Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate bars in Boise

Go
Boise restaurants
Toast

Boise restaurants that serve chocolate bars

Consumer pic

 

Mojo's Donuts & Ice Cream

4622 North Eagle Road, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Bar
More about Mojo's Donuts & Ice Cream
Restaurant banner

 

The Roosevelt Market - 311 N. Elm Ave

311 North Elm Avenue, Boise

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tonys Chocolate Caramel Bar$5.50
More about The Roosevelt Market - 311 N. Elm Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Boise

Nigiri

Sashimi

French Fries

Steak Tacos

Veggie Burritos

Clams

Spaghetti

Sopapilla

Map

More near Boise to explore

Meridian

Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Ketchum

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Nampa

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Caldwell

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hailey

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hailey

No reviews yet

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (254 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (381 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (73 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (774 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (293 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston