Boise
Consumer pic

 

Maggie Thai Kitchen

8061 West Fairview Avenue, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
38. Green Curry$14.89
Choice of protein, Eggplant, bamboo shoots, carrots, bell peppers, Thai Basil leaf.
34. Pad Kha Pow$14.89
Choice of Protein, Stir-fried w/ spicy Thai chili, garlic, onion, green bean, & Thai basil
Peanut Sauce (2 oz.)$2.00
Peanut Sauce
More about Maggie Thai Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Meltz Extreme - Boise

6565 West Fairview Avenue, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Potsticker Meltz - Half$8.50
2014 National Grilled Cheese Invitaional Winner! Provolone, Pepper Jack, Pork, Pepper, Garlic, Ginger, Soy, Scallion, Sesame, Fried Wonton, Sriracha-Chilli Aioli with Potsticker Dipping Sauce.
Oinker - Half$7.95
Sharp Cheddar, "Barbequed Pulled Port and Mac N Cheese Meet," Bacon, Buttermilk Fried Onions
Oinker - Full$14.95
Sharp Cheddar, "Barbequed Pulled Port and Mac N Cheese Meet," Bacon, Buttermilk Fried Onions
More about Meltz Extreme - Boise
Red Bench Pizza image

PIZZA

Red Bench Pizza - Vista

1204 S Vista Ave, Boise

Avg 4.4 (911 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House Simple Greens$4.00
Organic Greens / Parmesan / Croutons / Balsamic Vinaigrette
Maui Wowi$19.00
Mozzarella / Chèvre / Pineapple Chutney /
Jalapeño / Prosciutto / Arugula /
Alfredo Sauce
Bubba$17.00
Mozzarella / Smoked Gouda / Bacon /
Braised Chicken / Red Onion / Grilled Jalapeño / BBQ Sauce
More about Red Bench Pizza - Vista
Fork Restaurant image

 

Fork

199 N. 8th street, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Asparagus 'Fries' (v)$14.95
An addictive house favorite, with ranch dipper
Fork's Signature Warm Butter Cake$11.95
Our age ol' recipe topped with local Cloverleaf vanilla ice cream, fresh fruit & Oregon berry coulis
Artichoke & Ricotta Ravioli (V)$24.95
Boise's Ferranti Fresh ravioli pillows, chopped marinated artichoke hearts, lemon infused olive oil, toasted pepitas, fresh grated Parmesan cheese & fresh herb oil.
More about Fork
The Matador image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador - Boise

215 N 8th St., Boise

Avg 4.4 (1577 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Enchiladas Divorciadas$14.00
Corn tortillas filled with Monterey jack cheese & slow braised chicken thighs, smothered in two sauces: mild sweet & tangy salsa verde & medium smoky salsa roja. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans
Matador Guacamole$11.00
Orange-habanero salsa Maya, tomatillo salsa, pico, queso fresco, cilantro gf/veg
Matador Quesadilla$10.50
Large flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and choice of protein. Served with cilantro-lime sour cream and fresh guacamole.
More about The Matador - Boise
Consumer pic

 

Good Times Bagels

2422 West Main Street, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
#9 Turkey Sando$11.50
Turkey, gouda cheese, tomato, butter lettuce, pepperoncini, zhug-mayo.
#7 The Egg Sando$7.00
Scrambled egg, white cheddar, arugula, Aardvark habanero creme fraiche.
Drip Coffee$0.00
FORM & FUNCTION " "
More about Good Times Bagels
Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar image

SUSHI

Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar

750 W Idaho St, Boise

Avg 4.2 (1046 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pot Stickers$9.95
Chicken, cilantro, lemongrass, garlic, ginger.*NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE* *CONTAINS OYSTER SAUCE*
Summer Roll$9.95
<GF : Optional> Grilled shrimp, organic tofu, herbs, rice noodles, vegetables, rolled in rice paper. served with hoisin and fish sauce vinaigrette
Pad Se-ew$15.00
Fresh flat rice noodle, kailan, carrot, egg, oyster sauce.
More about Mai Thai Restaurant & Bar
Bardenay image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery - Boise

610 W Grove St, Boise

Avg 4.7 (1381 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Meatloaf Sandwich$12.50
Ground lamb and beef meatloaf with caramelized onions,
cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato on grilled sourdough.
Buddha Bowl$10.00
Spinach and quinoa tossed in lemon-poppyseed dressing, topped with edamame, carrots, roasted chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, sesame seeds, pickled cucumber, and onion and vegan sriracha aioli. ^Vegan
Bardenay Club$12.00
Slow-roasted turkey breast, applewood smoked ham, thick peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato, and sun-dried tomato mayonnaise served cold on grilled sourdough.
More about Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery - Boise
Consumer pic

 

BACON Boise!

121 N 9th St, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Benny Hill$18.00
Poached eggs, bacon, chipotle hollandaise, biscuit, breakfast potatoes, okra.
El Paso Burrito$16.00
Cheesy egg scramble, bacon, breakfast potatoes, salsa, sour creme.
Bacon Burger$16.00
(2/3 bacon, 1/3 steak). Smoked gouda, chipotle fried onions, lettuce, tomato & bacon jam on toasted potato bun w/ chipotle aioli, fries & puppies.
More about BACON Boise!
Consumer pic

 

Wyld Child -

13 South Latah Street, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Wyld Style Burger$7.99
bacon jam, black garlic dijonnaise, gruyere
Wyld Style Chicken$11.99
crispy chicken / house buffalo / lettuce / tomato / wylder ranch
Griddle Burger$6.99
house sauce, sweet onions, american cheese, and pickles
More about Wyld Child -
ROAST @ Dawson Taylor image

 

ROAST @ Dawson Taylor Coffee Roasters

1035 S Lusk St, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Costa Rica La Candelaria$14.00
Caramel, chocolate and lemon. Smooth and balanced.
Organic Ethiopia Chelchele$16.00
Lemon, dried blueberry, cocoa
Region: Gedeb
Growing Altitude: 1900 – 2200 masl
Process: Natural
This coffee is sourced from METAD Agricultural Development. METAD is a third generation family owned business with a rich history that began after World War II when the Ethiopian Emperor awarded Muluemebet Emiru, the first African female pilot and family matriarch, with land in the Guji and Sidama zones that has become the Hambela Coffee Estate. METAD is managed by Aman Adinew who returned to Ethiopia after many years working abroad at the executive level for multiple fortune 500 companies because he wanted to make a difference for his family and community. Through Aman’s leadership, METAD has strengthened the local community with employment opportunities including a workforce that is over seventy percent women, educational opportunities including university scholarships and sponsorship for an elementary school with more than 700 students, and healthcare for empl0yees.
Organic Dawn Patrol Blend$15.00
Dawson Taylor loves the outdoors! For the months of June through November Dawn Patrol will now benefit The Southwest Idaho Mountain Biking Association (SWIMBA). For every pound sold we donate $0.50 to SWIMBA, a Mountain bike advocacy, volunteer organization dedicated to building and preserving a world-class, multi-use trail network in Southwest Idaho.
A bold and balanced organic blend of Peru and Sumatra. Dark chocolate, almond, and cashew. Best enjoyed in the predawn hours.
More about ROAST @ Dawson Taylor Coffee Roasters
Consumer pic

 

Han's Chimaek

1716 S Broadway Ave, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Yangnyum Wings$17.50
Yangnyum Sauce$0.50
Boneless Creamy Onion$22.50
More about Han's Chimaek
Banner pic

 

Sockeye Alehouse

3823 North Garden Center Way, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ciabatta BLT$14.00
Apple wood smoked bacon/ bibb lettuce/ tomato/ avocado.
BELLY BURGER$16.00
Ground chuck and pork belly patty/ Porter BBQ sauce/ roasted onion/ arugula/ tomato/ apple wood smoked bacon/ aged cheddar/ Swiss.
Kids Mini Corn Dogs$7.99
Fried mini corn dogs and House Fries.
More about Sockeye Alehouse
Dharma Sushi & Thai image

SUSHI

Dharma Sushi & Thai

122 North 5th Street, Boise

Avg 4.4 (2076 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Money Bags$4.00
Fried Thai dumplings with sweet & spicy cream cheese filling, served with sweet chili sauce
(vegetarian)
Nirvana$10.95
Stuffings: Tempura Shrimp, Avocado & Ahi Tuna.
Toppings: Unagi Sauce, Tobiko & Sesame Seeds
Apocalypse$11.95
Stuffings: Tempura Shrimp, Premium Crab Mixture, Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese, Avocado & Kaiware.
Toppings: Spicy Mayo, Unagi Sauce, Panko, & Fried Onions
More about Dharma Sushi & Thai
Dawson Taylor - Downtown image

 

Dawson Taylor Downtown 8th Street

219 N 8th Street, Boise

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Iced Americano$3.25
Iced Pumpkin Latte$6.25
More about Dawson Taylor Downtown 8th Street
Banner pic

 

Wild Root

276 N 8th St., Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Power Bowl$18.00
Seasonal veg, roasted sweet potatoes, greens, radishes, ancient grains, citrus, almonds, golden balsamic vinaigrette
Avocado Breakfast Toast$16.00
Two eggs or tofu scramble. Smashed avocado, radish, creamy vegan herb sauce, grilled ciabatta
More about Wild Root
Consumer pic

 

Alchemist Overland - 10650 West Overland Road

10650 West Overland Road, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caramel Macch$0.00
Bagel w/ CC$4.01
More about Alchemist Overland - 10650 West Overland Road
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria - Bown Crossing

3139 S Bown Way, Boise

Avg 4.5 (1217 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Craft your Own Pie$17.00
More about Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria - Bown Crossing

Chicken Salad

Cake

Tacos

Chips And Salsa

Pies

Chili

Burritos

Curry

